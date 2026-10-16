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THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:48 PM PDT
Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in THE GOLD ON MASTERPIECE (Season 2)
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in THE GOLD ON MASTERPIECE (Season 2)

Stream early now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

When the truth emerges that only half the Brink’s-Mat gold was ever recovered, a new investigation exposes a dangerous trail of international money laundering and organized crime in this thrilling final chapter.

The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The stage is set for THE GOLD Season 2 with answers as to where over three tons of stolen gold bullion went. Watch THE GOLD Season 2 on MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2026.

EPISODG GUIDE:

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Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When police launch a new investigation to track down the missing half of the Brink’s-Mat gold, John Palmer’s successful timeshare business in Tenerife attracts unwanted attention.

Charlotte Spence as DI Nicki Jennings
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Charlotte Spence as DI Nicki Jennings

Episode 2: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Police uncover a new trail overseas as the proceeds from the stolen gold are laundered through a growing international criminal network.

Lowden as Kenneth Noye
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As pressure builds on those laundering the proceeds of the stolen gold, police intensify their surveillance efforts, tracking key suspects across the globe.

Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller

Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - British police join forces with the DEA to bring down the international money laundering operation. As pressure builds, back in Tenerife, John Palmer receives an unwelcome visit.

Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller

Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals hiding around the world, police and criminal rivals close in from all fronts as the final chase for the stolen gold begins.

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Rochelle Neil as Kadene and Tom Hughes as Logan
Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International
/
PBS
Rochelle Neil as Kadene and Tom Hughes as Logan

Episode 6: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the Task Force faces uncertainty, Brink’s-Mat criminals in Britain and in America face their day in court, while a dangerous manhunt unfolds in Spain.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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