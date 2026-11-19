An investigation from an internal watchdog has found evidence that women who work in San Diego Lifeguard Services face pervasive gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

News of the 16-page investigation from the city of San Diego's Equal Employment Investigations Office was first reported Wednesday by The San Diego Union-Tribune. The report dated Aug. 12 was based on interviews and written statements from 18 current and former San Diego lifeguards.

"In the course of this investigation witnesses demonstrated tremendous fear in speaking to EEIO about their experiences, citing instances when women had been punished for reporting sexual harassment," the report said. "Due to this fear, the identity of witnesses has been removed."

Witnesses told investigators that Lifeguard Services is a male-dominated environment that forces women to compete against each other for things like training, promotions and more favorable schedules.

“Men want to train their buddies and will make plans to do it ahead of time so when a woman they are working with asks for training, they will say no because they already have plans to train their buddies, especially on the (jet) ski,” said a person identified as Witness 9.

The report found women often feel isolated or excluded by their male colleagues.

"It's the feeling you have when you walk in the room and the conversation stops," another witness said. "I went weeks without any male co-workers talking to me. It seems like it isn't a big deal, but it eats away at you."

Women also said the department's uniform code is enforced more strictly against women, and that female supervisors often reinforced the disparate treatment.

"When you are wet, you are told to dry off and cover up as soon as possible to remain professional, but I was told that more than men," said Witness 11. "I’d be told to put on a shirt when the guy next to me was shirtless. It only came from female superiors though."

Michael Conger is an attorney who has represented six San Diego lifeguards who sued the city for gender discrimination over the past 21 years. He is also representing Maureen Hodges, a captain in Lifeguard Services who sued the city alleging she was not allowed to apply for the position of lifeguard chief.

Conger said the city technically has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and discrimination, but that persistent claims of discrimination show the policy is not being enforced.

"If they really started adhering to that, and they find that there has been harassment or discrimination, then I think the employee should be terminated," Conger said. "I don't think there should be a second chance. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance."

Conger added that public employers in California are treated differently from private companies in discrimination lawsuits, and that lawmakers should consider changing that.

"A normal private employer in the city's position — after the 5th or 6th or 7th time, juries would be pissed and say, 'We're going to fine you with punitive damages,'" Conger said. "Municipalities in California, governmental agencies, are not liable for punitive damages. They can't be."

Mayor Todd Gloria's office released a statement on Thursday saying employees deserve "a safe, respectful and professional workplace."

"When Mayor Gloria was briefed on the internal investigations, he acted on it, finding it shocking and unacceptable," the statement said. "The mayor and the city of San Diego have zero tolerance for sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation — whether directed at a city employee or any member of the public."

The city also released a statement from the Fire-Rescue Department, of which Lifeguard Services is a division.

"The Fire-Rescue Department took immediate action upon learning of reports from the city’s Equal Employment Investigations Office detailing allegations of harassment and discrimination within the Lifeguard Services division, and continues to actively investigate claims and concerns brought to light within the department," the statement said.

City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, who chairs the council's Public Safety Committee, said she was "deeply disturbed" by the investigation and that it reveals a culture that is "tolerant of and complicit in the degradation of women lifeguards."

"When we lose talented women on the job because of harassment, San Diegans are less safe," Von Wilpert said. “Real change comes from action, and women in this division, regardless of rank, need to see action that centers their safety, delivers accountability, and ensures everyone is treated with fairness and dignity on the job.”

Von Wilpert, who was recently elected to Congress and is expected to resign from City Council in the coming weeks, said she wanted a report on the investigation from Lifeguard Services Chief Daniel Orloff.