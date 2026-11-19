S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. The history behind James Bond and what the future holds for the movie franchise. Plus , your weekend preview. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Since the 1960s , one British agent with a license to kill has graced our screens , often opening with an iconic phrase.

S2: Bond James Bond.

S1: On Monday , it was announced that a new actor would take up that mantle. So KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando has convened an emergency meeting of midday movies to discuss some of the history behind the James Bond character and what the future holds for the franchise.

S3: In case you haven't heard , Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond. Zero seven and if you don't know who he is , he was the sparkling vampire in Twilight and The Dark Knight in the latest Batman reboot. This is big news if you are a lifelong bond fan like me , because I've been waiting since 2021 and no time to die to find out what's next for the MI6 agent with a license to kill. So , to discuss this news , I have invited actor and writer Tom Stewart because he created the San Diego international Fringe show One Man Bond , that brilliantly condensed all 25 bond movies into an hour. He was also on hand for the film geek celebration of Bond's birthday on November 11th. So I would say that basically this is going to be like two bond geeks with a license to rant and rave. So welcome , Tom. Hello.

S4: Hello. Thank you for asking me back.

S3: So we're going to be talking about whether or not we think Robert Pattinson is a good choice to play the MI6 agent. But before we do that , I'd like to time travel back to the very first James Bond movie , which was Doctor No from 1962. And to remember , what was it like when Sean Connery was cast and brought Ian Fleming's double zero agent to life for the very first time?

S4: Well , it's worth remembering that the first bond casting was a casting against type Sean Connery was nothing like what bond was described as in the books by Ian Fleming. Up to that point , although once the films , um were out , Ian Fleming quickly adjusted his description to incorporate Sean Connery's physicality and his Scottish heritage. But certainly for the author himself , it was a controversial casting choice. In Fleming was a snob and he wrote bond as a snob. And so for a working class actor like Sean Connery to take the role went against his idea of what the character was. The proof came when the movie's actually came out , and I think he came around fairly quickly with that , but physically in the books , uh , up to that point. Bond was described as thin , wiry , angular , scarred. He was likened to Hoagy Carmichael , which , yeah , there was one for your younger listeners , which is almost the physical opposite of Sean Connery , who is big , burly , muscular. He was a former bodybuilder. So we're back with a bond casting that is divisive , and it's worth remembering that all the way back in 62 , when the whole idea of putting bond on screen began. We've never been able to get the bond fan community or indeed the the , you know , the original bond author to agree on what what , uh , what bond should be.

S3: And when bond first came to the screen , was there a lot of excitement about it? How popular were these books at the time , and was this something that there were a lot of eyes on?

S4: Yes , it was a very popular series. It was a salacious series as well. It was something that there was there was a lot of controversy about the kinds of pushing the boundaries of what you you know , what you could publish. It was a kind of exotic and dangerous property. And they had already tried to bring it to the screen about ten years before. Doctor no came out by bringing it to television , making Bon American. So this was a do over. This was phase two , but certainly it was hugely exciting.

S3: All right. So that was the beginning of James Bond on screen. And now we are at another kind of big turning point. There were big changes for bond when Daniel Craig ended his run in 2021. Spoiler alert not only did they kill him , but Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson , who were the ones running the franchise decided to sell it to Amazon. And this is the franchise that their father , Albert Broccoli , had created. So all the bond movies , essentially with a couple of oddball exceptions , were all made by Eon Productions. So they sold it to Amazon. Then last June , the Dune director Danny Villanueva was picked as the director for the next bond. And then on Monday , we had Robert Pattinson announced as the new James Bond. So let's break this down and analyze a little bit of these changes that bond is going to be going through. First of all , Amazon now owns it.

S4: Yeah , I mean , it's kind of incredible that the broccoli family have essentially owned this giant world beating franchise for the entirety of its existence up until five years ago. For properties that huge to have the same creators or their , you know , their family members is just absolutely remarkable. And we become so used to their way of doing bond that really a lot of the changes that putting a studio company like Amazon in charge of bond , we're just going to see it all by by contrast , basically they'll be doing everything differently. The broccoli family and eon , they're like a small scale operation working on a global level. So when you look at how they've cast bonds in the past and how they've done their business , they've always been independent. They've always been idiosyncratic in how they go about things. And the philosophy of Amazon is completely the opposite of that. It's about doing everything in a set way that's cost conscious. That's , by its very nature , uniform. That's going to be the logic behind a lot of the decisions that are made for the bond series from now on. Um , for me , certainly responding to it as a bond fan , it's just a lot of unknowns and every new piece of news that you get feels like , oh , this is unchartered territory when it comes to the bond series , and I think we're just going to have to get used to that for a while.

S3: So they announced the director well before the actor , Denis Villeneuve has done the Dune trilogy , which is the last ones coming out now. He's also done a sequel with The Blade Runner. I'm not sure what kind of a bond film he might make. So what are your thoughts? How are you feeling about his choice?

S4: I might be looking for , especially now , after nearly 20 years of the direction that the Craig films went in , which was towards a more grounded psychological approach to bond. I would like to see something a little different. So I fully expected them to hire someone who would double down on that. So it wasn't necessarily a surprise to me. I was hoping that it would be a name for someone who maybe made that kind of movie , but in in a more playful way. Again , the issue will be can he get the tone of a bond movie right? And I hope that doesn't fall flat , and I hope that he's as aware of it as as we are as fans , that that is a part of the bond movies , that that is a pleasure of the bond movies that we're all seeking and perhaps have been in short measure for quite a while now.

S3: All right. Now we get to the final piece of this puzzle for right now , which is the casting of bond , which so many actors have been talked about. People for years have been hoping for Idris Elba , or more recently , there was a lot of talk of a lot of younger actors. The idea that we want to get somebody who isn't going to be demanding a big salary isn't already connected to other franchises , who will be around for like , the next ten years. People like Jack Louden , who's in Slow Horses , Jacob Elordi a lot of names have been thrown around , but we've ended up with Robert Pattinson , who interestingly , is like , I think 40. And I really was thinking Amazon was looking to a young actor who wouldn't be able to command a bigger salary or have be pulled in other directions. But , you know , Pattinson's already connected to two franchises , Twilight and Batman. But what are your thoughts on him?

S4: The pros , I think I like him , I think I think he's a decent actor. I think he's a he's got a great screen presence. I think he did a solid job with The Batman in terms of what they wanted to do with that movie and make him a a noir detective again , and I thought he was the right choice for that , whether I want to see that as another question. But that's I thought they found the right Batman , Bruce Wayne , for the movie that Matt Reeves was making. And , you know , he's established himself as a dependable character actor. That's if there's kind of hope. That's where I'm sort of clinging to. Because bond is such a versatile role that you can give a film star performance and it works , or you can be a character actor and give that kind of a performance and it still works. It is that flexible. You might say he's both , but I think he started out as a teen idol type actor , and then he was able to stay around in the industry by being a character actor. And yes , he's worked in a lot of franchises as well. So I never particularly mind seeing him in a movie. You know , I'm not disappointed when he's playing a role , you know , in the movie , but I'm generally pro Robert Pattinson. But , uh , never in my wildest dreams did I think he would ever be under consideration for this for exactly the reasons that you said logic dictates you should go with someone younger. I mean , certainly the traditionally it's been , if not an unknown actor In the case of George Lazenby , not even an actor or you get a star on the rise. Someone who's clearly about to become a big actor. I think with both Connery and Moore , that they'd already done enough in the movie , in the movies and television that they've made to suggest that they were going to emerge as as big names. And Ian have always kind of seen that that's what we've been like , and we've gone with an established name and an almost veteran actor. Yeah. And there are some questions there. I wonder how much the screen testing of younger , less known or emerging actors was a was a smokescreen , and that Pattinson was in the bag all along. If the press is to be believed , then it was a it was a lie. It was like a last minute. He swooped in last minute , which I find hard to believe given the kinds of contract negotiations that must go on and how long they would take. I wonder if those actors were never really under consideration , but certainly Jack Loudon would have been my personal choice. He's already played a version of James Bond in Slow Horses. That could have been James Bond if he hadn't made one big mistake , so it would have been nice to have an alternative reality where he didn't make that mistake and became actual MI6 instead of the Gary Oldman version of MI6 in Slow Horses.

S3: Well , see now , if they had cast Jack Loudon , I would want to see Gary Oldman as M.

S4: We just we just retrofit the entire cast of Slow Horses. Yes , absolutely. Saskia Reeves is Moneypenny. It's. I mean , it's. There we go. We've. Amazon , if you're listening. You've made a horrible mistake. And , uh. And we're here to we're here to set you right.

S3: So for me , the problem I have with the casting of Robert Pattinson is that the things I've liked him in , and I think he's a good actor , like , I'm not prejudiced against him because he was the sparkling vampire , but the films I've liked him in have not displayed the characteristics I would want to see in bond , or that I feel would be applicable to bond. So I loved him in Mickey 17 , but he was totally goofball. I loved him in The Lighthouse , but that's not like a conventional leading man hero romantic kind of role. He was not likable in prime time , but he was brilliant. And Batman I , I was not fond of. So I'm just going like I can't see him in the role. I'm happy to be surprised. Like I am a lifelong bond fan. I want nothing more than for this series to continue and be successful and make a turn that I will fall in love with , but right now , I just feel a little disappointed in the choice because I'm just not seeing him have those kind of qualities. I don't see him as somebody who's , like , capable of beating someone up without a Batman suit.

S4: Well , for the record , I wasn't fond of the Batman either , but I thought they cast it correctly for what they wanted to do. It's just what they wanted to do is not what I want to see. After decades of depressing Batman , and I don't want the bond series to turn into a similar misery fest , I think it's already too miserable at times. Although I'm No Time to Die kind of clawed a little bit of the fun and the irony and the camp and , uh , sarcasm back a little bit. So as you were saying that , it was like in a way he'd make a better bond villain. And we think , you know , it's it he's youthful , even though , you know , he's closer to being age , but he's been able to maintain that aura of youthfulness. I mean , maybe part of the casting as well. Everyone thinks he's younger than he is , so we can play with that. And he won't seem so old by the time he's in his late 50s and on his. I don't know , let's say second bond film , at the rate they're going or the rate they're going at the moment. Yes. I want to be surprised as well. And I you know , I want him to pull something out of his bedroom drawer that we've never seen him do performance wise before. But no , I don't. I totally agree with you. I don't think I've seen anything that would where I would make the connection in relation to him playing bonds necessarily. The reason I , I didn't have any cognitive distance with him in Batman is they were going for an emo Batman , and he's the world's oldest emo kid , and I think that's what that one they wanted to do with that movie. But that's , that's not , uh , that's not James Bond.

S3: Well , and I know a lot of people are saying like , oh , remember , everybody hated when they picked Daniel Craig. And for me , well , first of all , I didn't hate that choice at all. But the thing for me was the film he had done right before that was Layer Cake and he played a gangster , British gangster. And I felt like in that film he displayed qualities that I thought would work very well as bond this cockiness , a certain sense of humor , a brutality. So even though a lot of people were not liking the choice , I felt like it was a good choice and that it was a gamble. Like it felt like it was. Barbara Broccoli , I think , was the one pushing for that. So I felt like it was a gamble and that was exciting. With Pattinson , I feel like it's a safer choice , so I feel less excited because it's not going to surprise me in the way that Daniel Craig did. But if we revisit Daniel Craig's casting , a lot of people were just upset that he was shorter than all the other bonds. Blond and blue eyed.

S4: He was tiny. He was 510. Can you believe it? How do you have a 510 Actor playing James Bond and Blonde. Conveniently forgetting Roger Moore has ginger hair. I don't know where that falls into the argument. I was trying to remember what the issue with Daniel Craig was when the casting was announced , and I looked it up and I'm still none the wiser. It's kind of an early appearance for toxic fandom , but with that same irrationality that you look back and you go , I don't even remember what their arguments were. And I mean , it essentially boiled down to hair color , height. They could just as easily have died his hair. I mean , Sean Connery wore a toupee. It's like saying I have my bond. Can't be bald. You know , it's it makes as much sense. I don't remember what I thought about it at the time. I knew that Ian and the broccoli wanted to remodel the bond series as something closer to the Bourne series. I know they talked about that at the time , and of course , this was the era of the reboot Batman Begins. What Christopher Nolan did with that. They were modeling it along those same lines. So again , it made total sense for the kind of story they wanted to tell. If there was a kind of shortcoming to to that casting. And I think maybe even Daniel Craig would have wanted more of this , is that it kind of remained stuck in that , that kind of bond as blunt instrument role throughout. They never found a way to move beyond that in the movies. But he was the I mean , he was the the right man for the job. And so looking back at it , it seems like kind of mass hysteria , but but one way you can't even , you can't even find like the , the origin of of that. I can't imagine people were that attached to Pierce Brosnan , especially after Die Another Day. I think everyone recognized that changes needed to be made.

S3: As they always say at the end of the films , James Bond will return and he will , and I will wait to see what happens before passing judgment. I appreciate all your insight and all your knowledge and your bond nerdiness.

S4: You're very welcome.

S1: That was KPBS cinema Junkie Beth Accomando speaking with actor and writer Tom Stewart. Bond , 26 , is currently scheduled for release in 2028. And while James Bond will return , so will KPBS. Midday Edition right after the break. Welcome back. You're listening to KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. For our weekend preview , we have a beloved holiday tradition , now translated in Spanish. DIY skateboard culture , a new cookbook shop , the Symphonic Sound of Mahler , and lots more. Joining me with all the details is KPBS arts reporter and host of the finest podcast , Julia Dixon Evans. Julia , welcome.

S5: Hey , Jade. Thanks for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here. So first , let's talk about some of the big news about the Grinch. Yeah.

S5: Yeah. So the old globe is doing performances of a newish Spanish language translation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It's called Como el Gran Robo La Navidad , and it's actually premiered at the globe last year as what they call a staged reading. So the performers mostly stood at music stands with their scripts. There was like some suggestions of costumes , but this year they're giving it this full production treatment. There's going to be sets and everything. And last year , director James Vasquez talked to KPBS , to Katy Anastas and said that one of the things that was really challenging about this translation was how the original English has built entire worlds and sounds around language.

S6: How do you take Doctor Seuss , who creates words and translate that and still make it feel like we're honoring the Spanish language , but also honoring Doctor Seuss's language? That's been the really fun part.

S5: So it wasn't just this , like mechanically simple translation , though. Some of them , they made work like watch a movie to watch a machine. But in other instances , like every word , every sound in a song had to be re crafted together for Spanish. And here's Michael Castellanos , who played the Grinch last year. Even a little bit of his singing.

S7: Said , I know Chip when I hear Garcia's I give.

S8: The speakers of Spanish will know that sometimes you get translations then , and it's clear that it's a little bit of an afterthought. And that is not the case here. It's a show with a message of inclusion. It's a show that has a real heart beating at the center that says , hey , what if the answer is actually just taking hands and singing together? And I think now , in this particular cultural moment for Speakers of Spanish , I think it's it's beautiful to see that represented on stage.

S5: So this is on stage for just four performances this weekend at the globe tonight through Sunday. There's a morning show on Saturday and then a later afternoon show on Sunday.

S1: That's great. All right. There's a new independent bookstore in town with a twist. It is called Patin and it sells cookbooks. Tell me about this place. Yeah.

S5: Yeah. So Patin was launched by a local Courtney guy Felt earlier this year and was operating like in this tiny garage space in her house , but she's finally opened up a brick and mortar shop. It's in Banker's Hill , right on Fifth Avenue , and she sells cookbooks and other culinary inspired items and gifts. And Garland has also run this really popular cookbook club for a while , and we recently interviewed her for an episode of The Finest that was about book clubs and literacy and bringing people together. And her cookbook club is basically a giant potluck where she picks a cookbook and everybody makes a recipe from that book , bring it to the dinner. And then they they chat about their experience making this recipe. And there's always a wait list. Like , people are eating this up. And I asked her what what she thinks it is like. What's the draw about actual published cookbooks? Especially because you can find anything on TikTok or Instagram right now.

S9: There is so much fear of cookbooks dying. Right now , I'm actually starting a cookbook shop here in San Diego. And every time I talk with authors , and I just went to a cookbook week in San Francisco. And the number one fear is , is the cookbook going to die? And it's funny because at the same time , with the boom of media and graphic design being just so skilled and having so much more tech advances to make the cookbook just so stunning. Actually , there's a book that came out called cookbook A guide for or like a Fan's Guide , and she went through into the whole history of , you know , the classic joy of cooking to the Art of French Cooking by Julia Childs. And she has all of the covers of cookbooks and just how they've evolved and how they've just grown in different ways. The photography as well , being a huge boom nowadays.

S5: And she told me about how there's something really special about pulling that cookbook off your shelf and cracking open the spine and seeing splatters of sauce or grease from the last time you cooked. I definitely have some really messy cookbooks in my kitchen , and also talks about how she also just likes to read a cookbook cover to cover , and there's value in the stories , and just treating those books kind of like a novel.

S9: I mean , I read cookbooks , I think cookbooks are for reading , and there's so much story in history in them , and I think that's just so important. And I can I can go in for hours about why cookbooks should be for reading. Um , but they at least for me , they're , they're very inspiring. And I love to know the background of people who are writing.

S1: That is so great. And I absolutely love the idea of her cookbook club. That's the only type of clubbing I'd like to partake in. That is great. Um , and , I mean , when can we check out the cookbook shop? Yeah.

S5: Yeah. So Patin will have a grand opening celebration this Friday at 6:30 p.m.. There'll be refreshments from local vendors and of course , lots of cookbooks to shop for. And then after Friday night , the shop hours will be 11 to 6 Wednesday through Friday and 10 to 5 Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the year.

S1: All right , well , let's move on to skateboarding. The Minga is opening a new exhibit this weekend honoring the DIY ethos of skate culture. So the ethos there. So what do you know?

S5: Yeah , this is it's opening Saturday and it's really all about the craft behind skate culture. So you can kind of break it down like the obvious one is board design , but then also ramps and parks and the way that civic spaces are used in skate culture. And then this like creative ecosystem , like the fashion , the photography , the connections to other art forms like music and writing. And by highlighting this , the curators of the show , it's called Skate Craft. They wanted to show skateboarding as this like holistic cultural force more than a sport or an athletic pursuit , more than an industry , because it's all really DIY. And the exhibit will have photography , furniture and other designs inspired by skate culture or using parts of skateboards. There's wheel designs , there's objects that are part of like design evolution , like grip tape rollers and so much more. They're officially open Saturday and it'll be on view through May 9th. And if you're thinking that this will be the perfect exhibit to bring your teenagers to a museum for the minga is always free for people under the age of 17 , and then it's just $8 for adults or $5 for seniors and students.

S1: All right , well , switching gears to music , you've got an event on your radar with a going. Orchestra.

S5: A gong.

S1: Or gong. Sorry. There we go. Where are my eyeglasses today? Um , explain this though. What? What is that? Just a lot of gongs. What exactly is going on? Exactly.

S5: Exactly. It is a lot of gongs. So this is the Nakatani Gong Orchestra. It's a community project based out of Japan , and they're partnering with the local ensemble project blank. And the way that they operate is when they come into a community. They train local musicians to perform an original composition on their gongs. These Chinese wind gongs and wind gongs are usually flat disks like , usually thinner than what you think of as a quote , normal gong. And they have like a really varied crashing sounds. But the musicians will also play them very creatively. They use a bow along the edge. We're listening to a performance they did at the Kennedy Center a while ago. And you can kind of hear that , like droning , almost like a string section sound. And their giant stage full of gongs. It's basically an art installation visually , too. And this is Friday night at 730 at Bread and Salt in the Brick Room , and tickets are $15 or pay what you can.

S1: All right. And the San Diego Symphony is performing at Jacobs Music Center this weekend. What can you tell us about this concert?

S5: So what's special about this weekend's performances is that they're playing two pieces that are linked. The first is lists Piano Concerto Number one , performed by Inon Barnstone , and he is the artistic director for the La Jolla music society's Summerfest. So he's pretty well known by local audiences. And this list's piece was first performed in 1855 , but actually took him like 26 years to write , and then 50 years later , Malcolm Mahler comes along and writes his sixth Symphony. It's known as the Tragic Symphony , and Mahler borrows or quotes a little motif from that least piano concerto. Early on in the piece , and then Mahler kind of takes it to the extremes , like there are hammers involved in this piece in the final movement known as the Blows of Fate. But it's just overall this really majestic and powerful piece of music. And it's conducted by Rafael Peri , who I have to say over the years has turned me into a total Mahler fan. And there's two concerts Friday night at 730 and Sunday at 2 p.m.. This is at Jacobs Music Center downtown.

S1: Well , it is just absolutely fantastic when you hear it. Finally , listeners may recognize the Surefire Soul Ensemble as the composers of our show's theme music , but they have plenty of other music too. So let's listen to a new track. It's called Las Olas from their 2025 album Gemini.

S5: So yeah , surefire Soul ensemble. They're a nine piece funk band. They're locals , mostly instrumental musicians and influenced by this like huge range of music from jazz to Wu-Tang clan. And they're performing Saturday Night at the Casbah , along with another local funk and soul group , The Style Tones. The show starts at 9:00 on Saturday and tickets are just under 25 bucks.

S1: You can find details on these and more arts events on our website at KPBS. I've been speaking with KPBS arts reporter and host of the finest podcast , Julia Dixon Evans. Julia , thank you so much.

S5: Thank you. Jade.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

