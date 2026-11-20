Premieres Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 pm on CREATE / Stream with KPBS+

Join the legendary singer-songwriter for an unforgettable concert from his Grammy-nominated album "Seven Psalms." This intimate evening also features new arrangements of timeless classics, deep cuts, and new musical discoveries.

Join the legendary singer-songwriter for an unforgettable concert from his Grammy-nominated album Seven Psalms. This intimate evening also features new arrangements of timeless classics, deep cuts, and new musical discoveries.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: The concert film is directed by Emmy Award-winning director Joel Gallen, executive produced by Gallen and Matt Kramer, and edited by Bill Deronde. It is distributed by Sony Music Vision in association with Legacy Recordings and is A Green Juice Films production.