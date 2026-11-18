Young voters showed up in big numbers and broke hard for the Democratic Party in the 2026 midterm elections, helping drive the national blue wave , according to polling data collected and analyzed since the election.

Far more young people who didn’t vote in 2024 chose Democrats in 2026 compared to those who flipped from red to blue.

For some in San Diego County, that meant waiting for hours to vote in long lines at college campus voting centers.

Youth turnout was the second-highest in a midterm election in at least 30 years , according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE). The only midterm with higher youth turnout was 2018 — another election viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump.

This year, 73% of voters ages 18-29 voted for a Democratic House candidate in 2026, a 34-point shift from 2024, according to polling data published by NPR.

This shift was the biggest among any age range in the polling data, although every category moved toward Democrats.

But rather than Trump voters changing their minds, the shift among young voters was primarily driven by turning out people who didn’t vote in 2024.

According to data from NORC’s Civic Health & Elections Project , analyzed by Sara Suzuki from CIRCLE, 33% of young voters who chose a Democratic House candidate in 2026 did not vote in 2024. Only 11% voted for a Democrat this year after voting for Trump in 2024.

Nationwide, 34% of Trump voters age 18-29 sat out this midterm election, Suzuki’s analysis found, more than three times as many as flipped to voting for Democrats.

Sara Suzuki / https://www.sara-suzuki.com/blog/posts/young-voters-2024-2026/ Chart showing how voters under 30 voted in the 2024 presidential election and the 2026 midterm elections.

And in California, this pattern was even more pronounced; 72% of Democratic House voters aged 18-29 in 2026 did not vote in 2024, and only 2% voted for Trump, according to data from the Civic Health & Elections Project.

“There were some people who did change their minds between ‘24 and ‘26,” Suzuki said (in an interview with KPBS). “But I think the bigger story that you can see from this data set is that there were major shifts in young people moving in and out of the electorate that contributed to the overall swing in youth vote.”

Young voters are far more likely to move in and out of the electorate, Suzuki said, because of several factors. First, there were just a whole bunch of young people who turned 18 between 2024 and 2026.

But young people are also more likely to face logistic barriers, like living away from home (for college) or moving frequently, which makes it more difficult to register.

Plus, young people facing financial hardship or those with limited freedom from work and school schedules can have a harder time voting, Suzuki said.

That means outreach, mobilization, and providing information on how and when to vote can make a big difference for younger potential voters.

There are other factors that can encourage young voters to show up, Suzuki said, and several younger candidates on the Democratic side can help.

“I think young people are fed up with living in a gerontocracy and really want to see their generation being elected to office,” Suzuki said. “And so younger candidates were around nationally, especially in local elections, and I think that really energized the Gen Z vote.”

In North San Diego County, 28-year-old Kenneth Zuniga will be the next mayor of Vista. And 29-year-old Elias Vasquez is leading and on track to be the next mayor of Escondido.

Overall, the younger voters in San Diego County seemed eager for a chance to make their voices heard.

“A lot of places aren't lucky enough to have the opportunities that we do to vote and control how our country is run,” said Kendall Wade, a 19-year-old student. “I think that we should all be taking advantage of that.”