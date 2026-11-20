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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH>>>> [ HOW DID AN AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX HELP BANKROLL LOCAL POLITICS? ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS BRACING FOR THE UPCOMING THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH

AIRPORT OFFICIALS ARE ANTICIPATING SOMEWHERE BETWEEN AN EIGHT TO TEN PERCENT UPTICK IN TRAVELERS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH IS EXPECTED TO BE THE SINGLE BUSIEST TRAVEL DAY …

THE AIRPORT IS PROJECTING AS MANY AS 1-HUNDRED THOUSAND PASSENGERS ON THAT DAY ALONE

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL OFFICIALS SAY THAT DURING AN 11-DAY PERIOD CONTINUING THROUGH MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH … THE AIRPORT IS EXPECTING AN AVERAGE OF 87-THOUSAND HOLIDAY TRAVELERS PER DAY

THEY ARE OFFERING SOLUTIONS LIKE MAKING PARKING RESERVATIONS AT S-A-N DOT ORG SLASH PARKING AND ENCOURAGING TRAVELERS TO TAKE THE FREE SAN DIEGO FLYER SHUTTLE SERVICE

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TWO OF OUR DEMOCRATIC U-S SENATORS ARE INTRODUCING THE ‘TRAVEL WITHOUT FEAR ACT’

THE BILL IS BEING BROUGHT FORWARD BY SENATOR ALEX PADILLA AND SENATOR JACKY ROSEN, WITH HELP FROM SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH OF ILLINOIS.

THE PROPOSED LEGISLATION LOOKS TO LIMIT THE PRESENCE OF ICE AGENTS WITH NO WARRANT AT OR NEAR AIRPORTS

THE BILL ALSO AIMS TO END NON-WARRANT-RELATED INFORMATION SHARING BETWEEN ICE AND T-S-A

THE LEGISLATIONS WOULD ALSO PROHIBIT ICE FROM ACCESSING PASSENGER TRAVEL DATA WITHOUT A WARRANT

AND LASTLY, IT WOULD REQUIRE ICE TO GIVE AIRPORT OFFICIALS A HEADS UP BEFORE EXECUTING ANY ENFORCEMENT ACTION

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TWELVE MILLION DOLLARS. THAT’S HOW MUCH MONEY WILL GO TOWARDS BOOSTING ARTS AND CULTURAL PROGRAMS IN BALBOA PARK

THE FUNDS ARE BEING SPREAD OUT ACROSS A THREE YEAR PERIOD

FOUR-MILLION IS COMING FROM THE COUNTY BOARDS OF SUPERVISORS

ANOTHER EIGHT MILLION IS COMING FROM A PHILANTHROPIC ORGANIZATION

COUNTY FUNDS WILL BOOST LOCALS PROGRAMS LIKE ‘ARTS UNDER THE STARS AT BALBOA PARK’

THE PILOT PROGRAM WILL HOST EVENTS AND ACCESS AT CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS INSIDE THE PARK

FUNDS WILL ALSO GO TO PLACES LIKE THE FLEET SCIENCE CENTER AND WORLD-BEAT CULTURAL CENTER AMONG OTHERS

OFFICIALS SAY THEY ALSO PLAN TO INVEST IN A COMMUNITY RESILIENCE CENTER AT THE SAN DIEGO MUSEUM OF ART

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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LABOR UNION LEADERS ARE AMONG THE MOST INFLUENTIAL IN SAN DIEGO POLITICS – OFTEN MARSHALLING LARGE SUMS OF MONEY INTO ELECTIONS.

OUR PARTNERS AT INEWSOURCE LOOKED INTO WHERE SOME OF THAT MONEY CAME FROM IN THIS YEAR’S ELECTION CYCLE.

AND THEY ZEROED IN ON AN APARTMENT COMPLEX IN NATIONAL CITY.

INEWSOURCE MANAGING EDITOR JENNIFER BOWMAN SAT DOWN WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ TO DISCUSS

RENTMONEY (inews) TRT 4:35 last words “is going to slow down”

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inewsource describes this apartment complex as a cash machine for political power. How is money from this real estate venture making its way into politics? Yeah, so we're talking about the National City Park Apartments, and this complex was built in the late '60s, many years ago, by a coalition that is today pretty influential. They're known as the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.

And that coalition continues to own that apartment complex uh and has been operating it as a nonprofit business. And this is a complex that is not necessarily designed to house dues-paying union members necessarily, right? This is a a complex that's marketed to low-income, moderate-income residents.

And what we have found in our reporting is that the coalition uses uh income from rent and laundry that these tenants pay to fund much of their political activity, not just in National City, but in fact very often outside of the city, across San Diego County, to advance labor interests.

And what are the contests the money went to support this election year?

Yeah, so we we have typically seen them tend to support or uh back candidates who are democratic or measures and um bond measures that um support labor interests.

And so what we found this year was about $521,000 that was spent on local elections this year to support um candidates like a school board candidate down in Chula Vista, to oppose Richard Bailey's bid for City Council, but also to support you know um a measure in Oceanside that would lift a prohibition on project labor agreements, something that the that labor has really been active in and this this coalition in particular.

Um as well as construction bonds for for schools and community colleges this year.

You all started looking into this last year. Take us back to that initial investigation and how this practice got on your radar.

Yeah. Well, like many good stories, it all starts with a tip. And so I think the reason that we spent we ultimately spent months working on this project, a lot of hard work from our reporters Cody Delaney and Greg Moran. And the reason we decided to do that um was because of why the story matters, right? So again, we're not talking about we found in our investigation tha t many of the tenants did not know that this is how their money was being spent.

And we also know that in the past couple of decades, we have seen a mass of rise here in San Diego County in terms of power. Labor has become increasingly influential, quite savvy, and has really become a competitor in the political scene, um a scene that was largely dominated by business for many years and by moderate Republicans.

And so um we dug into the records, we followed the money, we asked tax experts, and ultimately what we found was uh folks telling us like no this this is not illegal. Does it raise questions about ethics? That's the questions they posed.

So who's behind this operation and what are they saying about it?

Yeah, so Carol Kim um is the executive director or she she runs the coalition and she is also listed as the director of the uh nonprofit operation of this apartment complex.

Um we have tried as recently as this week with our latest story about the most recent political activity to get comment and to have a better understanding and to here and um it's been many phone calls, emails, and even a visit to both the apartment complex and to Building Trades' office, and we have had no such luck.

Well, it sounds like this may very well continue into future elections. Are there any indications that political spending operations like this could expand?

Well, I wish for many reasons I had a crystal ball, um but I do think I do think we have seen in general just a rise in this kind of spending. Independent expenditures, that is where you're really seeing the big money coming into our local elections. And we're talking big money, we're talking millions of dollars, and that number doesn't seem to be slowing down.

And what we found in our story this week um and in our past reporting is that um this strategy tends to be pretty effective, not just for this labor coalition, but for many people with special interests who are using the same kind of path. Maybe they're not owning an apartment complex, but they are quite active in political spending. And yeah, I don't know if I would take that bet that this is going to slow down.

TAG: THAT WAS INEWSOURCE’S JENNIFER BOWMAN WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ. INEWSOURCE IS PART OF THE KPBS PUBLIC MATTERS PARTNERSHIP. YOU CAN LEARN MORE AT KPBS-DOT-ORG SLASH PUBLIC MATTERS

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LAST MONTH, KPBS REPORTED ON HOW CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SAN MARCOS AND ITS STUDENTS RESPONDED TO A SERIES OF SEXUAL ASSAULT INCIDENTS THAT HAPPENED ON CAMPUS SINCE THE START OF THE FALL SEMESTER.

SINCE THEN, THERE’S BEEN ONE MORE REPORTED RAPE AND TWO MORE REPORTED FONDLINGS.

REPORTER JACOB AERE LOOKS INTO THE NEWEST DATA AND HOW THE SCHOOL IS RESPONDING

CSUSMFOLO 1 (1:07) SOQ

CSUSM confirms there have been 11 on campus rapes and 6 on campus fondlings reported so far in 2026.

Those numbers match the highest totals the school has seen since it began tracking specific reported rape and fondling data in 2014.

In response to a series of incidents in the begining of the fall semester, the university says starting in September it increased campus police patrols, added additional overnight security, increased front desk staffing at residential communities … and implemented additional education efforts regarding sexual violence.

Angelica Solorio is a fourth-year student … She says the university’s response is not enough.

“I think we need to have more survivor based conversations. And work with survivors to see what they can do. I don't think increased security is going to help anybody.”

University president Ellen Neufeldt declined an interview.

However, since the latest incidents were reported, CSUSM Director of Communications and Marketing Giselle Luevanos said: “The university is always working to prevent harm and strengthen safety. And the work is a sustained and ongoing effort.” Jacob Aere, KPBS News

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AFTER WEEKS OF VOTE TALLYING, CALIFORNIA’S PROPOSITION 4 TO ALLOW PUBLIC FINANCING OF POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS won’t be moving forward.

AS KQED’S LAURA FITZGERALD REPORTS, THE MEASURE HAS FAILED

PROP4 (hub) TRT 0:35 last words "political campaigns"

Prop 4 would’ve allowed local governments to adopt programs to publicly finance political campaigns, a practice which is currently banned under state.Proponents say public financing helps curb the influence of big money in politics.

The measure is failing on a razor thin margin, with 50.2 percent of Californians voting NO, and 49.8 percent voting YES.Trent Lange heads the California Clean Money Campaign, which backed Prop 4.

"The closeness of the result shows that there really is an appetite for this type of change."

Opponents argued taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used for political campaigns.

TAG: THAT WAS LAURA FITZGERALD WITH KQED.

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AN INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE OF GENDER DISCRIMINATION AND SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN SAN DIEGO'S LIFEGUARD DIVISION

REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN HAS MORE

LIFEGUARDS 1 (ab) 1:12 SOQ

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The city's Equal Employment Investigations Office interviewed 18 current and former lifeguards. It found significant evidence that women face harassment and discrimination — but they often don't report it for fear of retaliation. News of the 16-page investigation was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Women said they're denied training opportunities and given less favorable work schedules compared to men. They also said male colleagues make negative comments about their bodies, and that the department's dress code is more strictly enforced against women. Michael Conger is an attorney who has represented six women who worked as lifeguards in discrimination lawsuits over the past two decades. He says on paper, the city of San Diego has a zero tolerance policy.

"And if they really started adhering to that, and they find that there has been harassment or discrimination, then I think the employee should be terminated. Okay? I don't think there should be a second chance. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance."

The report was released in August. It says all cases of sexual harassment or assault where the accuser provided the subject's name are being investigated. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

TAG: MAYOR TODD GLORIA'S OFFICE ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE FOUND THE REPORT "SHOCKING AND UNACCEPTABLE" AND HE'S COMMITTED TO UPHOLDING A "SAFE, RESPECTFUL AND PROFESSIONAL WORKPLACE."

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THE RAINS’ IMPACT AND POWERFUL SURF ARE ALREADY VERY VISIBLE ALONG SAN DIEGO COUNTY’S COASTLINE

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS THE BRUNT OF EL NINO-DRIVEN WEATHER HASN’T EVEN HIT THE REGION YET.

Recent rains and high tides are accelerating damage along the coast. A large part of the seawall along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard collapsed last weekend, forcing a trail to close.

Reinhard Flick is a coastal oceanographer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. He says El Niño is making things worse than normal.

REPAIRS 1b 00:

“The high tides coming up in Thanksgiving time and Christmas time, and then Martin Luther King Day time in January, those will be potentially much more damaging if they also coincide with high storm waves.”

Flick says there hasn’t been enough thought into how El Niño-related losses will be covered.

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“That's maybe an important thing that will come out of this and more focus on how do we deal with these damages.”

In a statement about the seawall, city spokesperson Tyler Becker says the city is assessing the damage to know how much repairs will cost and where the funding will come from.

Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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HARD TO BELIEVE THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS ALREADY HERE BUT… HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS

LOCAL STAPLE, HOTEL DEL CORONADO IS KICKING OFF THEIR 20-26 FESTIVE SEASON WITH A “HOLIDAY THROUGH TIME”

FESTIVITIES BEGIN TODAY AND ARE GOING THROUGH JANUARY THIRD

TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF THEIR LIGHT-SHOW SPECTACULAR

VISITORS CAN ENJOY A FREE 10-MINUTE DYNAMIC LIGHT SHOW STARTING AT 5 P-M THROUGH NINE WITH SHOWS EVERY 30-MINUTES

HOTEL DEL IS ALSO OFFERING SKATING BY THE SEA AT THEIR ICE RINK, VISITING THEIR FROSTBITE LOUNGE OR ONE OF THEIR BEACHSIDE IGLOO’S

ON SATURDAY, STARTING AT 10 A-M IS THE JAPANESE FRIENDSHIP GARDEN AND MUSEUM’S HOLIDAY MARKET !

A GENERAL GARDEN ADMISSION TICKETS ALSO GIVES YOU ACCESS TO THEIR HOLIDAY MARKET

YOU CAN BROWSE LOCAL CRAFTERS AND ARTISTS AT THE MARKET OR LEARN ABOUT A MORE SUSTAINABLE AND TRADITIONAL WAY OF WRAPPING GIFTS

ON SUNDAY IS THE ENCINITAS HOLIDAY STREET FAIR WHICH STARTS AT 9 AND ENDS AT 4

IT FEATURES TWO STAGES FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, ANTIQUES AND A VARIETY OF FOOD AND DRINKS OPTIONS

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY !

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

