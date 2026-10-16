THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE
Stream early now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV
When the truth emerges that only half the Brink’s-Mat gold was ever recovered, a new investigation exposes a dangerous trail of international money laundering and organized crime in this thrilling final chapter.
EPISODG GUIDE:
Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When police launch a new investigation to track down the missing half of the Brink’s-Mat gold, John Palmer’s successful timeshare business in Tenerife attracts unwanted attention.
Episode 2: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Police uncover a new trail overseas as the proceeds from the stolen gold are laundered through a growing international criminal network.
Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As pressure builds on those laundering the proceeds of the stolen gold, police intensify their surveillance efforts, tracking key suspects across the globe.
Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - British police join forces with the DEA to bring down the international money laundering operation. As pressure builds, back in Tenerife, John Palmer receives an unwelcome visit.
Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals hiding around the world, police and criminal rivals close in from all fronts as the final chase for the stolen gold begins.
Episode 6: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the Task Force faces uncertainty, Brink’s-Mat criminals in Britain and in America face their day in court, while a dangerous manhunt unfolds in Spain.
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