The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Thursday in favor of a housing development planned in the unincorporated Fallbrook community.

Supervisors Paloma Aguirre, Jim Desmond and Monica Montgomery Steppe approved several recommendations for the Passerelle project, among them an amendment to the General Plan and Specific Plan, a revised map and supplement to a certified environmental impact report.

Supervisor Joel Anderson was absent on Wednesday, and board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer had to leave the meeting at 1:45 p.m., according to the board clerk. Lawson-Remer, whose child was ill, participated earlier via teleconference.

Located within the Fallbrook Community Planning Area, the project when built will sit on 11.96 acres northeast of state Route 76 and Interstate 15, near Horse Creek Ridge County Park.

The 138 multi-story homes will be built in one of three types of architectural styles, with 5% of them set aside for the very low-income bracket, according to the Planning & Development Services department.

According to PDS, the project will result in fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and features a fire and emergency evacuation plan.

The county agenda listed Molo Passerelle and International Foundation of the Seven Stars as the owner and applicant.

The development is expected to feature driveways connecting to Friesian Way, Messara Street and Horse Ranch Creek Road, the latter of which would undergo improvements, according to the county.

The county Planning Commission and Fallbrook Community Planning Group previously approved the project, PDS officials said during a presentation. Ann Moore, a project attorney, told supervisors the Passerelle development will allow residents to actually live where they work.

"Every day, we talk about the critical need for attainable housing in our county," Moore said.

She said the project "is designed to be an asset to the neighborhood," and feature open space, tot lots, several parks and walking trails. Moore contended there was broad community and environmental support for the project, including from the Sierra Club and Endangered Habitats League.

"We have worked diligently to bring forward a thoughtful, policy- compliant project that supports our work force, funds local infrastructure and respects the character of the surrounding community," she said.

During public comment, one man said more evacuation routes were needed, while a woman asked the board to reject the project due to traffic around Palomar College.

In response to a question from Desmond, a county Sheriff's Office deputy said because this project is next to a freeway, "it doesn't get much better than that for moving people with the developed roads."

Desmond, whose district includes Fallbrook, said he liked the project overall because of its I-15 corridor location and that it reduces the amount of traffic.

However, Desmond added that he sympathizes with residents who have to wait for a commercial town center to complement a housing development.

"I would like to see that we not wait until every rooftop is built," he said. "Even a small convenience store would be helpful."

Project consultant Chris Brown said that while there is no exact timeline, Passerelle developers are intent on getting the town center built. He said they have received public feedback on the need for a commercial center, and "this is not something that is (falling) on deaf ears."