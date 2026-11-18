Concerns are being raised over whether autonomous vehicles can drive safely on California's freeways, after the California Department of Motor Vehicles banned Waymo vehicles from all freeways last week.

In San Diego, Waymo’s robotaxis aren’t allowed on freeways yet, but they can operate on the city’s streets.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) said Wednesday it is looking into why a Waymo vehicle backed through the crossing gates of trolley tracks at the County Center-Little Italy station on Monday. MTS spokesperson Mark Olson said in a statement that the agency “is in contact with Waymo and the California Public Utilities Commission as part of its investigation and will report the safety incident to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.”

Members of the MTS board’s Taxi Advisory Committee brought up the Little Italy incident at a Wednesday meeting as the latest example of driverless vehicles disrupting traffic and public transportation, and why local oversight is needed.

The DMV and the California Public Utilities Commission have full regulatory authority over autonomous vehicles. That means cities can’t approve, deny or tailor operations in their jurisdictions.

San Diego City Council member Sean Elo-Rivera, who chairs the Taxi Advisory Committee, said he is urging state lawmakers to allow for greater local control. The state commission granted Waymo permission to expand operations in San Diego and other parts of California in August.

“Because so much of this is governance at the state level, we have engaged in some preliminary conversations with Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins and Assemblymember (Chris) Ward to begin discussing what we might be able to do to provide at least a little bit more authority at the local level,” he said at the meeting.

The advisory committee has opposed driverless vehicles in San Diego and has pushed the MTS Board to formally protest permits given to the company. Earlier this year, the board responded and voted to oppose the expansion of the technology without local regulation or oversight.

Other companies, such as Zoox, Nuro and Tesla, have received permits to begin testing and mapping San Diego roads for autonomous rides, according to the city.

Waymo did not respond to questions about the Little Italy event. Instead, it said in a statement that “Our ride-hailing service continues to operate safely on surface streets, serving over half a million trips each week.”

A company spokesperson said it was pulling its operations from all freeways nationwide temporarily.

The DMV’s decision to ban Waymo’s operations on freeways comes after at least two incidents involving a Waymo car attempting to pass highway patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break in San Francisco and others entering an active construction closure on U.S. Route 101.