Brazilian voters in San Diego must go to LA to cast ballots Sunday

The presidential race Sunday is at a deadlock between conservative right-wing candidate Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and leftist current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula, 80, is seeking a nonconsecutive fourth term against Bolsonaro, 45, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. A loss for the incumbent would boost Trump’s influence in the region and restore the right-leaning Bolsonaro family to power.

According to the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE), more than 900,000 Brazilians are eligible to vote abroad. Census data shows almost 5,000 Brazilians live in San Diego, though community groups estimate the total local Brazilian population may be much larger.

Voting by mail is not permitted in Brazil. All voting is conducted and counted by machines. Elections are run by a specialized branch of Brazil’s judiciary system . The machines are not connected to the internet and use layers of encryption to prevent tampering. To date there has never been any documented cases of voter fraud, according to the Brazil Office Alliance.

President Donald Trump has pointed to Brazil’s efficient voting system as an example of how he believes elections should be conducted, while citing the speed of vote counting in the United States to allege election fraud and criticize mail-in ballots .

Camila Guerra is a Brazilian dual citizen, and an assistant media director in Ocean Beach. Despite the distance challenge she supports mandatory voting.

“So we had a dictatorship in the '60s and '70s, and that was overturned. Then there was a process of redemocratization when Brazil wrote their new constitution and all. I believe that’s what it was secured that everyone must vote. I personally believe its probably to incentivize everyone to be involved politically and have all voices be heard,” she said.

Where to vote

Voting locations open on Sunday for one day only. That means Brazilians in San Diego, throughout Southern California, Arizona and other nearby areas will to vote in Los Angeles where the nearest Brazilian Consulate is located.

One challenge voters face in Los Angeles is that lines to vote are long and parking is a challenge. Due to long lines the voting location is being held in Veterans Memorial Park, rather than the Brazilian Consulate.

Guerra doesn’t have a car she trusts will make the pilgrimage to Los Angeles. She tried to find a ride, but ultimately rented a car. She was able to find someone through her network to share the ride with and plans on using social media to offer a ride, hoping to lessen the burden to get others to the polls.

“I’m gonna be really candid with you, I’m really — I’m left-leaning, and I’m clear on my candidate," she said. "As many people as I’m able to rally and take, I’ll try to do that, because its been really tough.”

Mario Martims, a dishwasher in Point Loma plans to drive to vote alone.

"I've driven before, I'll go it again."



What if you didn't vote

For Brazilians who can’t make it to the polls, justification can be applied through the e-Titulo app or the Electoral Self-Service portal. This application must be completed by Jan. 8, 2027. There is a fine of less than $10 for those who fail to provide justification.

Amanda Nunez, an accountant in Colorado Springs, who relocated from San Diego, is not able to vote on Sunday due to her work schedule. Her nearest polling locations are Dallas and Salt Lake City, she looked at flights but wasn’t able to take the time off. She completed her justification on the e-Titulo app.

“I know a lot of people in Colorado that would love to vote as well, but are not able to do it. It's very frustrating not to have the opportunity,” she lamented.

Failing to vote in consecutive elections even with approved justification can change electoral status and result in restrictions like challenges renewing passports or receiving consular services.



Resources

Find a voting location in the e-Titulo app.