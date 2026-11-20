S1: Along the US-Mexico border. Thanksgiving doesn't look the same for everyone. It's a tradition that families have made their own. Picking up new flavors and meanings along the way.

S2: You have a turkey breast filled with Reino de Pavo , which is like a very Mexican thing that grandmas used to do in Mexico to fill up the turkey.

S3: Battle of the birds. We called it one year , which is fun and crazy because we cooked three birds.

S4: So I soak that turkey in a bitter orange brine , and then I stuffed it with chorizo and cornbread. Pecan apple stuffing. Then I wrapped it in banana leaves.

S3: We have done a little bit of Indian food because we like curry. Tikka masala is one of our favorite sauces.

S1: For some families in Tijuana. Thanksgiving first became part of their lives through visits to relatives in San Diego.

S2: I love being from Tijuana. I'm a border girl. Born and raised. I think it gives you a lot of perspective and duality in your life experiences.

S1: Chef Anabel Oviedo of Casa Pimienta in Tijuana is one of them.

S2: I do remember my first Thanksgiving was , um , maybe when I was like 11 or 12 years old , part of my mom's family emigrated to the US and we started celebrating Thanksgiving with them. So we used to cross the border to go see my uncles , my cousins over there.

S1: But Paola isn't the only Thanksgiving story shaped by the border. Fabiola Franco Hoffman brings a different mix of cultural traditions to the holiday.

S3: Chinese food is so rooted into our culture , so in our family , our tradition is to eat poultry during Thanksgiving. But we also add Mexican flavors to our Thanksgiving celebration. And because for my mom and us , it's a lot easier to order a turkey made picking style from a Chinese restaurant.

S1: For cookbook author and TV host Patty Heinicke. Thanksgiving became a way to make a new country feel like home while staying connected to Mexico.

S4: And I was so confused like , why are people here making turkey for a holiday that I didn't even know existed?

S1: Thanksgiving may have started as an unfamiliar American tradition , but through family , food , and connection across the border , the holiday has taken on meanings of its own. From KPBS , this is Port of Entry , where we tell cross-border stories that connect us. I'm Natalie Gonzalez. Chef Paula's introduction to Thanksgiving traditions came through trips across the border to visit family in San Diego. I met Paula at a food shop and catering business in Tijuana's Hipodromo neighborhood. She's part of the team behind the shop's Thanksgiving menu , which includes glazed carrots with orange and honey sauce , pork loin with fig sauce , and even a beef Wellington.

S2: So we don't have the full turkey , but we have the the turkey breast filled with this Mexican touch. And also we incorporated some Mexican flavors in the sauces. So we have a chili sauce.

S1: Casa Pimentel uses fresh , local ingredients from the Tijuana region to give Thanksgiving classics a modern twist. But for Paula. Thanksgiving goes back further than her work as a chef.

S2: So growing up in the border for me was great and normal , you know? But I guess it's not a normal situation for everybody. It's definitely not easy for everybody. It's also a very conflicted place to live in a border. But thankfully for me , you know , it's been a great experience and I've been blessed to have the opportunities of experiencing both of the cultures growing up. So I definitely understood from a young age the intention behind the celebration.

S1: Today , Thanksgiving looks a little different for Paul. Instead of crossing the border to celebrate with her extended family , she's finding new ways to bring people together in Tijuana.

S2: So now that I'm a chef , I cook a lot during the holidays for my work. So at home , my mom takes care a bit more of the dinner. But for example , this year she's like , hey , you gotta help me out because I already saw the menu you're doing at your job , and I want to make like the same stuff. So you got to help me out and let's make a turkey. The thing is , um , my my bass family here in Tijuana. We don't celebrate it that much. It was more crossing the border with my uncles and stuff. And what happened is that my mom kind of was like , you know what? Let's make a dinner with your , uh , parents in law. So now it's nice because we're mixing again families. We're finding , like , a new space to celebrate. So it's nice.

S1: In Paula's family. Food has always been at the center of every gathering.

S2: My dad's side revolves around cooking. Specifically , I'm gonna say , um , my aunties and my grandma's. You know , it was just growing up around them in the kitchen. So , like , their days and their holidays and their events were planned around. What are we gonna eat? So since I'm a little kid , it was always like the same question. What are we gonna eat? Not even who's coming , you know. What day is it gonna be? It was like , what are we going to eat?

S1: As she got older , she also began thinking more about the holidays history.

S2: Then you start knowing more stuff and and realizing historical facts. But at the end of the day , it was always a positive thing in my family. Also , we're Mexicans , you know , so whatever we want to celebrate , even though it's an American celebration , we really adopted it here in in Tijuana.

S5: But what is the history behind Thanksgiving?

S1: Thanksgiving is often traced to a 1621 harvest gathering in Plymouth , where English colonists held a three day celebration attended by members of the Wampanoag nation. But that gathering is only one part of a much longer history of colonization and violence against indigenous people. NPR reporter Neda Ulaby spoke with Earl Mills senior , a mashpee Wampanoag elder known as Chief Flying Eagle , about his community's history.

S6: Yellow fever killed two thirds of the Wampanoag nation. Then came slavery and genocide. At 92 years old , Chief Flying Eagle is only four generations away from that very first Thanksgiving.

S7: I think about it all the time.

S6: But he says it does not make him sad.

S7: No , nothing about what's going on is sad for me. I have no control over it. The way I look at it is we're still here. We're still here.

S1: The national observance took shape much later , in 1863 , during the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a holiday to be observed each November.

S5: So what happens.

S1: When a tradition crosses the border and becomes part of another culture? I spoke with Doctor Nancy Gabriela Garcia , a researcher at El Colegio de la Frontera Norte. Her work looks at how everyday interactions across the US-Mexico border shape family and cultural identities.

S8: Every day , crossing makes them have contact with both cultures in an everyday basis.

S1: In her 2010 thesis on transborder families in the Tijuana , San Diego region , she even examined how families celebrate Thanksgiving , sometimes even with a Khanzada.

S8: It does depend on the family and the origin of the family , but I think traditions change over time. First of all , because people adapt to their own environment and traditions change over time. Even they they have like the the base is the same , but they do change because lifestyle change. So when it's um , different cultures , they may keep some original customs , but they also add new things based on their experiences. Like in the US , it's always on a Thursday. And for transborder families , since we do not have a third day off because it's not a holiday in Mexico. For Mexican families. They have Thanksgiving either on a Friday or Saturday because on a Thursday family cannot gather.

S1: For Paula , being from the border has shaped the kind of chef she is today and how she adapts to other cultures.

S2: I would absolutely say it has shaped me as a chef , being from Tijuana , from the border , because it already from a young age that opens your doors to different cultures , people that we are from the border , we're open arms , people we like to receive. We like to give. Um , and we like to understand the differences in people because we see people passing through all the time. So as a chef , it has definitely shaped me in , in being a and open and more conscious to different traditions and cultures around the world.

S1: But the cultural exchange around Thanksgiving doesn't happen in just one direction. Further east in Mexicali. Thanksgiving brings together another set of cultural influences.

S3: I'm originally from Mexicali , which is two hours away from San Diego at the border with California.

S1: Fabiola now lives in San Diego , but her family still travels between San Diego and Mexicali to celebrate Thanksgiving.

S3: And there is the Chinese culture is very strong , is very much rooted into the Mexican Mexicali culture , because there was a large population of people from China that migrated to our country and to Mexicali to help us build the railroads.

S1: That influence didn't just shape Mexicali , it became part of everyday life.

S3: Chinese food is so rooted into our culture , our Mexican tradition. Our Catania people from Mexicali are called Catania. Tradition is that there are hundreds , hundreds of Chinese restaurants that serve the community , and we all eat there almost every Sunday. My mother , my mom , Gloria , she remains in the border region , Calexico , which is California. She's there. Um , she prefers to be at a border town like Calexico so that she can go back and eat Chinese food or tacos. Carne asada tacos on Sundays.

S1: And like the food , the celebration itself moves between the two countries , too.

S3: We take turns every other year. We do San Diego , or we go to Mexicali. This year we're going to host here in San Diego. Last year was Mexicali , and that's when we ordered that pecan picking style turkey with the side dishes from the Chinese cuisine. And then we bring in the American flavor , which is the pumpkin pie , which cannot be not part of our dinner. Our Thanksgiving dinner.

S1: This year with one of her son's girlfriends visiting from England. Fabiola also wants to share some of her Mexican food traditions.

S3: We're gonna have to do something Mexican because she's coming to the Southern California region that has a Mexican flavor and that I am also representing my culture , my roots. So we're thinking of doing a mole , which is going to be chicken mole. And obviously the Spanish or red rice that is served typically with mole. And we're also serving the turkey with all the American side dishes.

S1: And sometimes the menu gets even more ambitious.

S3: Battle of the birds. We called it one year , which is fun and crazy because we cooked three birds. We are an obsessed family with turkey. We have done a little bit of Indian food because we like curry. Tikka masala is one of our favorite sauces. We're not probably experts in that area , so I like to stay with my Mexican culture because obviously that's easier for me to prepare. My husband is more adventurous and his brother , they are more adventurous. We buy different type of poultry like duck , chicken , turkey.

S1: Fabiola hopes these experiences will help her children feel connected to where their family comes from.

S3: But more than anything , I want my kids to appreciate the food , the music , the traditions we in Mexico love and appreciate. Um. They are at a point in which they understand the traditions and the history of Mexico and the border region that were part of. So I think it's great for them. If they can learn about food tradition , they will have a better , higher interest on the culture , in my opinion.

S1: But making the tradition your own can also raise questions about the history behind it.

S9: So obviously we know the history.

S3: In the background to the celebration , but for us it's more like the time in which we get together , enjoy each other's company , challenge each other on the cookie , make it a challenge of what we're going to do this year. What what flair are we going to add and be thankful for being alive and having each other?

S1: Fabulous family brings several cultural traditions to the Thanksgiving table , but how much of a tradition's original history comes with it when families make it their own? According to Nancy , transborder families do not necessarily need to know the traditions full history to make it meaningful in their own lives.

S8: They know the meaning. Maybe they don't know the whole history behind the celebration , but they do respect it. They understand it , but it does get a new meaning because it's adapt what we feel is okay. This tradition makes for a family gathering , a family meal. Especially these families that have so much time apart because of the border and the crossings. They think it's a great opportunity and a beautiful tradition of a that means family bonding. What they do is we incorporate new elements , elements that are from the identity of the US , but also incorporate elements that refer to our own identities.

S1: And food is one of the ways families bring those identities together.

S8: Food is one of the strongest expressions of cultural identity , so it's deeply connected to our roots. It evokes memories and senses of belonging. Because when we think of food , we also think of aromas , of flavors , what we do because turkey is not as much as linked to our Mexican heritage. What we do is we have a turkey because it's the meaning of thanksgiving is the main dish , but we also combine with foods that also makes us feel like home , like Mexican home meals. But some people say , okay , we're going to have a we're going to have the turkey with the mashed potatoes , but also some Khanzada , you know , or maybe also some tamales , because it makes us , um , feel closer to home. I think the food is a very , very important cultural reference. And , um , that reflects our identity.

S1: You are listening to Port of Entry. We've been talking about how families along the US-Mexico border have made Thanksgiving their own.

S4: Of course , in my house we give Thanksgiving a little bit of Latin saison chorizo , apple and cornbread stuffing , sweet potato and pecan puree , Crisp brussel sprouts with melt in your mouth. Pork belly and the star of the feast. Yucatan style turkey. Academy.

S2: Academy.

S1: But there is a James Beard Award winning host and producer of multiple PBS shows , including Patty's Mexican Table and Patty Haney Explores Pan American. Unlike Paola and Fabiola , who grew up with connections to both sides of the border , but he was introduced to Thanksgiving after moving from Mexico City to Texas. Patty learned early on that food can make you feel at home , even when you're far from everything familiar.

S4: My paternal grandmother was Polish , and she fled , you know , the Polish pogroms when she was a little girl and made her way to Mexico. And the way that she was able to grow roots in Mexico was by cooking her food and the recipes that she knew and just mixed them with the Mexican ingredients in warmth. So she was a stellar cook. She made the gefilte fish. Veracruz. The chicken with tamarind that simmers with some ancho chilies. She would make guacamole chopped with chopped egg salad. Then my Austrian grandmother the same. And actually my Austrian grandmother's sister , who my grandmother thought was dead. She thought she had died in the concentration camp of Auschwitz. After the war ended , they found out that my great aunt was still alive through the Red cross. They brought her to Mexico , and after she healed , she went on to open the very first Austrian bakery called Cafe Vienna. So I really saw from my grandmothers and my great aunt how , you know , they were able to make their home , their home by cooking their way to both the food that they carried with them and the food that they found in their new home.

S1: Years later , when Patty moved to the United States , she found herself doing something similar. She turned to food to create a sense of home for herself and her husband.

S4: And I was very homesick. So the way that I felt that I could make myself at home was by nurturing me within my husband when he was at home with good food. So I started buying all the food magazines. All these magazines had turkey on the cover because they started promoting the Thanksgiving content. And I was so confused , like , why are people here making turkey for a holiday that I didn't even know existed? Because in Mexico I didn't go to the American school , so I didn't know anything about Thanksgiving. And for us Mexicans , Turkey is for Christmas. You know , for your nuevo for the end of the year. So I was fascinated with Thanksgiving , and I started making Thanksgiving meals for my husband and myself.

S1: As Patty got to know the holiday. She wanted to bring something of her own Mexican food traditions to the table , but getting her friends to let her take charge of the turkey wasn't easy.

S4: Like , I really wanted to make a Mexican turkey. Like a power from Yucatan , like a turkey , a chorizo. You know , the Fiesta Turkey from Veracruz. But they didn't let me , you guys. They were like , no , Sean is the one who makes the turkey. You can bring in a side dish. So I started bringing in side dishes and then after like 7 or 8 years , like I begged and I begged and I begged and they said , okay , you can do the turkey this year. Patty and I just went for it. So I soaked that turkey in a bitter orange brine , and then I stuffed it with chorizo and cornbread , pecan apple stuffing. And then I wrapped it in banana leaves , and I cooked it in the oven , and it was like it was falling apart. It was so exquisite. And from then on they're like , okay , Patty , the turkey is yours.

S1: And Thanksgiving brings together two things Patty loves about cooking , honoring traditions , and making room for new ideas.

S4: I think to this day , it is my favorite of US based holidays because I feel like it embodies my philosophy of cooking , which is , you know , you have certain dishes and traditions that you stand firm with and you pass on and you hold on to in. These are things that existed before you were born and continue after you pass on. So you continue passing on that DNA , those heirlooms , but at the same time , the Thanksgiving table. Table , even though it has that classic spread. There's always room for side dishes , for desserts , for now. You know , you have the leftover turkey. You can make turkey tamales. So I feel like it has both things , like the passing on and the giving space for innovation or for enriching with other cultures.

S1: For Patty , bringing Mexican flavors to the Thanksgiving table became about more than changing up the menu. It was a way to share her culture and feel more at home in the US.

S4: I really believe in the power of food. You know , to ground us to. I think that it is by way of sharing the Mexican food that I've known and that I've loved and that I've gotten to know , you know , in the new places that I've visited , um , by way of sharing it with the communities here in the US , that I feel like I've been able to grow roots in the US and to feel like I contribute. But it's also been a way for me to stay connected to Mexico.

S1: And that is part of what makes sharing food so meaningful. The moments people create together and the memories they pass on to future generations.

S4: So I hope that they take the time well spent together , you know , being really present and intentional about being in the moment. And hopefully when I'm not here , if they can replicate the recipes that we share , it will continue to be present in a way , and they will pass it on to their families. And that's why I love food , because it's so communal , You know , recipes don't belong to any one person. We pass them on. So that's what I hope that they will treasure the recipes so they can replicate those moments , you know , in other spaces and but mostly to rejoice in a moment that's gone. You know , the next second.

S1: When traditions cross borders , they don't necessarily stay the same. Paola , Fabiola and Patti have each made Thanksgiving their own , shaping the holiday around their experiences , their cultures , and the people in their lives.

S2: It's the biggest blessing. And the thing I like the most , just really prepping food with with my mom , with my with my family , you know , um , myself for people that are gonna gather around the table and enjoy things that I cooked.

S3: And be thankful for being alive and having each other. We're still happy for each other and thankful for having each other.

S4: So I love saying now that I am deeply doubly rooted. I used to define myself as being happily torn between two countries , and now I say that I'm happily rooted in two countries.

S1: Wherever and however you are celebrating this Thanksgiving , we hope you have an amazing holiday! This episode was written and produced by me , Natalia Gonzalez Rodriguez Adrian Villalobos. Technical producer and sound designer Chrissy Nguyen is her editor. And thanks to Alan Lilienthal for joining me for the conversation with Pat. Nos vemos pronto.

