<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH>>>> [ WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK, WE DIVE DEEPER INTO THE HOT TOPIC OF SDG&E RATES ]More on that next. But first... the headlines …#######

THE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT IS MOVING FORWARD WITH A NEW E-BIKE POLICY

THE POLICY RECEIVED UNANIMOUS SUPPORT. IT GOES INTO EFFECT JANUARY FIFTH … WITH FULL IMPLEMENTATION IN MARCH

STUDENTS MUST COMPLETE A SAFETY TRAINING COURSE AND GET A PERMIT

THAT FREE PERMIT PROGRAM ALSO REQUIRES A PARENT’S SIGNATURE

THE POLICY ALSO OFFERS EDUCATION TO HELP STUDENTS BETTER UNDERSTAND TRAFFIC LAWS, AGE RESTRICTIONS, THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF E-BIKES AND SAFETY GEAR USAGE

STUDENTS MUST WALK THEIR E-BIKES WHILE ON CAMPUS, PARK ONLY IN DESIGNATED AREAS AND THEY ARE FORBIDDEN FROM CHARGING BATTERIES ON DISTRICT PROPERTY

A SIMILAR POLICY WENT INTO EFFECT IN THE SAN DIEGUITO [DIH-GEETO] SCHOOL DISTRICT AT THE START OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR

########

EXPECTANT PARENTS WITHIN THE SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT ARE REJOICING TODAY AFTER LEARNING ABOUT A NEW POLICY

EMPLOYEES ARE ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO A YEAR OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

THE POLICY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS UPCOMING JANUARY

THE CHANGE STEMS FROM A NEW LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE DISTRICT AND ITS EMPLOYEE-UNION

THE ADDED BENEFITS IS APPLICABLE TO BOTH PARENTS OF THE CHILD AND ALSO APPLIES TO THOSE ADOPTING OR FOSTERING

A RECENT SURVEY SHOWS THAT THE AVERAGE PAID PARENTAL LEAVE IS AROUND SEVEN WEEKS WITH LESS THAN FIVE PERCENT OF INSTITUTIONS OFFERING MORE THAN TWELVE WEEKS OF TIME OFF

########

STICKING WITH THE THEME OF COMMUNITY COLLEGES … ‘TIME’ SAYS SAN DIEGO IS HOME TO THREE OF THE BEST IN THE NATION

THE FAMED-MAGAZINE IS NAMING MESA COLLEGE, SAN DIEGO MIRAMAR AND MIRACOSTA COLLEGE – ‘ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITY COLLEGES FOR 20-27’

THE INAUGURAL LIST CREDITS THE COLLEGES EXPANDING OF EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES, SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER PATHWAYS AND PREPARING STUDENTS TO REACH THEIR ACADEMIC AND CAREER GOALS AS REASONS FOR THE HONOR

########

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES ARE MAKING HEADLINES ONCE AGAIN AS THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES IS BANNING WAYMOS FROM OPERATING ON STATE FREEWAYS

THIS COMES FOLLOWING SEVERAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING THE CARS

THE D-M-V SAYS WAYMOS' FREEWAY OPERATIONS POSE A QUOTE “IMMINENT HAZARD TO PUBLIC SAFETY.”

IN A STATEMENT, WAYMO SAYS ITS HALTED FREEWAY OPERATIONS ACROSS CALIFORNIA AND ITS OTHER MARKETS. BUT ITS VEHICLES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ON SURFACE STREETS

THE D-M-V’S ORDER IS IN PLACE UNTIL WAYMO PROVIDES EVIDENCE THAT THE OPERATING ERROR IS CORRECTED

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

San Diego faced one of its hottest summers on record this year.

While the weather’s finally cooling down, many households remain stuck with sizable power bills from using fans and air conditioners to stay cool. And some customers are frustrated that SDG&E wants to continue raising their rates.

Public Matters reporter Kevin Trevellyan has more.

—

There are a few local consumer advocacy groups that help San Diegans who are behind on their SDG&E payments. And they tend to get a lot more calls the month after a particularly hot stretch of weather, like we saw in October.

<<House exterior broll>>

Logan Heights resident Barbara Pinto is one of the people whose fallen behind. The 80-year-old San Diego native grew up comfortably in a one-income household, not too far from her current home.

CARLOS_3635.MXF

“I can remember when the gas and electric bill was like $35 a month. ”

Nowadays, everything feels unaffordable. Even though she’s getting a good deal on the house she rents through her church.

CARLOS_3635.MXF

“What scares me is everything increasing all the time, because it's not just that bill, it's everything, you know, inflation. Period. Housing is the number one scare. Utilities is second.”

<<Broll of Pinto looking through bills>>

Pinto retired, but went back to work because her Social Security income wasn’t enough. She got a part-time job with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. But they temporarily shut down during COVID. Pinto lost some of her income and fell almost $4,000 behind on her power bill.

She’s been chipping away on a payment plan with SDG&E, in part using loans from friends.

Meanwhile, she’s hesitated to replace her fan with an air conditioner and drive her bill up even more. Even though she’s struggled with the heat this year.

CARLOS_3635.MXF

“This past summer, I thought I was out of here. I just thought, I am not going to live through the summer. It was just horrible.”

And Pinto sees bigger bills on the horizon.

SDG&E wants to raise electric and gas rates by more than 8% in 2028.

CARLOS_3635.MXF

“Can I be very candid with you guys? I think it's a bunch of bullshit myself.”

<<SDGE headquarters broll>>

More than 15 percent of SDG&E customers are behind on their bills by more than $530 on average, according to state data.

The utility has cited several factors to justify the proposed rate hike, including ongoing grid maintenance as the state becomes more electrified.

Spokesperson Humberto (oom-BEAR-toe) Gurmilan (grr-MUH-lawn) says the company is doing everything it can to keep bills down.

MDAMRON_6037.mp4

“We're about 20 years of being recognized as the most reliable in the West, and we're proud of that. But it takes investments, right? It takes investments, especially with the wildfire threats that we have here in the region.

But Pinto isn’t the only customer who’s fed up.

<<Hearing broll>>

More than 100 people weighed in on the proposed rate hike during a public hearing in Santee City Hall last week. Community organizations also rallied outside the chambers, decrying what they view as corporate greed.

<<BOWLER_0964.MXF - Chanting: “STOP RATE HIKES!”>>

SDG&E is on track to exceed more than $1 billion in profits this fiscal year. And, the CEO of their parent company, Sempra, made more than $22 million last year.

<<Home exterior broll>>

Those figures frustrate SDG&E customer Kevin Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays). He spoke against the proposed rate hike during one of the hearings and later in an interview.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

“It feels like they don't see me as a human being, and it feels like they don't see everyone else here as human beings, and instead they see us as dollar signs.”

Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays) and his wife bought a house in Paradise Hills in 2022. He had been stationed in Coronado during his time in the Marine Corps, and loved the area’s scenery.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

“I remember seeing those beautiful green parrots that fly around San Diego, and thinking how unique that is and how nice the environment is here.”

After moving into their house, the couple was quickly shocked by their power bill. They pay about $150 per month for power, then $400 to $500 for it to be delivered.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

“I sit at this table on a daily basis wondering how I'm gonna make ends meet and provide for my family sometimes, and it's not easy. That feeling of helplessness.”

<<Broll of AC unit, Kevin playing with dogs>>

Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays) is on a payment plan with SDG&E, but the $1,000 monthly charges are tough to make. And he says he still has to compromise on the person he wants to be. Dropping hobbies like archery, martial arts and camping.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

“It has made me do things that I never thought I'd have to do as a veteran. I have contemplated selling my plasma. I have contemplated everything I could do just to make a few extra hundred bucks at the end of the day.”

Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays) owns his house, but says it wouldn’t have been possible without the VA’s home loan program.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

If someone like me, with an advantage, is struggling really hard right now, what does that mean for everyone else who doesn't have an advantage?”

Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays)volunteers with Public Power San Diego, a group that wants to shift service from SDG&E to a nonprofit, locally-governed utility. To him, SDG&E is a symptom of wider issues like income inequality and governments prioritizing corporations over constituents.

CARLOS_3658.MXF

I don't think the politics that we have now is the right type of politics we need in this country. But I think there's still a way forward, for sure. I think for me, it's community, collective action… That’s where the power’s at.”

Still, Zavala-Aviles (zuh-VAH-lah uh-VEE-lays) is worried his family may get priced out of San Diego.

KT, KPBS News.

##########

MAYOR TODD GLORIA CLAIMS HE HAS ELIMINATED THE CITY'S STRUCTURAL BUDGET DEFICIT. BUT AS METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS, CITY COUNCILMEMBERS AREN'T SO SURE.

___________________________________________

OUTLOOK 1 (ab) 1:14 soq

Over the past few years, San Diego has made deep and painful cuts to services like libraries, parks and rec centers. That's gotten the city's budget to the point where no major cuts are needed in the near future. The City Council's budget committee met Wednesday to discuss the five-year financial outlook. It projects a small surplus next year, followed by four years of deficits. Mayor Gloria unveiled the outlook on November 6. He said in a press release he had eliminated the historic general fund deficit. Councilmember Kent Lee says he thinks that paints too rosy a picture.

KL: What we share with the public matters. And so for us to give off the impression that we may have resolved budgetary challenges when the outlook clearly shows after next year we'll be right back in shortfalls does not give off that message. And it actually puts us further away from an effort to help our residents understand the challenges that the city has moving forward.

AB: San Diego's independent budget analyst agrees. He says the city will need more revenue to reverse the service cuts of recent years and to maintain the city's deteriorating infrastructure. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

##########

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS SAY THEIR MIDTERM VICTORIES GIVE THEM A MANDATE TO CONDUCT OVERSIGHT ON THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

A SENATE COMMITTEE CONFIRMATION HEARING OF NAVY SECRETARY NOMINEE HUNG CAO (COW) THIS WEEK OFFERED THEM A CHANCE TO PRESS SOME OF THEIR CONCERNS.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THEIR QUESTIONS OFFER A PREVIEW OF WHAT DEMOCRATS MIGHT PURSUE IN THE NEXT CONGRESS.

SECNAV 1 (ad) TRT: 1:01 SOQ

IT WAS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT MARK KELLY WHO RAISED THE ISSUES THAT PLAGUED THE SAN DIEGO AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN DURING ITS 11-MONTH DEPLOYMENT.

HE SAID A LACK OF FOOD AND HYGIENE SUPPLIES WERE AMONG CREW CONCERNS..

ACTING SECRETARY HUNG CAO SAID THE SUPPLIES ON BOARD WERE QUOTE “ADEQUATE” AND COMPARED COMPLAINING TROOPS TO PICKY CHILDREN.

HC: “WELL, SENATOR, IT'S JUST NOT WHAT THEY WANT. IT'S LIKE MY KIDS OPENING UP THE REFRIGERATOR DOOR AND SAYING, ‘THERE'S NOTHING TO EAT IN HERE.’”

SAN DIEGO DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS SITS ON THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE. SHE TOLD KPBS IN A POST-MIDTERM INTERVIEW THAT LOCAL MILITARY FAMILIES SUPPORTED THE EFFORT LAST WEEK TO IMPEACH DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH.

SJ: IT'S MOSTLY BEEN THE SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES IN OUR DISTRICT THAT HAVE BEEN ASKING ME TO DO THIS BECAUSE OF THE RECKLESS CARELESSNESS THAT HE HAS TAKEN, THEIR SACRIFICE AND THEIR LIVES WITH.

THE SAN DIEGO-BASED CARRIER USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT ARRIVED ON STATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST THIS WEEK. ITS CREW WAS TOLD BEFORE LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER THAT THIS DEPLOYMENT COULD ALSO BE A LONG ONE.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

##########

TOMORROW (FRIDAY) PROJECT [BLANK] WILL HOST A GONG ORCHESTRA FOR A ONE-OF-A-KIND CONCERT.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

GONGMUSIC (ba) 1:10 SOQ

=======================

Project [BLANK] seeks inventive and immersive ways to engage people in art and music. That’s why artistic director Leslie Leythem is excited about an upcoming performance..

LESLIE LEYTHAM A Gong Orchestra is a traveling sound project by percussionist named Tatsuya Nakatani. He has been touring with this army of gongs of varying sizes from very small to very large, these very specific kind of a Chinese gong that he has built, constructed a specific type of bow that people can drag the bow across the gong and it creates these amazing shimmering long tones.

CLIP Music

What’s unique is that the orchestra is made up of community members who get a crash course in playing the gong. Then Nakatani will guide them through a live performance in the Brick Room at Bread and Salt.

LESLIE LEYTHAM Your whole body is going to vibrate because of the architecture of this specific space. It's very coolThe Nakatani Gong Orchestra will perform tomorrow night at 7:30.

Beth Accomando KPBS News.

##########

EVENING LOW TIDES ARE BACK IN SAN DIEGO. IT’S A GOOD TIME TO BE A so called “NUDI-NERD”. THE GROUP SEARCHES FOR COLORFUL SEA SLUGS ALONG SAN DIEGO’S SHORELINES, DOCKS AND PIERS.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS THE SCAVENGER HUNT REVEALS MORE THAN COOL CRITTERS.

SEA SLUGS TRT: 4:49 SOQ

________________________________________________

NAT OF OCEAN SOUNDS

IT'S JUST BEFORE SUNSET AT THE LA JOLLA TIDE POOLS.

LAURA SIMONATO (SIM-MEH-NAW-TO) MEANDERS OVER UNEVEN ROCKS IN HER RAINBOOTS.

SHE’S MEETING UP WITH FRIENDS

SEA SLUGS 1A :(04)

“SO HERE’S MY SQUAD”

THEY’RE KNEELING ON FOAM PADS ON THE EDGE OF THE POOLS.

AS SIMONATO APPROACHES THEY SHINE A FLASHLIGHT ON WHAT THEY CAME HERE FOR — SEA SLUGS.

SEA SLUGS 1B :(08)

“A SEA HARE, A HUNCHBACK ALL OVER THERE AND THEN THERE IS A PRICE RIGHT OVER THERE”

BUT THESE AREN’T YOUR AVERAGE GARDEN SLUG. THESE SLUGS, OR NUDIBRANCHS, LOOK MORE LIKE ALIENS.

SEA SLUGS 1C :(10)

THEY HAVE A BUNCH OF COOL LITTLE QUIRKS. THEY'RE SUPER COLORFUL. THEY CAN HAVE A BUNCH OF APPENDAGES.

SOME ARE PINK AND SHAGGY, OTHERS ARE YELLOW WITH BUNNY EAR-LIKE SENSORS. AND THERE’S EVEN A PURPLE ONE WITH FLAMING ORANGE RUFFLES.

SEA SLUG 1E (: 02)

“EVERY COLOR YOU CAN THINK OF, I CAN PROBABLY FIND YOU A SLUG”

THERE ARE MORE THAN THREE-THOUSAND KNOWN SPECIES OF SEA SLUGS.

THEIR PRESENCE SIGNALS A HEALTHY ECOSYSTEM.

SIMONATO SAYS SAN DIEGO IS A TREASURE TROVE FOR NUDIBRANCHS.

SEA SLUGS 1F (:10)

“TIDE POOLING IS VERY ADDICTING. ONCE YOU START AND YOU WANT TO SEE EVERYTHING THAT EVERYONE ELSE SEES, YOU WANT TO SEE THINGS THAT PEOPLE HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE.

FOUR YEARS AGO, SHE BEGAN PLUNGING HER CAMERA INTO TIDEPOOLS.

IT ALLOWS HER TO CAPTURE IMAGES OF THESE HIDDEN CREATURES IN STARTLING DETAIL

SEA SLUG 1G : (:05)

NAT OF GOPRO UNDERWATER SOUNDS

SOME SLUGS ARE NO BIGGER THAN A PINKY FINGERNAIL.

SEA SLUG 1H (:07)

I FEEL LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE CAN RELATE TO THEM BECAUSE THEY CAN SEE THEIR EYES ON A LOT OF THE SPECIES, AND THEIR MOUTHS. SO THEY LOOK LIKE THEY HAVE LITTLE MUSTACHES

THERE’S NOT MUCH THAT WILL STOP SIMONATO FROM SNAPPING A NEW NUDIBRANCH.

SHE’LL HOP ON A PLANE. SHE’LL SEARCH FOR EIGHTS HOURS A DAY.

AND SHE’LL EVEN WAKE UP AT 3 IN THE MORNING.

SEA SLUGS 1I (:10)

“BUT A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL DO EARLIER OR WILL JUST NOT GO TO BED AT ALL. THAT HAS HAPPENED. I NEED MY SLEEP, BUT SOME OF MY FRIENDS DON’T. ”

SIMONATO SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA EXPLODED THE HOBBY.

HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS SPAWNED A GROUP OF SEA SLUG INFLUENCERS.

SIMONATO GAINED A FOLLOWING AFTER SHE CREATED A POSTER THAT TRACKS PERSONAL FINDS.

SEA SLUGS 1J (:14)

“IT'S A WAY TO COLLECT NUDIBRANCHS WITHOUT TAKING ANY REAL NUDIBRANCHS HOME.SO ITS A BLACK AND WHITE POSTER THAT COMES WITH COLORFUL STICKERS AND FOR EACH SPECIES YOU SEE, YOU CAN ADD A LITTLE STICKER AND THE POSTER GETS MORE COLORFUL.

BUT NUDIBRANCHS ARE MORE THAN COLORFUL CURIOSITIES. THEY CARRY CHEMICALS WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE MEDICINE.

NUDI-NERDS WHO SHARE THEIR FINDS ONLINE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO HELP SHAPE SCIENCE.

TERRY GOSLINER IS WITH CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES.

SEA SLUGS 1L (:10)

NUDIBRANCHS ARE JUST ONE OF THE EXAMPLES OF ORGANISMS THAT THAT REALLY HAVE HUGE POTENTIAL TO BENEFIT OUR SOCIETY.”

GOSLINER DISCOVERED NEARLY HALF OF THE KNOWN SPECIES OF SEA SLUGS.

HE SAYS MANY HOBBYISTS SHARE THEIR PHOTOS ON A BIODIVERSITY TRACKING PLATFORM CALLED INATURALIST.

SEA SLUGS 1M (:13)

“MANY OF THE SPECIES THAT WEREN'T PREVIOUSLY DISCOVERED HAVE BEEN FOUND BY ORDINARY PEOPLE WITH A DISCERNING EYE. AND THEY BROUGHT THEM TO THE ATTENTION OF SCIENTISTS”

GOSLINER SAYS CREATING THESE RECORDS WILL HELP RESEARCHERS TRACK CHANGES COMING WITH EL NINO.

SEA SLUG 1S (:12)

“WE ARE SEEING THOSE WARM WATER SHIFTS OF DISTRIBUTIONS, AND ITS BECAUSE ORDINARY PEOPLE ARE DOCUMENTING THOSE THINGS AND PROVIDING THE EVIDENCE”

SEA SLUG 1N (:05)

“”BIRDS CHIRPING WITH GRUNT SOUND AFTER LAYING DOWN ON THE DOCK”

SIMONATO HAS ALREADY SEEN THESE CHANGES.

SHE PLOPS DOWN ONTO HER STOMACH ON A DOCK AND HANGS HER HEAD OVER THE SIDE.

SEA SLUG 1O (:05)

BOAT CREAKING AND SOUCHING PAD ALONG

THIS TYPE OF SEA SLUG SEARCHING IS CALLED DOCK FOULING.

SEA SLUG 1P (:05)

USUALLY THAT'S ON MAN MADE STRUCTURES LIKE PIERS, PILINGS, DOCKS, BUOYS OR BOATS.

LAST MONTH, SIMANTO SPRAWLED OUT ON THESE DOCKS DOZENS OF TIMES. SHE PARTICIPATED IN DOCKTOBER.

IT'S AN ANNUAL INATURALIST EVENT.

SEA SLUG 1Q (:05)

“THERE'S A LITTLE BIT OF A COMPETITIVE ASPECT, WHICH JUST HELPS YOU GET OUT THERE AND DO THE BEST YOU CAN.”

NUDI-NERDS COMPETE TO FIND AS MANY CREATURES AS THEY CAN ON THEIR LOCAL DOCKS.

BUT GETTING THE SHOT CAN REQUIRE SOME… CREATIVITY

SEA SLUG 1R (:08)

“SOMETIMES WE ASK OUR FRIENDS TO HOLD OUR ANKLES JUST TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T DIVE IN.

THIS YEAR, PARTICIPANTS LOGGED MORE THAN 3,000 NUDIBRANCHS WORLDWIDE.

MORE SEA SLUG ENTHUSIASTS ARE SLINKING TO THE SHORELINES IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE.

SIMONATO WELCOMES NEWCOMERS. BUT SHE ENCOURAGES THEM TO TIDEPOOL RESPONSIBILITY.

SEA SLUG 1U (:09)

IF YOU REMOVE IT FROM WHERE IT IS AND PUT IT SOMEWHERE ELSE, IT MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO FIND ITS FOOD AGAIN. SO WE ESPECIALLY ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO LEAVE NUDIBRANCHS WHERE THEY ARE.

SHE SAYS LOTS OF BEGINNERS WILL VISIT TIDEPOOLS DURING NEXT WEEK’S KING TIDES.

SEA SLUG 1W (:09)

WE WANT TO BE CAREFUL AND BE GOOD STEWARDS OF THIS AREA SO THAT WE CAN PROTECT IT AND, KEEP THE ANIMALS REALLY HAPPY SO EVERYONE CAN ENJOY IT IN THE FUTURE.

MOVING SLOWLY AND AVOIDING FLIPPING OVER ROCKS HELPS PROTECT ANIMALS. TO BRUSH UP ON TIDE POOLING ETIQUETTE CHECK OUT BIRCH AQUARIUMS’ WEBSITE.

CARLY KAY, KPBS NEWS

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

