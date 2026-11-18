🎨 Visual art

'Skate Craft: Do-It-Yourself Design in Skateboarding'

The Mingei opens a new exhibit that honors the DIY ethos in skateboarding, from board, ramp and skatepark design to the creative ecosystem fostered by skate culture. "By highlighting the handcrafted origins of skateboarding, we invite the viewer — skater and layperson alike — to see skateboarding not just as sport or industry, but as living folk art: inventive, resourceful, and rooted in creativity," guest curator Mayo Mendoza wrote in a statement.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 - May 9, 2027 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

World Series Art Sale

World Series began as an online art auction during COVID-19 and has since evolved into an in-person show. Each event features tons of smaller-scale works of art by local, national and international artists, at accessible prices. It's finally back with a new show that's equal parts exhibit and shopping event, hosted at Secret Sister bakery in South Park.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 | Secret Sister, 2215 30th St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Julia Dixon Evans Tara Merenda Nelson's tableaux installation is shown affixed to a wall full of printed journal entries, shown at Best Practice gallery on Nov. 14, 2026.

Jerstin Crosby and Tara Merenda Nelson: 'Double Life'

I dare you to not get swept up in the wall full of pages from artist Tara Merenda Nelson's journal-style book, "My Deepest Wounds." The full-color, handwritten pages are embellished with illustrations, doodles, collage items and 3-dimensional tissue-box dioramas. Each page contains an intimate vignette, following a richly and agonizingly detailed coming-of-age and early sobriety story. The three remaining walls in the Best Practice gallery space are, in contrast, minimally dotted with Jerstin Crosby's small-scale plaster paintings, each textured roughly in sand-cast. The exhibit is curated by Joshua Tonies.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; through Dec. 19 | Best Practice (inside Bread & Salt), 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

🍷 Food, wine and books

Julio Adrian Patine culinary bookshop owner Courtney Geilenfeldt is shown in an undated photo.

Patine Grand Opening

Patine is a brand-new cookbook store in Banker's Hill, owned by local culinary community builder Courtney Geilenfeldt. Geilenfeldt recently joined us for our KPBS Book Festival live podcast taping of 'The Finest,' about how book clubs can bring people together and bring people back to books. And that, Geilenfeldt believes, is just as important with cookbooks.

"There is so much fear of cookbooks dying right now. I'm actually starting a cookbook shop here in San Diego, and every time I talk with authors — and I just went to a cookbook week in San Francisco — the number one fear is, is the cookbook gonna die? And it's funny because at the same time, with the boom of media and graphic design being just so skilled and having so much more tech advances to make the cookbook just so stunning," Geilenfeldt said this summer.

And, she added, a good cookbook is just as worthy as curling up with a blanket and reading cover-to-cover as any novel.

" I mean, I read cookbooks. I think cookbooks are for reading, and there's so much story and history in them," she said.

Patine will celebrate its grand opening in conjunction with the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau — the annual "tapping" of the uniquely young wine varietal from Beaujolais, France.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 | Patine, 2722 5th Ave., Banker's Hill | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Nakatani Gong Orchestra

The Nakatani Gong Orchestra is a project based in Japan that brings an impressive selection of Chinese wind gongs to a community, trains local musicians and performs an original composition. The gongs — an art installation by themselves — will be set up at Bread & Salt for the performance with local experimental chamber group Project [BLANK].

<a href="https://tatsuyanakatani.bandcamp.com/album/nakatani-gong-orchestra" data-cms-ai="0">NAKATANI GONG ORCHESTRA by Tatsuya Nakatani</a>

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15/pay what you can | MORE INFO

'Voices of Destiny: Liszt’s Concerto and Mahler’s 6th'

Conducted by Rafael Payare, the San Diego Symphony takes on two beautifully linked pieces of classical music. It took Franz Liszt an astonishing 26 years to finish his "Piano Concerto No. 1," which was first performed in 1855. The piece opens dramatically and unfolds with even more — full of mesmerizing technicality and virtuosic flourish. Locals may recognize pianist Inon Barnatan for his role directing La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest, and he'll return to the San Diego stage for this performance.

Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 6" borrows, or "quotes," a motif from Liszt's piano concerto early in the first movement. Taken — as is often the case with Mahler — to a majestic, sonic extreme (hammers are involved). The piece is also known as the "Tragic" symphony.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $43-$129 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

'¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!'

This year, the Old Globe is giving its Spanish-language version of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" the full-production treatment for one weekend only. The translated musical premiered last year at the Globe as a staged reading. Dr. Seuss' original text is rife with inventive, magical language (think "whatchamawho") intertwined with the plot, posing creative challenges — and joy — in its translation.

"That’s been the really fun part,” director James Vásquez told KPBS in 2025. “How do you take Dr. Seuss, who creates words, and translate that and still make it feel like we're honoring the Spanish language, but also honoring Dr. Seuss' language?"

Thursday - Sunday, Nov. 19-22 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $68-$103 | MORE INFO

Coronado Playhouse: 'Into the Woods' closing weekend

"Into the Woods" was the first musical I really loved, performed by my high school drama department — and I'm guessing that is a common rite of passage. It's the story of a crossover fairy tale land, where Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, a Baker and his wife and more coexist in a magical world of wishes, happily ever afters and a surprising dose of sadness. Fun fact: "Into the Woods" was born right here in San Diego, workshopped at the Old Globe in 1986, before heading to Broadway (and high school theaters everywhere). Coronado Playhouse's production is directed by Blake McCarty, with music direction from Desha Crownover and Joe Kao.

7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 22 | Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado | $30 | MORE INFO

📽️ Film

San Diego Environmental Film Festival and Sustainable Fashion Show

The fifth annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival is a three-day series of screenings, events and panel discussions spotlighting films about the environment. Films range from documentaries to stop-motion animation, and include "Salabama," "A Letter from a Whale Guide," "Bears in Hot Tubs," "The Farmer's Daughter," "We Stand Together," "OLAUG (Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage)" and more.

Film screenings are held at Digital Gym Cinema, inside Park & Market downtown. Saturday's programming includes a free block party at 2 p.m. at Park & Market and a free sustainable fashion show at 4:30 p.m. at the Park & Market Forum. Most screening block tickets are $12-$15.

Nov. 20-22 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St. downtown | Free-$45 | MORE INFO

🍿 Film, art and books

City Point Press The cover of Alexis Krasilovsky's "Portrait of the Artist as a Young Woman" is shown.

'The End of the Art World: From Film to Fiction': Film Screening and Conversation with Alexis Krasilovsky and Marlene Wagman-Geller

Alexis Krasilovsky's documentary "The End of the Art World" was released in 1971, offering a unique glimpse of New York art world greats like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jasper Johns and more. Krasilovsky later imagined the story as a new novel, "Portrait of an Artist as a Young Woman," and she'll discuss the book alongside a screening of the 30-minute documentary.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 | Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO