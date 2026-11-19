Last month, KPBS reported on how Cal State University San Marcos and its students responded to a series of reported sexual assaults. Most happened inside the school’s residential halls since the start of the fall semester .

In response, the university said it increased campus police patrols, added additional overnight security, increased front desk staffing at residential communities and implemented additional education efforts regarding sexual violence and consent.

CSUSM President Ellen J. Neufeldt posted a YouTube video statement in September on the school’s website.

In it she said, "We are all going to work together to make sure that we are reducing the likelihood of a sexual assault on this campus. When it does happen, we are going to openly respond."

The university previously said in a written message to parents that the reported incidents this fall semester "are not connected, and there is no serial or random attacker targeting students.”

But for undergraduate students like Angelica Solorio, the school’s response has not been enough. She’s president of the Feminists Unite organization on campus.

“I feel hurt for the victims but overall I'm mostly just angry with the university,” she said.

In the Oct. 12 KPBS story, CSUSM staff said there had been 10 reported rapes and four reported fondling incidents so far in the calendar year. Since then, the school has confirmed there has been one additional rape and two additional fondling incidents reported on campus residential property.

That means a new total of 17 reported on-campus sexual assaults so far in 2026.

All but one of the fondling incidents were reported on campus residential spaces.

Those numbers match the highest totals the school has seen in a calendar year since it began tracking specific reported rape and fondling data in 2014. That data comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security Database and recent Clery reports.

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to share a public annual security report every year. The report includes statistics of campus crime for the prior three calendar years, plus details about efforts taken to improve campus safety.

“I think we need to have more survivor-based conversations,” Solorio said. “And work with survivors to see what they can do. I don't think increased security is going to help anybody. When we talk about sexual violence its mostly perpetrated by somebody we know and not a stranger.”

Anita Rodriguez is a fourth-year student.

“I do want to see a mandated, campus wide discussion about this and acknowledgment from staff and professors,” she told KPBS.

Rodriguez felt that only a handful of her professors have properly addressed the sexual assaults.

“I’m worried for the future of CSUSM and more so just the incoming students,” Rodriguez said. “Especially because when they start acknowledging sexual assault it's always too late.”

She said the mandated sexual misconduct training currently in place is often treated in a nonserious manner by students.

“We have to do a Title IX training that's required. But in my classes we asked my fellow classmates if they actually go through every video, read it — and a lot of the class said ‘no,’” Rodriguez said. “They just swipe through, they click the answer just so they can get done with the training.”

CSUSM President Neufeldt declined an interview with KPBS for this story.

Instead, CSUSM Director of Communications and Marketing Giselle Luevanos spoke about the reported sexual assaults on campus.

She said in part, “The university's focus has been on supporting those who experienced harm and have come forward and really continuing our education and prevention efforts.”

Luevanos said CSUSM is focused on making sure all students are equipped with information to help with prevention, safety planning and alcohol education and to understand consent and bystander intervention.

“The university is always working to prevent harm and strengthen safety. And the work is a sustained and ongoing effort,” Luevanos said.

Jennifer Simmons Kaleba is vice president of communications with Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, known as RAINN. It’s the largest anti-sexual violence organization based in the U.S.

“We always know that reporting to an official body like a police, a campus police, Title IX, that reporting is lower than what is actually being experienced on campus,” Simmons Kaleba said.

She said it’s common to see an increase in reports of sexual incidents on college campuses at the beginning of the school year.

“This is the time of year we call the red zone,” Simmons Kaleba said. “That's the first three to four months of college — when students come to campus, particularly freshmen — that we see across all campuses we see a spike in sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape reports.”

Despite the number of rape and fondling reports on campus this year, CSUSM’s website said based on recently available data their “reported incidents are generally consistent with those reported by comparable institutions.”

KPBS compared recent campus crime statistics across four major universities in the San Diego region. This data comes from the schools’ annual security reports.

KPBS found CSUSM is the institution with the second highest number of reported rapes and fondling on campus of that group, from 2023 through 2025, both in total and per 10,000 students enrolled.

Full 2026 data is not yet publicly available.

RAINN’s Simmons Kaleba said beyond specific reporting numbers, the ‘ Cornell Seven ’ rape case has shifted the national conversation on sexual assault on college campuses, and in general.

“The important thing that I think survivors are hearing right now is that if they come forward they'll be believed and something might be done. This is the national reckoning we're talking about,” she said.

Simmons Kaleba said universities have a responsibility to “over communicate” to the population they are responsible for educating and protecting. That includes being very clear about what the process looks like for a sexual assault survivors to seek justice.