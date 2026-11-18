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More than 500 new fire crew members were hard at work at Star Valley Park in San Diego County this month, clearing brush and grass down to bare stubble.

After they finished they raced onto the next field, jostling each other, leaping over a herding dog and chomping the overgrown vegetation.

The project, in the Valley Center community, is a pilot program employing goat herds to remove vegetation and reduce wildfire risk.

“It's very, very helpful to local agencies to use these goats, to use these living mowers here, to make this place safe,” said Jake Enriquez, region manager for San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation.

As the animals crowded into the untreated field, mother does guided their kids to patches of grass, and larger animals stood up against an oak tree to browse the leaves. Five fluffy, white dogs - a mixed breed of Anatolian Shepherd and Great Pyrenees —patrolled the herd. Several goats wandered over to inspect visitors and get their heads scratched.

“They're like a dog with horns, but they're smart as a cat,” Enriquez said. “They're very intelligent animals, and you see how they interact, how they follow the dog.”

The goats are part of the county’s strategy to reduce wildfire risk on public land by clearing vegetation around homes, along key roads and in areas that may be needed as evacuation sites.

Devastating wildfires hit San Diego’s backcountry early this century, causing the county to revamp its fire-fighting strategy.

With homes scattered through dense chaparral in the backcountry, the Cedar Fire in 2003 burned more than a quarter million acres, destroyed 2,820 buildings and killed 15 people.

Then in 2007, wind-whipped power lines sparked the Witch Creek Fire, while two other massive blazes started the same day. Together, they charred almost 300,000 acres, leveled 1,650 buildings, forced evacuation of half a million people and caused 7 deaths.

After those disasters, San Diego County upgraded aerial firefighting capacity by creating a CalFire Helitack base in the East County community of Ramona, adding a CalFire C-130 Hercules air tanker and a Sikorsky S-70 CalFire Hawk helicopter, and improving emergency communications systems.

But the ground game is where fire prevention starts. The county clears brush along 800 miles of road per year to ensure safe evacuation routes, and conducted fire safety inspections on 15,000 homes last year, San Diego County Fire Director Jeff Collins said. Now, it’s adding goats to its fire-fighting lineup.

Officials used county seed money to launch the pilot project at Star Valley Park, and they just received a $300,000 state grant to take the grazing program to other areas with high fire risk.

“It’s one tool in the toolbox for trying to reduce risk, for both small and large-scale fires,” Collins said.

Goats have recently joined fire-fighting crews in other parts of the state and county. San Diego Gas & Electric uses fire safety goats to chew down brush near power lines. In September Marine Corps Air Station Miramar launched “Operation Goat Rope” to reduce wildfire risk in rough terrain on base, in what Marine Corps officials say is the first such goat-powered campaign at a U.S. military installation.

Fire officials at Glendale, California brought in goats a few years ago to scour dry brush from suburban neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. And researchers from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo deployed nearly 1,000 of the animals to devour overgrown weeds and invasive plants at the university’s research station at Swanton Pacific Ranch in Santa Cruz County, which was scorched by wildfires in 2020.

Chad Hanson, a fire ecology expert and Director of the John Muir Project, said goats may be useful, as long as they’re deployed in the right places. He cautioned that any method of vegetation removal in woodlands and forests can backfire by converting the areas to more flammable grassland. Instead, land managers should focus on clearing space around homes and key infrastructure.

“What I advocate is to focus our resources and attention on creating fire-safe communities, to harden houses and remove vegetation around homes,” Hanson said.

Star Valley Park is a former ranch site of about 40 acres in the rural Valley Center community in North County San Diego, flanked by homes and public roads. It’s mostly undeveloped, and the county is exploring ideas for new amenities, but in the meantime the park is a hub for equestrian activities. The Valley Center Vaqueros meet there for drills and equine events, and Valley Center Stampede holds an annual rodeo at the site.

“County Fire approached us and said, ‘hey, do you have some property in this area of San Diego County where you have ongoing vegetation management?’” Enriquez said. “Star Valley gave us a really good opportunity to pilot this program.”

They selected the park as the pilot site for goat grazing because of its combination of risks and benefits. It’s surrounded by homes on the north, east and west, and surface roads to the north and south, all of which would be vulnerable if a fire broke out.

Meanwhile the presence of trucks and trailers at equestrian events presents an ignition risk in dry weather, said Johnny Gonzalez, field operation manager for the county’s contractor, Environmental Land Management.

But cleared of brush, the park could serve as a neighborhood evacuation site in case of wildfire, and as a staging site for fire-fighting crews, helicopters, tankers, water tenders and other equipment.

“Having a vegetation break here is very advantageous to the fire agencies,” Enriquez said. “It gives them a defensible space to work off of…There's a lot of advantages to having a clean, well-maintained piece of property, and these goats do a fantastic job.”

County fire crews also use mowers, chainsaws or controlled burns to clear overgrown brush and weeds, Collins said. But goats can get into tight spaces and navigate steep, rocky terrain. And they chew vegetation down lower than a mower blade can cut, so it’s easier to maintain once they’re done, Enriquez said.

The bare condition of goat-grazed ground allows the land to act as a firebreak, instead of a fuel source, Gonzalez said: “This is the second best thing to mineral earth because the land actually absorbs the embers as they light into the field.”

Goats also help prune invasive plants such as mustard, thistle and tumbleweed, which they find tastier than the more alkaline native vegetation.

Deploying the animals reduces dust and exhaust produced by chainsaws and mowers, making it more environmentally friendly for the neighborhood. Aside from their chorus of bleating, goats make less noise than heavy equipment.

“Here, they're quietly managing the vegetation,” Enriquez said. “You see how low they got it and cleaned up everything around the trees. As land managers, we kind of get excited about that because it takes a lot of time, energy, and labor to keep a property looking safe and clean.”

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

