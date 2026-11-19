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After CalMatters reported last week on the heavy courseloads of some part-time faculty, California’s community college chancellor is reviewing whether online professors are providing a quality education to students.

CalMatters found that some professors were teaching more than a dozen online classes at a time at several California community colleges, California State University and University of California campuses. In some cases, they were earning well over $340,000.

On Nov. 13, California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian sent an email to campus chief executives in response to the CalMatters story. “We should not characterize faculty as doing something inappropriate simply because they teach at more than one college,” she wrote. “At the same time, some of the practices described in the article are deeply troubling and warrant further scrutiny.”

She said her office will examine whether colleges are complying with state, federal and accreditation standards, which require online instructors to interact with students regularly, such as by facilitating a group discussion or responding to student questions.

Mac Powell, the president of the organization that accredits California’s community colleges, said he reached out to all the schools mentioned in the CalMatters story, asking about their compliance with those quality-education standards. “The issue of who teaches how much and when — that’s not what we’re most interested in,” he said. “We’re interested in the education that students get.”

The highest earner, ethnic studies professor Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, made nearly $800,000 in 2024 by teaching at nine community college districts, Cal State Sacramento and UC Berkeley, according to a CalMatters analysis using public payroll records, university course listings and hiring documents. She has a similar course load this fall, encompassing about 1,100 students across 30 classes.

Some faculty and college leaders say it’s impossible to provide students a quality education when a professor has such a large courseload. But technically, teaching multiple classes or holding multiple jobs, by itself, doesn’t prove anything about the quality of the instruction.

If online professors are not regularly interacting with their students in the ways the law and the accrediting body require, then schools — and ultimately students — could lose access to federal financial aid.

A ‘personal perspective’ from the state chancellor

It’s no secret that part-time faculty, or adjuncts, at California’s colleges and universities often work multiple jobs. By law, part-time faculty in the community college system can teach only about three classes per district each semester. They are paid less than full-time faculty and have fewer, if any, benefits.

“I bring a personal perspective to this discussion,” wrote Christian. “When I first graduated, I taught at three California community colleges. I didn’t own a car, so I rode the RTD bus from campus to campus to teach in person, piecing together assignments and barely making rent. I remember those days well. I understand firsthand why adjunct faculty teach at multiple institutions. For many, it is an economic necessity.”

Part-time faculty outnumber full-time faculty at every one of the state’s community college districts, sometimes by more than 5-to-1, but the total number of adjuncts statewide is unknown because professors who teach at multiple campuses are often counted repeatedly in the data.

In her email to college leaders, Christian acknowledged that there’s an “absence of a systematic way” to track faculty who teach at multiple campuses or across the community college, Cal State and UC systems. She said her team is looking into how college districts handle faculty with multiple jobs and what information about outside work faculty disclose. “The objective is to determine whether additional guidance, improved data sharing, or a common approach would strengthen institutional oversight.”

To find instructors who teach at multiple campuses, CalMatters used public payroll records gathered by Transparent California, a nonprofit organization advocating for limited government. CalMatters looked only at professors who taught at five or more community college districts, Cal State or UC campuses in 2024, the most recent data available.

Of the 72 professors who taught at five or more districts or universities, the median pay was about $190,000, though a few instructors made much more. CalMatters found 10 professors who made more than $343,000, which was the median salary of a community college president or chancellor in the same year. Most of the highest earners had full-time jobs along with numerous part-time gigs. Ninh Villarreal currently has at least two full-time tenured community college positions, along with other adjunct roles elsewhere.

Christian said these 72 professors are a “small group” compared with the tens of thousands of faculty employed by the state’s public higher education systems, and the highest earners “an even smaller one.”

Are online professors interacting with students enough?

Because the federal and state governments dole out billions of dollars in financial aid to students, they regulate the kinds of courses and institutions where students can qualify for aid, and online courses in particular have undergone increased scrutiny in recent years.

The general rule that accreditors and state and federal lawmakers all share is that online professors need to interact with their students regularly. Research shows students are more likely to succeed when they interact with their professors.

Many online courses are asynchronous, meaning that the lectures are prerecorded and students can listen at any time. In these courses, and in many in-person ones, quizzes and tests are often graded automatically by computers.

Christian said that “prerecorded lectures, automated quizzes, and other instructional technologies” can be valuable in online classes, but professors must do more than that to meet the legal requirements. “Low-quality instruction is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate practices that compromise the education our students deserve.”

After the story was published here, online professors who taught at fewer than five districts or colleges shared their perspectives.

William Mead is a full-time lecturer in design and web development at UC Davis who also teaches part-time at two community college districts. He said his online courses are prerecorded but that doesn’t mean he is disengaged — quite the opposite. “My lectures take many hours to produce before a term begins,” he wrote in an email. “That front-loaded work is what frees me, during the semester, to focus on what matters most: individual feedback on student work and time with students. I hold a regular weekly office hour plus three additional appointment blocks each week (one morning, one afternoon, one evening) so that working students can meet with me on Zoom when it fits their lives.”

Jonathan Horn, who teaches one asynchronous online journalism course at San Diego Mesa College, said he writes his students “paragraphs and paragraphs of feedback on their assignments, sometimes worrying if it’s too much.” He said it would be impossible to provide the same level of feedback for 30 or 50 classes.