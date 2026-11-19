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California is raking in billions of dollars in windfall tax revenue thanks to a red-hot stock market driven by AI enthusiasm.

But don’t count on it to solve the state’s deep structural budget woes, especially when the AI bubble is showing signs of being dangerously close to bursting, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned in its annual economic forecast Wednesday.

If the stock market begins to slow down next year, the state will face a small deficit of $2 billion by the end of fiscal year 2027-28, the office estimates. That deficit, however, could grow to $15 billion a year by fiscal year 2028-29, said Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek.

Plugging a hole that big would require state leaders to essentially scrap all service expansions since fiscal year 2019-20, including the extension of Medi-Cal to undocumented immigrant adults, Petek said. Or, he said, it would require a new tax bigger than the current 10% to 12% income tax on top earners, which the voters just made permanent through Proposition 3.

An abrupt market crash could trigger even bigger budget deficits — an annual $35 billion shortfall by fiscal year 2028-29 — and the state would not have enough money in the bank to fill the gap, the office said.

Revenue grows, but so does deficit

The Wednesday forecast marks the fifth consecutive year the state is projecting a deficit despite revenue growth.

The report offers a first glimpse at the financial challenges facing Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra, who will unveil his first budget in January along with an updated economic outlook from the state’s own finance department, which could be drastically different from the LAO analysis.

But if the LAO forecast holds, Becerra will inherit a much gloomier financial picture than his predecessor had promised: In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget that he said would balance the state’s finances for two consecutive years and cut future deficits in half. But Newsom’s budget largely depended on the revenue from the AI boom to delay major cuts to healthcare services, especially for undocumented immigrants. Those cuts will take effect next year unless Becerra finds new funding to sustain those services.

Becerra has said little about his budget priorities. He signaled that he’d be open to new taxes, such as a “fair share” tax on the wealthy and a controversial charge on drivers by the miles they drive to fund road repairs. Becerra also said he would seek to reverse cuts to healthcare access for undocumented immigrants, but he has not shared specifics.

In a Wednesday statement, Becerra’s spokesperson Jonathan Underland said the governor-elect is “hard at work” preparing his January budget proposal.

“He remains committed to delivering a responsible, balanced budget that protects the services Californians depend on and focuses on bringing down costs.”

Risk requires response

Whatever budget solutions Becerra is considering need to come quickly: The risk of a market downturn requires the incoming administration to “rebuild budget resilience” by saving aggressively, repaying outstanding debts and implementing long-term cuts or revenue increases, the LAO said.

In response to the forecast, Assembly Democratic leaders hailed the passage of Proposition 2 earlier this month as a directive for the Legislature to be prudent with tax dollars. The ballot measure allows the state to sock away up to 20% of its general tax revenue for a rainy day, up from the previous 10%, and requires the state to save more during economic booms.

Senate Democrats said they will look for ways to reverse or backfill some of the Medi-Cal cuts by President Donald Trump’s administration, which was estimated to strip 2 million Californians of healthcare coverage. Earlier this year, Senate Democrats proposed a fee on big corporations whose employees are enrolled in Medi-Cal and use the revenue to fund healthcare. Becerra, who endorsed the concept, is required to propose a plan by March.

A call to 'face reality'

Senate Republican Leader Roger Niello, who serves as the vice chair of the Senate budget committee, urged Becerra’s administration to “face reality.”

“The stock market returning to more normal levels is a matter of when, not if,” Niello said in a statement. “Bringing the state budget into balance in a way that works in good times and bad will help us avoid the pain of making even more drastic changes to Californians’ everyday lives. Otherwise, when the market eventually corrects, the consequences of today's budget problems will catch up with us.”

Since 2023, a robust economy fueled by AI enthusiasm has brought the state strong tax revenues, even as economists and legislative analysts warned of a potential bust.

Americans now have 175% more in stock holdings than the historical norm, and investors have borrowed twice as much over the past three years to buy stocks, Petek said. “It verges on a kind of a mania,” he said.

Could boom turn to bust?

But it doesn’t mean experts were wrong to worry.

“It may be tempting to conclude this means these signals are wrong this time. But we caution that the opposite could be true: the risk of a market reversal is even greater now,” the LAO report said. “The risk now facing state revenues is that this boom, like many in the past, will abruptly end in a bust.”

For now, analysts expect the AI boom to bring $11 billion more in revenue than the state’s finance department estimated in June, assuming the market cools gradually instead of crashing in 2027, Petek said.

But according to the constitution, all the new revenue — and then some — must go toward education and state reserves, with nothing left to spend on other programs.

Roughly $4 billion of the new revenue must go toward K-12 schools and community colleges under Proposition 98, which voters approved in 1988 to establish a minimum level of education funding.

State leaders must deposit another $9 billion into the state reserves this year under Prop. 2, which requires more aggressive savings when the market is this heated.

The state will also spend an estimated $600 million more than projected in June on programs including Medi-Cal, even though enrollment is down. That is mainly because the costs of providing Medi-Cal coverage and human services are surging, the LAO noted.

Structural deficit looms

The risk of a market crash makes California’s already volatile budget situation even more precarious.

The state relies heavily on its wealthy residents’ salaries and investment earnings, which rise and fall with the stock market. Over the years, spending has outpaced revenue as state leaders expanded the scope of programs such as Medi-Cal and as costs to provide those programs ballooned.

In response, state leaders primarily relied on temporary tools, such as internal borrowing, drawing from state reserves and pausing new spending to avoid deep cuts to social services.

But none of them tilted the scale back into balance. And as a result, the state now carries nearly $30 billion in debt, the LAO said.

“This means the underlying imbalance has been left in place and the level of ongoing services was not adjusted downward to reflect this more limited capacity, suggesting the expanded size of state government was unsustainable,” the office said in a report earlier this month.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

