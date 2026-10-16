THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE

Stream early now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Premieres Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

When the truth emerges that only half the Brink’s-Mat gold was ever recovered, a new investigation exposes a dangerous trail of international money laundering and organized crime in this thrilling final chapter.

The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The stage is set for THE GOLD Season 2 with answers as to where over three tons of stolen gold bullion went. Watch THE GOLD Season 2 on MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2026.

EPISODG GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When police launch a new investigation to track down the missing half of the Brink’s-Mat gold, John Palmer’s successful timeshare business in Tenerife attracts unwanted attention.

Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International / PBS Charlotte Spence as DI Nicki Jennings

Episode 2: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Police uncover a new trail overseas as the proceeds from the stolen gold are laundered through a growing international criminal network.

Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International / PBS Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As pressure builds on those laundering the proceeds of the stolen gold, police intensify their surveillance efforts, tracking key suspects across the globe.

Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International / PBS Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller

Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - British police join forces with the DEA to bring down the international money laundering operation. As pressure builds, back in Tenerife, John Palmer receives an unwelcome visit.

Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International / PBS Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller

Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals hiding around the world, police and criminal rivals close in from all fronts as the final chase for the stolen gold begins.

Tannadice Pictures, Objective Fiction and All3Media International / PBS Rochelle Neil as Kadene and Tom Hughes as Logan

Episode 6: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the Task Force faces uncertainty, Brink’s-Mat criminals in Britain and in America face their day in court, while a dangerous manhunt unfolds in Spain.

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