The impacts of recent rainstorms and powerful surf are already very visible along San Diego County’s coastline, ahead of the brunt of El Niño-driven weather that is expected to hit this winter.

One area is along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, where rising sea levels and powerful storms have caused Sunset Cliffs to recede over the years. But over the weekend, a large part of the seawall and coastal bluff collapsed due to waves made bigger and stronger by high tides, prompting the city to close parts of a trail and parking lot in the area.

Longtime Ocean Beach resident Cheryl Nichols wanted to see the damage for herself on Thursday afternoon. She used to swim in the area often and still frequents the cliffs.

“I’ve lived here for 55 years, lots of changes,” she said. “It’s really interesting to look at the old pictures from the historical society, because there used to be a long bridge out here and there were umbrellas and people. … The rocks were totally different at that time.”

At the Bayshore Bikeway in Imperial Beach, the Port of San Diego is conducting emergency repairs to an eroded embankment and damaged culverts due to “the recent surge in water levels caused by a combination of El Niño conditions and the Kelvin waves,” the agency said in a statement.

But recent weather events are accelerating changes that have the potential to worsen with a “super” El Niño, said Reinhard Flick, a coastal oceanographer and research associate at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“The main cause of the elevated sea levels is the unusually high and long duration of coastal water temperatures ,” he said. “If they stay anywhere near this height of close to 1.5 feet above mean sea level, then the high tides coming up in Thanksgiving time and Christmastime, and then Martin Luther King (Jr.) Day time in January, those will be potentially much more damaging if they also coincide with high storm waves.”

Increased erosion of the beaches, or sand loss, and more unusual flooding, especially during peak high tides, are also expected to be “much more likely than in normal winters in the next three months,” Flick added.

The city and Port of San Diego have been preparing for El Niño. But it’s not yet clear how much these early emergencies are impacting budgets.

In a statement about the seawall, city spokesperson Tyler Becker said the city has “procured an engineering consultant to conduct a formal assessment of the damaged area. Until that assessment is complete, we can't speculate on the repair plan, the associated costs or where the funding may come from.”

The Port did not respond to a request for comment about how repairs to the Bayshore Bikeway will be covered.

Flick said there hasn’t been enough thought into how El Niño-related losses will be paid for across California.

“That's maybe an important thing that will come out of this and more focus on how do we deal with these damages,” he said.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement through Friday morning, warning of high tides.