This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters.

Two years ago, the tiny city of Isleton on the banks of the Sacramento River became the testing ground for something no California town had tried: a state-funded, community-based flood insurance policy, paying out automatically when the water rose past certain heights.

State officials lauded it as an innovative strategy for communities facing climate-fueled disasters.

“We need to think creatively about how new insurance pilots like this Delta community project can be tested and scaled to help our most vulnerable communities,” California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement at the time.

But as an El Niño winter approaches and the Trump administration pulls back on disaster aid, the pilot is stalled — robbed of momentum by the same factors that keep communities across the state desperately underinsured for floods.

It wasn’t the concept that doomed it, but the cost and messy local politics in a region where communities are already overburdened and underresourced. Even so, this kind of insurance, parametric insurance, is gaining ground as a complement to traditional insurance to quickly cover costs that extend beyond property losses.

Last week, the Department of Insurance's general counsel issued an opinion letter describing when parametric products count as insurance. The city of Santa Cruz and the Tahoe Donner homeowners association have already bought parametric policies.

California has begun spelling out how to regulate these policies, describing them as a way to help “avoid downward economic spirals” for communities in crisis.

“Which has long been something that people would like to see happen, but is just very, very difficult in practice,” said Carolyn Kousky, executive director of Insurance for Good. “Like how do you pay that premium all the time? Then the next (question) is, how do you distribute that money?”

Kousky added, “It’s an important nut to try to crack.”

Lifeblood and flood

Isleton, a city of fewer than 800 people, sits in an extremely high-risk flood zone where the poverty rate is roughly double the state average. Miles upon miles of aging levees hold back water that’s both a draw and a threat to the historic town.

The levees have failed before — drowning Isleton under eight feet of water on a summer day in 1972 and forcing every single resident to evacuate for months, if not longer. Pam Bulahan, still an Isleton resident, was 9 years old at the time. She remembers someone knocking at the door before dawn, telling her family to get to higher ground.

She still remembers how the floodwaters smelled. “It was scary because you know, the water stinks. We don't know what's under there.”

A repaired section of the levee near Isleton on the Sacramento River on April 1, 2025. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters Despite the risk, roughly half of Isleton’s residential properties carry flood insurance policies, according to an analysis of FEMA data by Jeanine Foster, a hazard mitigation and emergency management consultant.

That’s higher than the state average. But it’s far less than flooding experts think is wise.

A first for California

The idea for narrowing the gap between disaster and recovery in Isleton came from UC Davis graduate student Kathleen Schaefer, who worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for nearly a decade before starting graduate school.

Schaefer launched a first-in-California community-based parametric flood insurance program, which offered quick recovery funds up to $2.5 million if a levee failed.

Parametric insurance is more flexible than the traditional kind. It pays out a predetermined amount triggered by the severity of a disaster — a temperature, an earthquake magnitude, a water level — rather than the amount of damage.

The payout may not match someone's actual loss, or may not come at all if the trigger isn't hit. But its flexibility means it can cover things traditional insurance typically doesn’t, such as evacuation costs, lost business or tax revenue.

The prospect of direct cash payments without a lengthy claims process, Lara said at a hearing two years ago, makes it especially exciting.

“No questions asked, no claim process. The money is given if it meets the scale,” Lara said. “Parametric insurance can improve resilience in communities.”

Iva Walton, a former city councilmember who owns the Mei Wah Beer Room in the historic downtown, said that in the beginning, the parametric insurance plan made a lot of sense.

“Living in this little independent city, I thought it was such a great fit for us to be able to take some control of a disaster somehow,” Walton said.

Schaefer spearheaded the creation of a special Delta Region Geologic Hazard Abatement District. It was an entity separate from the city government that could accept state funding and assess local fees to eventually pay the premium on its own. The state funded one year of the premium with $100,000, and set aside funding for the next.

By that measure, Schaefer said, the program was a success.

“We implemented it. We proved we can do it,” Schaefer said. “So then the challenge is: well, how do you keep it going?”

That’s where it ran aground.

Isleton in crisis

As Schaefer’s program launched, the City of Isleton plunged into a different kind of crisis — a financial one so severe it prompted a Sacramento County Grand Jury investigation into the city’s governance. It was the 10th grand jury investigation into Isleton in 35 years.

In the disarray, the flood insurance pilot stalled before its second year. The special district — though distinct from the city government — couldn’t retain enough board members to reach a quorum needed to administer the program.

“We're a little small town, and what tends to happen is the same people try to help the city, and they either get burned out or they get kicked out,” said Walton, who left the city council after what Walton described as increasingly challenging relationships with city staff. “It’s a tough place to try to make change.”

Now, only Walton and Bulahan remain on the dormant board. And everyone points the finger at someone else — at city staff, at the special district, at a financial crisis consuming local bandwidth and destroying goodwill.

Ultimately, Walton said the prospect of a local tax to pay the premiums long-term sapped public appeal, especially after rates for traditional flood insurance dropped. “It was a hard sell for our broke-ass community,” Walton said.

The town of Isleton on April 1, 2025. Photos by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters Interim City Manager Jon Kennedy told CalMatters in an email that it wasn’t the concept that was the problem for him — it was the details he wasn’t clear on.

“It's concerning that a program of this nature was launched without an established process for distributing potential insurance proceeds or an apparent long-term sustainability plan,” Kennedy said in an email.

Though the special district purchased a one-year parametric policy that went into effect July, 2025, the board hadn’t yet worked out who exactly would have been eligible for a payout in a flood. The policy ended on July 20, and wasn’t renewed.

Now, the rains are here.

“It’s so sad because it is such a great idea, and could have been such a benefit to pretty much everyone in town. And it just fell by the wayside,” Walton said. “Here we are in El Niño year ... If ever it would be nice to have extra support in case of a flood, the time would be this year.”

California isn’t ready

More than 7 million people and roughly $900 billion worth of homes and buildings are at risk of flooding — numbers that could balloon to $1 trillion in property damage and 1.5 million people displaced in a megaflood.

Standard homeowners policies exclude flood damage — yet only 1.4% of households in California have purchased additional flood insurance. Less than a third carry it in areas the federal government deems at highest risk, where government-backed mortgages require it.

As Kousky put it, “We don't like buying things we hope to never use. We don't like thinking about disasters when it's sunny outside. We have a very poor understanding of risk.”

That’s a problem, Kousky said. “There are no other good sources of dollars for recovery.”

Federal disaster aid is shrinking. The Trump administration has cut staff, withheld resilience grants and denied recovery funds. Nearly two years after the Los Angeles wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Washington D.C., pressing Congress for $13 billion in disaster aid that still hasn’t come.

FEMA has said it intends to shift more responsibility to states, POLITICO reported. But a federal survey recently reported that emergency managers in state, local and tribal governments are understaffed and underfunded.

“There's something of a perfect storm story here,” said Nicholas Pinter, a professor and associate director of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences. “If there is large flooding this winter, we could be on the hook for it in ways that we never would have been, under previous administrations.”

An important tool, with a catch

Despite the infighting and disarray, the Department of Water Resources sees a silver lining — that the pilot “successfully generated private-sector interest in partnering with special districts to develop community-specific, risk-based flood insurance options,” said spokesperson Jason Ince.

River Road, also known as State Route 160, runs along the levee of the Sacramento River on April 1, 2025. The levee system protects adjoining communities from flood risk from the river. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters Ince said that the Department of Water Resources is preparing a report on the Isleton project. And Michael Soller, a spokesperson for the insurance department, said that the small pilot opens the door for others to try.

“It cannot happen fast enough. The challenges facing California communities from climate change are immense and require innovation at all levels,” Soller said in an email. “No party can do this alone, and we will continue pushing for new answers to the largest problems facing local communities.”

The catch is that those seeking parametric insurance must be able to show some insurable interest and proof of loss, the state’s general counsel letter said last week.

These logistics, and others, are already complicating some organizations’ efforts to purchase such policies for vulnerable communities, according to Carly Finkle, a senior policy manager with the nonprofit Canal Alliance.

Others have had success. The city of Santa Cruz purchased parametric policies triggered by earthquake and flooding, according to Ross Brandon, the city’s risk and safety manager. Unlike Isleton’s, Santa Cruz’s policies pay out to the city, rather than residents, to help cover costs like business interruption and damage to coastal roads and other infrastructure.

“(People) look to us to help them when something happens,” Brandon said. “To make sure we're up and running is probably one of the most important things.”

Schaefer said she is heartbroken about the results in Isleton, but optimistic that parametric insurance may yet help California communities prepare for a future of more costly, climate-fueled disasters.

“I think we're kind of collectively trying to figure it out, trying to see if it works,” Schaefer said. “Nobody is saying, ‘This is a really stupid idea.’”

This story was made possible in part by support from The James Irvine Foundation.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

