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A 20-year-old initiative requiring California’s youngest students be screened for cavities and untreated tooth decay before they enter public school is falling short.

The state created the Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment in 2006 to ensure families connect with dentists, and to identify students’ dental needs and reveal roadblocks to care. But the effort has been dogged by challenges, according to a new California State Auditor report that focused on six school districts and the California Department of Public Health.

Tooth decay is largely preventable, yet it’s the most common chronic disease in kids nationwide. About 61% of third grade students had tooth decay during the 2018-19 school year, according to a 2021 state report, and experts find that children’s oral health has declined further since the start of the pandemic.

Untreated dental problems can lead to missed school days. The California Health Interview Survey from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found nearly 7% of children 5 and older who attend school missed class due to dental problems in 2025.

The review of the districts found they did not maintain reliable data about all aspects of the program and reported incorrect information to the state. The audited districts are Los Angeles Unified School District, Merced City School District, Milpitas Unified School District, Oakland Unified School District, San Luis Coastal Unified School District, and Woodland Joint Unified School District.

No state agency is assigned oversight of the kindergarten oral health program, the audit found, and neither the California Department of Education nor the Department of Public Health oversees program activities. The state health department, which is responsible for the state’s efforts to improve dental health, hasn’t verified the data reported by districts, the audit said, and isn’t using the data to measure the state’s progress in improving kids’ oral health.

The department doesn’t publish annual analyses of the data on its website; the most recent program data available online, from the 2020-21 school year, is on the California Dental Association website. The audit also revealed that the program’s source of funding — a 2016 tax on tobacco products — is dwindling.

“We determined that unreliable data reported by districts and insufficient statewide oversight of the [Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment] program’s requirements threaten the goals of the program,” State Auditor Grant Parks wrote in a Nov. 5 report.

Department of Public Health spokesperson Kristine Tuzon, citing state education code, said the agency isn’t responsible for tracking kindergarten oral health program submissions or notifying county offices of education when districts don’t report data. Tuzon said the statute doesn’t give the health department authority to require districts and county offices to comply with the program’s data reporting mandate.

One method of reducing barriers to kids’ obtaining dental assessments, the audit found, is to conduct more on school campuses, as is done for state-required vision and hearing screenings. That solution, too, has had data-reporting challenges.

Esther Yepez is the associate director of wellness programs and oral health at The Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health, which coordinated oral health screenings at L.A. Unified schools for five years. After completing the assessments, her team left the completed forms with the schools. But oftentimes, she said, schools didn't enter those screenings in the district’s system, resulting in a mismatch between the number of students screened and the number reported to the state. It was unclear, she said, who at each school was responsible for compiling the data.

“It was frustrating,” Yepez said, “because we had information that the screenings had happened, but the schools didn’t have that data.”

L.A. Unified did not answer CalMatters’ questions regarding data accuracy in the kindergarten oral health program. In a response to the audit published as part of the report, Joel Cisneros, executive director of L.A. Unified’s student mental health and wellness services, said the district plans to train school staff on data-entry procedures and program documentation requirements and establish a standardized process for recording all returned forms and waivers.

Rotten teeth and huge pain

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentists recommends that children see a dentist when their first tooth appears, or no later than their first birthday.

Early childhood dental visits are “extremely important,” said Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, UCLA School of Dentistry’s pediatric dentistry chair and director of the UCLA Center for Children’s Oral Health. But he said many families don’t access care due to transportation challenges, language barriers and few providers treating low-income kids.

“If we start seeing these children by age 3 or 4,” he said, “they already come with rotten teeth, abscesses and huge pain.”

The kindergarten program directs school districts to notify families enrolling in public school for the first time in transitional kindergarten, kindergarten or first grade that they need to present proof of an oral health assessment. State law allows parents to waive the assessment requirement due to a financial burden, lack of access to a dental provider or nonconsent.

The program mandates that districts submit specific data to their county education offices or a system designated by the state’s dental director, which since at least 2021 has been the System for California Oral Health Reporting. It directs the health department to periodically evaluate the kindergarten program requirements.

But the audit found none of the districts provided families with all required information regarding the assessment requirement. The six audited districts also lacked formalized procedures for following up with families that didn’t return assessment forms, the audit said, or that returned waivers indicating a barrier to obtaining an assessment.

The audit found that five districts reported data to the state system that was “significantly different” from their local data. For example, L.A. Unified, the state’s largest school district, for the 2024-25 school year incorrectly included all first-graders in its count of students subject to the program requirements, instead of only those who had not previously enrolled in kindergarten in the district, the audit said. The district also overreported the number of students who presented proof of the assessment, the audit said.

“The magnitude of the reporting errors by Los Angeles Unified School District alone,” Parks wrote, “skews any statewide analysis of the collective data.”

The audit recommended that the districts provide parents with all required program information and report complete and accurate data to the state system. In responses submitted to the state, the Milpitas and Oakland districts said they would implement the audit’s recommendations, while the L.A. and San Luis Coastal districts shared action plans to address some of the report’s findings. The Merced and Woodland districts did not provide a response.

‘Where is the money coming from?’

Funding for the oral health program is also declining, the audit found.

The state public health department grants Proposition 56 funds – which are generated by a tax on tobacco products – to county health departments, and requires them to support oral health initiatives, including the kindergarten program. But revenue from the tax is plummeting, according to the audit, and starting next year the health department will no longer require counties receiving grant funds to support the kindergarten program.

Tuzon said the health department is assessing strategies to maintain and improve compliance with the program, given declining funding from tobacco taxes.

Despite the data issues, Eileen Espejo, senior managing director for health at Children Now, said policymakers should consider how to fund the kindergarten oral health program moving forward.

“Local health programs are going to have less capacity to do some of the work,” she said. “There needs to be that conversation of, ‘Where is the money coming from to help increase compliance?’”

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

