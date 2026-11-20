In 2025, LEGO built an impressive replica of the San Diego Convention Center to display on the Comic-Con exhibit floor. Today, the diorama takes up residence at the Comic-Con Museum.

This morning, before a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the LEGO Con exhibit, San Diego mayor Todd Gloria said, "I think that this morning and this installation is the bringing together of 2 very iconic brands, LEGO and Comic-Con, and I think that's a pretty great idea."

Greg Hicks, U.S. brand manager for The LEGO Group, provided the back story to the impressive diorama, built by a Connecticut-based LEGO model production team. "It features more than 200,000 LEGO bricks, over 9,000 minifigures, and took approximately 1,500 hours of design and building over the course of 6 months," Hicks said. "As one looks at this diorama, the Comic-Con convention comes to life via the details that make it special. Most importantly, however, fans are able to see themselves and their experience reflected in this build."

The massive diorama built entirely from LEGO has been in storage since July. Comic-Con International spokesperson David Glanzer said, "Now you actually have an opportunity to kind of like look at a version of Comic-Con, the San Diego LEGO Con as it's called. And it's an amazing feat. Also, it features the San Diego Convention Center, which is iconic as it relates to Comic-Con, and now LEGO as well. So we're very excited about it. It'll have a permanent home here."

Mike Damron / KPBS LEGO Con diorama at Comic-Con Museum. Nov. 20, 2026

Shawn Vandiver was the San Diego Convention Center Chair when this LEGO diorama was installed.

"The first time I saw it, we were on a behind-the-scenes sort of tour of what was going on with Comic-Con that year, and I thought it was so extraordinary," Vandiver said. "And the detail and the care that LEGO and Comic-Con put into depicting our extraordinary building, I thought was really special. I think it's very accurate. The convention center staff and the board were sort of pouring over it, watching all the little nuances and all the different nooks and crannies of the building. And it really demonstrates how Comic-Con brings the building to life."

Hicks added, "The idea to create a convention within a convention celebrating everything that makes Comic-Con special: the fans, the creativity, the costumes, the incredible stories, and even some unexpected moments that happen when you bring tons of thousands of passionate fans together. It is our hope that when you look at the diorama recreation here today, you can see how much fun our team had bringing that idea to life. When we originally created San Diego LEGO Con, we set out to celebrate the fans and the community that makes the convention so special. And now, thanks to your partnership, we're able to extend that experience beyond the convention and bring it into this museum. At the LEGO Group, we believe in the power of creativity, bringing people together, and encouraging everyone to think of what is possible when you use your imagination. As a brand, this model is the perfect example of all 3 things in action."

Mike Damron / KPBS Detail from the LEGO Con diorama. Nov. 20, 2026

LEGO Con is now on display in the lower level of the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park and you can spend hours looking at all the Easter eggs, detail and clever design of this massive diorama.