We are now less than a week away from Thanksgiving. As you begin to make your holiday plans, consider volunteering. The holidays can be an especially difficult time for many San Diegans. Here are some opportunities for you to give back to the community and support local organizations.



Meals, food prep, food banks

Free Thanksgiving meals are being served all around the area including San Diego Rescue Mission , Serving Seniors , and Feeding San Diego .

Food banks like The Salvation Army Food Pantry , Mama’s Kitchen , the San Diego Food Bank and Father Joe’s Villages also provide volunteer opportunities delivering meals, distributing essentials and more. Porchlight Community Services , Magnolia Project and Heaven’s Widows also offer support to families across San Diego.

Volunteer at Senior Gleaners of San Diego and ProduceGood to diminish food waste by distributing surplus food and picking excess crops.

Help families through the holidays and beyond with the Slavic Refugee and Immigrant Services Organization which connects Ukrainian refugee families with local sponsors who provide meals, friendship and gifts; or Sharia's Closet which supports no- and low-income families and individuals seeking gift cards, gas cards, food baskets and wrapped toy.

Chadd Cady at 3Pix Studios / Image Courtesy of O'side Turkey Trot / 3Pix Studios Nov 28, 2024; Oceanside, California, USA; 19th Annual Oceanside Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kids Run. Chadd Cady at 3Pix Studios. Image Courtesy of O'side Turkey Trot.

Events

There are many holiday runs happening around San Diego. Volunteer or participate in your local Turkey Trot, like the O'side Turkey Trot , Coronado 5k Turkey Trot , Encinitas Turkey Trot , San Diego North-County Turkey Trot , or Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5k or Fleet Feet Thanksgiving Day 5k and Fun Run .



Environment

Organizations like the San Diego Coastkeeper and the San Diego River Park Foundation run cleanups year round and are a great way to make an impact on the environment. Sign up with Street Stewards "adopt a block" for street cleaning.

Get involved in Balboa Park with park ambassador, docent or naturalist opportunities in the Japanese Friendship Garden and Museum , San Diego Natural History Museum or Forever Balboa Park .

Help lead ecotours, educational programs and land management with Ocean Connectors and Escondido Creek Conservancy.

San Diego Humane Society Two kittens are shown in this undated photo.

Animal

There are many ways to give back to Second Chance Dog Rescue , Rancho Coastal Humane Society and San Diego Humane Society . From fostering animals to volunteering at adoption fairs, these are great places to help out and work with animals.



LGBTQ+

Support programs and everyday operations at organizations like Volunteer with Cheli, San Diego LGBT Community Center and North County LGBTQ Resource Center.



Children