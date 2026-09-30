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Measure A: Extending supervisor term limits and other County Charter reforms

By Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Published September 30, 2026 at 9:36 PM PDT
Updated September 30, 2026 at 9:36 PM PDT

Big picture

Measure A would allow county supervisors to serve three four-year terms (instead of the current two-term maximum), and it would grant them more power over county government. It would reform the county charter to create a new budget analyst, program auditor and ethics commission. It would allow supervisors to confirm and remove some senior county staff. It would also require additional public disclosures of some county spending.

What a 'Yes' means

A “yes” on Measure A would extend supervisor term limits and advance the county charter reforms.

What a 'No' means

A “no” on Measure A would preserve existing supervisor term limits and leave the county charter unchanged.

How it would work

Who new term limits would apply to: Measure A would allow sitting supervisors to run for a third term. Of the current group, supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson would no longer be termed out of office in 2028.

How the personnel powers would work: Supervisors would gain the power to hire/fire senior county staff, instead of the chief administrative officer. Supervisors and county counsel would appoint members of the ethics commission. The new auditor and budget analyst positions would report to the Board of Supervisors.

Cost: Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office says the charter reforms would be cost neutral because the measure relies on existing resources and modernizing inefficient county systems. Her office says the reforms could prevent fraud and waste, yielding savings over the long term.

Why is it on the ballot?

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in May to advance the charter reform package to the November ballot. San Diego County voted in 2010 to create the current two-term maximum for supervisors. There were previously no term limits.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer says the changes are intended to modernize county government, increase oversight and make government officials more accountable to the public. Supporters say extending term limits would put the board in line with the state legislature, and enable more effective supervisors who can see through complex projects.

Opponents

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson supported some of the oversight reforms, but opposed extending term limits outside of the citizen-led initiative process. They said supervisors shouldn’t pass a charter reform that benefits themselves.

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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