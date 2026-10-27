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Public Safety

Islamic Center of San Diego lockdown lifted

By City News Service
Contributors: KPBS Staff
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:24 PM PDT
Lieutenant Cesar Jimenez speaks to the media alongside Imam Taha Hassane to give an update on the Islamic Center of San Diego lockdown, Oct. 27, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Lieutenant Cesar Jimenez speaks to the media alongside Imam Taha Hassane to give an update on the Islamic Center of San Diego lockdown, Oct. 27, 2026.

A Clairemont Mesa mosque that was the site of a hate-motivated shooting rampage that left five people dead last spring was placed on lockdown Tuesday for reasons not immediately clear. The lockdown was later lifted, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The emergency security measures at the Islamic Center of San Diego went into effect Tuesday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution," the SDPD advised.

Officers were providing "a presence" at the Eckstrom Avenue religious center "to ensure everyone's safety," according to an SDPD statement. The department did not immediately disclose what led to the law enforcement actions.

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Late on the morning of May 18, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy opened fire at the mosque, killing a security guard and two other congregation members before fleeing in a vehicle and fatally shooting themselves a few blocks away, according to police.

Caution tape stretches across the Islamic Center of San Diego entrance on Oct. 27, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Caution tape stretches across the Islamic Center of San Diego entrance on Oct. 27, 2026.

Writings found in the car with the teens' bodies described hatred toward "various religions and races," authorities said.

In August, a 17-year-old North Carolina girl was arrested and indicted by a grand jury on three counts of murder in the case. According to prosecutors, she had entered into an agreement with the shooters to live-stream the murderous rampage.

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