Democrats have pledged to use their upcoming majorities in the House and Senate to investigate President Donald Trump’s administration.

Top targets — according to the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, California Rep. Robert Garcia — include Trump family business interests and the Homeland Security department’s immigrant crackdown.

The acting Navy Secretary’s Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing Tuesday offered another glimpse of Democratic priorities — at least when it comes to the Navy.

Acting Secretary Hung Cao faced a litany of questions from senators – Republican and Democrat – on the war in Iran.

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly raised the supply issues faced by the San Diego aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during its 11-month Iran deployment.

Iranian attacks on the Navy’s key Middle East supply base in Bahrain created logistic problems for ships deployed in the region, according to a September report from the Pentagon Inspector General.

That meant shortages of food and hygiene products on the Lincoln — problems Cao acknowledged in a letter sent to lawmakers in September.

At the hearing Tuesday, Kelly asked Cao about more recent reports of similar shortages among ships in the Middle East now, including the San Diego-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group.

"One parent told us that their kid lost more than 45 pounds in six months because of a lack of food, but also lacked basic hygiene supplies," Kelly told Cao. “"Another reported significant weight loss among Marines — some visibly malnourished."

Cao compared troop complaints to those of picky children.

"Well, Senator, it's just not what they want," Cao said. "It's like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying, 'there's nothing to eat in here.'"

Asked by Kelly about the eight reported suicide attempts during deployment among the Lincoln’s battle group, Cao sought to put a more positive spin on the issue.

"You see eight suicide attempts — what I see is eight suicide mitigations," Cao said.

San Diego Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs sits on the House Armed Services Committee. She told KPBS in a post-midterm interview that local military families supported Democrats’ effort last week to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“I'll be honest, it's mostly been the service members and their families in our district that have been asking me to do this because of the reckless carelessness that (Hegseth) has taken, their sacrifice and their lives with,” Jacobs said.

Although that effort fell short last week, Jacobs said the next Congress was elected to change course in Iran.

"I think the midterms gave us a very clear mandate to end this war," she said.

Until then, sailors have been told to expect longer deployments. Families of sailors on the Virginia-based aircraft carrier USS George W. Bush were told this month its current deployment could extend to 12 months, according to the Navy Times.

Sailors on the deployed San Diego-based carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt were told before leaving in September that this deployment could also be a long one.

It arrived on station in the Middle East this week.

