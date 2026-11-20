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California’s ban against public funding for most state and local candidates running for office will remain in place now that the defeat of Proposition 4 is official.

The Yes on Prop. 4 campaign conceded Thursday, after weeks of trailing by a thin margin.

The proposition would have lifted the 1988 ban and allowed state and local governments to set up public campaign financing.

With 99% of the votes counted as of Thursday morning, 50.2% of voters opposed the measure, with 49.8% in favor.

“The razor-thin margin shows just how close California is to embracing a democracy where running for office doesn't require personal wealth or connections to wealthy donors,” said Jenny Farrell, executive director of the League of Women Voters of California and co-chair of the Yes campaign.

She said the campaign would not hesitate to bring the issue back to voters.

Other good government groups and Democratic leaders also backed Prop. 4, arguing it would make it easier for candidates without wealthy donors to run for office. They argued it would boost competition and counter the influence of major donors, especially as statewide elections in recent years have grown more expensive.

“We need to change the way we finance election campaigns so candidates can run and win without having to raise big money, and they can spend their time listening to voters rather than their donors,” said Trent Lange, president of California Clean Money Campaign and co-chair of the Yes campaign.

Voters 'quite clear'

“The voters have been quite clear they don’t want taxpayer money being used for politics,” said Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, a San Diego Republican. “Unfortunately, politicians simply can’t take no for an answer.”

Critics said the public should not subsidize political campaigns, period. Others argued that fraudulent candidates could scam the system, and taxpayers could end up subsidizing candidates or types of political speech they don’t support. Some were also skeptical that public campaign financing could curb private spending in politics, saying there’s little evidence it works.

Voter confusion?

The ballot measure may have been confusing to voters, which could be why the race was so tight, said Mindy Romero, founder and director of the nonpartisan Center for Inclusive Democracy. Even though polling consistently shows that voters think there’s too much money in politics, there’s no consensus on how to address it, she said.

“I think people want to know what that means. Does it mean directly from my pocket? Does it mean additional taxes? Like, what does that look like?” Romero said.

Seven charter cities in California, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland, were spared from the 1988 ban and already have public campaign financing. Prop. 4 would have given state and other local governments the option to set up similar systems if they choose to.

The funds wouldn’t have been available to just anybody: To qualify, candidates would have had to prove they had a certain number of small donors or agree to cap how much they would raise and spend on their campaign.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

