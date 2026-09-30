Measure A: Extending supervisor term limits and other County Charter reforms

How it would work

Who new term limits would apply to: Measure A would allow sitting supervisors to run for a third term. Of the current group, supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson would no longer be termed out of office in 2028.

How the personnel powers would work: Supervisors would gain the power to hire/fire senior county staff, instead of the chief administrative officer. Supervisors and county counsel would appoint members of the ethics commission. The new auditor and budget analyst positions would report to the Board of Supervisors.

Cost: Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office says the charter reforms would be cost neutral because the measure relies on existing resources and modernizing inefficient county systems. Her office says the reforms could prevent fraud and waste, yielding savings over the long term.

