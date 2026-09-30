Measure A: Extending supervisor term limits and other County Charter reforms

Big picture
Measure A would allow county supervisors to serve three four-year terms (instead of the current two-term maximum), and it would grant them more power over county government. It would reform the county charter to create a new budget analyst, program auditor and ethics commission. It would allow supervisors to confirm and remove some senior county staff. It would also require additional public disclosures of some county spending.
What a 'Yes' means
A “yes” on Measure A would extend supervisor term limits and advance the county charter reforms.
What a 'No' means
A “no” on Measure A would preserve existing supervisor term limits and leave the county charter unchanged.
How it would work
Who new term limits would apply to: Measure A would allow sitting supervisors to run for a third term. Of the current group, supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson would no longer be termed out of office in 2028.
How the personnel powers would work: Supervisors would gain the power to hire/fire senior county staff, instead of the chief administrative officer. Supervisors and county counsel would appoint members of the ethics commission. The new auditor and budget analyst positions would report to the Board of Supervisors.
Cost: Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office says the charter reforms would be cost neutral because the measure relies on existing resources and modernizing inefficient county systems. Her office says the reforms could prevent fraud and waste, yielding savings over the long term.
Why is it on the ballot?
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in May to advance the charter reform package to the November ballot. San Diego County voted in 2010 to create the current two-term maximum for supervisors. There were previously no term limits.
What do supporters and opponents say?
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer
- Reform California
- Supervisor Jim Desmond
- Supervisor Joel Anderson