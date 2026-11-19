Tomorrow, Project [BLANK] will host a gong orchestra that brings together community members to create an immersive orchestra of Chinese wind gongs.

Project [BLANK] seeks inventive and immersive ways to engage people in art and music. That’s why artistic director Leslie Leythem is excited about an upcoming performance.

"A gong orchestra is a traveling sound project by a percussionist named Tatsuya Nakatani," Leythem explained. "He has been touring with this army of gongs of varying sizes from very small to very large, these very specific kind of a Chinese gong that he has built, constructed a specific type of bow that people can drag the bow across the gong and it creates these amazing shimmering long tones."

What’s unique is that the orchestra is made up of community members who get a crash course in playing the gong the night of the performance. Then Nakatani will guide them through a live concert in the Brick Room at Bread and Salt.

"It's just an interesting way to make sound in a really reverberant room at Bread and Salt," Leythem added. "Everywhere you stand, you'll hear a different kind of a color, a different sound come at you. It's very cool. I think the brick room is kind of the perfect place with its exposed scaffolding up in the ceiling. It's got these really great rafters that tend to send sound around and back down into the audience in a really special way. So it's gonna be a cool way to hear this much metal. It's gonna be loud, it's gonna be soft, but your whole body is going to vibrate because of the architecture of this specific space. It's very cool."

Mlynello Art Mlynello Tatsuya Nakatani playing one of his gongs in a Montreal performance in 2024.

Nakatani will perform solo first and then invite the sixteen community members onstage for the second part of the concert.

Project [BLANK] presents The Nakatani Gong Orchestra as part of its The Salty Series tomorrow night at 7:30 PM.