S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. Measles cases are on the rise , and now the U.S. has lost its elimination status. Details on what that means. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. So the United States has lost its measles elimination status , and that means the disease has been circulating nationwide for more than a year. The announcement ends a 26 year record of measles elimination in the United States. Joining me to talk more about what this means in San Diego County is Doctor Pia Raj. She's an infectious disease specialist with Rady Children's Hospital. Doctor Raj , welcome back to Midday Edition.

S2: Thank you for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here. Up until now , the United States has had elimination status for measles. But what does that mean? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So up until now , that meant that we didn't have transmission of measles within the United States. It only came from travelers coming from outside of the United States coming back here. But unfortunately , we've lost that status. Um , it's not a surprise to anybody who's been following the news. We've had news about measles outbreak going on starting last year , but it's really sad to know that in the US , we were once a country that everyone looked at to be safe , um , you know , disease free , especially with measles. And now we are back in that situation where we have measles here spreading here within our own country.

S1: I mean , and help us understand the gravity of losing that status. What does it tell us about measles in the US and who gives that designation? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So it's the , um , the Paho , the Pan American , uh , Association that reviews the measles cases , um , over the over time. And so what they've determined is that these are the cases that have been happening , didn't just come from outside , but they're spreading within. That means from one person to the next or one family to the next here within communities in the United States.

S1: What do you think is behind this? I mean , what are some factors that may be driving the spread of measles?

S2: Yeah , the biggest factor , unfortunately , is that , um , people aren't getting the vaccines as they , as they used to. And so because of that , the measles can spread easily. So the vaccination is the way to prevent it. But if you have , um , say , ten unvaccinated people and somebody with measles walks into the room , nine out of ten of those people will get measles. And so there's really no other prevention that is as effective as the vaccine. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Um , how are are federal health policies under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr influencing the spread of the disease?

S2: Yeah , that's a great question. So usually we um we hear a lot more from federal leaders when the outbreak starts. So you know , we've had these outbreaks starting about last year basically 2025 and have come into this year with even more cases this year. But we haven't heard as much from our federal leaders to , um , to really describe these outbreaks to , to us to tell us what's going on , um , and to respond with the urgency and the clarity that's needed to encourage people to go out there and get their vaccine , because that we know that that is what prevents the spread.

S1: Childhood vaccination rates have fallen in recent years. You kind of alluded to this. San Diego County is no exception. What kind of impact has that had on on disease spread?

S2: Yeah , that's the concern. Um , you know , with the the childhood vaccination rates falling that it's it's those children who are not vaccinated that are at highest risk of getting measles. And as those children get older , they remain at risk because they never received the vaccine. And so what we're seeing now is that it's not just the children getting measles , but we're also seeing it in in young adults , um , pregnant women , for example , who are at risk of passing measles to their unborn baby. We're so we're seeing measles across the the age spectrum. That's a result of people not getting their vaccine.

S1: How dangerous is measles as a matter of public health and safety? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So. Well , the good thing is that people who are vaccinated are actually at extremely low risk of acquiring measles. But there are vulnerable people for whom we should be concerned. So babies , babies who can't get the vaccine , or so really young people who don't have normal immune systems or for example , are receiving treatment for cancer. Um , and so around and then , as I mentioned , around the US , we had many cases of measles and pregnant women who can give the measles to their baby. And all of this makes it a public safety concern. So what we want , what we want is to be able to stop the spread before it can affect any of those people who are vulnerable and who are at high risk for complications from measles?

S1: Well , and so far this year , there are no locally reported measles cases in San Diego County. Why do you think that is?

S2: Yeah , I think it's it's good. We've been lucky that San Diego has been spared so far. We did have two people traveling through San Diego County that had measles , but luckily they didn't go to many places and they moved right along in their travels. But at the same time , we have to be cautious because we know it only takes one person to come into the county with measles for it to spread , especially if that person goes into an area with lower vaccination rates. And here in San Diego County , we have some areas with high vaccination rates and some areas with much lower rates. And those are the the communities that are at highest risk.

S1: Should we expect this to change as time goes on.

S2: Well , you know , it's it's hard to say. We hope that more people will hear the message and go out and get their vaccines to increase the , the rates in those , those areas. Um , on the other hand , there's been a lot of fear introduced , um , to the public. And so people are are worried about the vaccine. Um , when they , they shouldn't be. This vaccine has been safely used for decades now. And we know that it works. If a person who gets two doses , it's 97% effective. And that's really when most people are vaccinated. Measles has a hard time spreading. So that's the way to stop it. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. You know as an infectious disease specialist um you know what do you think what is being done locally to prevent the spread of measles. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So , um , so a couple things. Uh , one , our public health department is , is very strong , and , and , um , they're ready to be able to track measles as it comes in and , um , to investigate , you know , where it came from and to and to try to stop the spread. But at the same time , they can only do so much if , you know , if measles does spread quickly , which it can. Um , and , and then we , you know , many physicians these days have actually not seen measles before because we were it was eliminated in this country , um , since 2000. So we are out there actively educating providers on how to recognize measles. You know , it it starts with , um , and this is good for parents to know as well. It starts with fever , cough. Runny nose can have red eyes , but that's just like any other , any other flu. It's like flu or any other viral illness. And so then the rash comes after. Um , and so we're we're teaching providers how to recognize what's measles and what isn't. And we're also teaching providers how to recognize the complications. So that's the scary part. Most people recover , but no one can predict who will be the ones to get very sick. And so , um , young children often end up in the hospital with pneumonia or some other complication from measles. And then measles can also cause neurologic findings such as inflammation in the brain. And this can occur with their acute illness , or that the child can recover completely from measles and then ten years later , develop some learning disability that then progresses and , um , to the point where they can't function anymore. They lose all of their developmental milestones. And that's what makes measles really scary. It's all the complications.

S1: Oh my gosh. Um , if if you have been vaccinated , uh , is this something that you need to , to be concerned about?

S2: So if you've been if you've received two doses of measles vaccine , then you are protected. Like I said , it's 97% , uh , protection rate effectiveness rate. So so you don't have to worry as much , but don't forget about the people around you. So the young baby , uh , your neighbor , who you might not know is receiving chemotherapy. Um , some or has some other underlying illness that Doesn't allow them to be protected. So we have to really think about , you know , our neighbors , our community and how to protect everybody.

S1: Does this measles news raise any concerns about the growth of other contagious viruses?

S2: Yeah , another great question. Um , we've seen some other vaccine preventable diseases on the rise as well. Uh , pertussis is is one or what it's called also called whooping cough because of the sound that children make when they cough so much that they can't catch their breath. Um , and so and a lot of this does have to do with vaccination rates going down. So I , you know , as an infectious disease doc , I'm the one that sees these patients when they come into the hospital and when they're really sick. And so I can't stress enough how important it is to go out and get those vaccines. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. You know that the MMR vaccine. It obviously protects against measles , mumps and rubella. In September , Sdsu reported several cases of mumps linked to a student athletic team that got a lot of attention. Could that be tied to factors driving the spread of measles , you think? Yeah.

S3: Yeah. Mumps is a.

S2: Little bit different. Um , so with mumps , the the vaccine immunity does wane over time. Unlike measles , where you get the vaccine and you're protected lifelong. Um , so and moms can similar to measles spread easily , especially when you are in an athletic team where you're together , where there's a lot of close contact. Um , so it's a little bit different. But at the same time , we do worry about these vaccine preventable diseases. Um , especially because it's it's so devastating to get the disease when , you know , you could have prevented it. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Well you know , bringing it all back to measles. What is your advice for listeners if they're concerned that they or a loved one might have the disease. Yeah.

S2: Yeah.

S3: So if you're concerned.

S2: That you might have the disease um , definitely call your provider. It's better to call first than to go right in because you don't want to spread it to other people. Remember that. And so if you call them , you could get all the advice that you needed , the diagnostic testing that's needed. Uh , and then and then it's to look out for the potential complications. Now , we hope that that doesn't happen. Um , the , uh , the other the better advice that I would like to give , especially since we don't have measles here yet in San Diego County , is to go out to get your vaccines. And if you're traveling for this holiday season , we used to say that if you're traveling international , go get the vaccine. But and especially if you're traveling early , um , you know , for infants down to six months of age , that's usually before kids get their , their routine vaccine. You can still get the measles vaccine , especially if you're traveling to an area where , um , that's been known to have an outbreak or traveling through an area that's known to have an outbreak , you should get the measles vaccine early.

S1: I've been speaking with Doctor Pia Panera. She's an infectious disease specialist with Rady Children's Hospital. We'll have resources on our website , KPBS. Doctor , thank you so much for joining us.

S2: Thank you so much.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

