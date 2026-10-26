Record-breaking high tides could hit San Diego next week, causing damage

Potentially record-breaking high tides could cause coastal flooding and damage along the San Diego County coastline starting today, with the threat continuing through Thursday morning.

High tides are expected to reach 7.5 to 8 feet or higher starting Monday morning, flooding low-lying beach areas, coastal roads and other vulnerable locations. The tides could run 1 to 1.7 feet above normal predictions, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood warning will go into effect at 5 a.m. Sunday for San Diego and Orange County coastlines, and remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. Officials urged residents and visitors to avoid flooded areas and use caution near the water.

Away from the coast, warmer weather is expected through Monday before temperatures gradually cool during the middle of next week. Rain is possible as early as Friday, although the NWS says the timing and amount remain uncertain.

Along the coast, daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday, running 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Overnight lows will generally range from the mid-50s to low 60s. Low clouds may begin returning Monday morning, becoming more likely Tuesday, according to the NWS.

In the inland valleys, highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows in the low to upper 50s. Temperatures will gradually fall later in the week, forecasters said.

The mountains will remain cooler, with daytime highs generally in the 60s and overnight lows ranging from the 30s to 50s, depending on elevation.

Daytime highs in the deserts will reach the 80s through early next week before cooler weather arrives. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The NWS said unsettled weather could affect Halloween weekend plans next weekend.