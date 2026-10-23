Democrats are trying to flip District 40 in the State Senate

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23RD>>>> [ DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO FLIP A SEAT IN THE STATE SENATE ]More on that RACE next. But first... the headlines ….

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SAN DIEGO BASED HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE ORGANIZATION WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF A PIECE OF THE TORAH TAKEN BY A NAZI SOLDIER DURING WORLD WAR II

RECENTLY, SOMEONE TRIED TO SELL THE ITEM AT AN AUCTION IN SWEDEN … INSTANTLY SPARKING INTERNATIONAL OUTCRY

ONCE THE AUCTION WAS CANCELLED, THE SAN DIEGO ORG REMEMBER US THE HOLOCAUST WORKED TO SECURE IT FOR PRESERVATION AND HOLOCAUST EDUCATION PURPOSES

THE ORGANIZATION IS ALSO KNOWN AS RUTH

RUTH’S PRESIDENT SAYS ONCE THEY ARE ABLE TO INSPECT AND PROPERLY RESTORE THE ITEM, IT WILL GO ON DISPLAY AS THE ORG CONTINUES TO GROW FROM AN EXHIBIT AND TO A MUSEUM

RUTH USES THE LESSONS OF THE HOLOCAUST TO CONFRONT ANTI-SEMITISM, BIGOTRY, HATRED AND INDIFFERENCE

KPBS REPORTER JOHN CARROLL RECENTLY PROFILED RUTH AS PART OF HIS MUSEUM A MONTH SERIES. YOU CAN FIND THAT STORY AT KPBS.ORG

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SDG&E IS BEING SUED OVER THE NORTE FIRE THAT IGNITED LAST WEEK

A LAWSUIT FILED MONDAY IN ORANGE COUNTY ALLEGES THE UTILITY FAILED TO MAINTAIN EQUIPMENT ON A CIRCUIT NEAR WHERE THE BLAZE FIRST BEGAN

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES MOLTEN METALLIC PARTS OF THE EQUIPMENT FELL; IGNITING BRUSH

THE CAUSES OF THE FIRE AND OUTAGE ARE CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION.

IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT, SDG&E SAYS, QUOTE, “NO CONCLUSIONS HAVE BEEN REACHED REGARDING WHETHER THE TWO EVENTS ARE RELATED.”

THE NORTE FIRE BURNED OVER 500 ACRES.

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THIS UPCOMING ELECTION DAY, THE NORTH COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT WILL OFFER FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT

THAT INCLUDES RIDES ON THE SPRINTER, COASTER, BREEZE BUSSES, FLEX AND NC-TD PLUS SERVICES

FOR A NC-TD PLUS RIDE YOU’LL NEED TO USE PROMO CODE VOTE 20-26

THE NORTH COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT SAYS THIS IS TO MAKE IT EASY FOR VOTERS TO REACH THEIR LOCAL VOTE CENTER, POLLING PLACE OR BALLOT DROP-OFF LOCATION

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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DEMOCRATS ARE ATTEMPTING TO FLIP A SEAT IN THE STATE SENATE THIS MIDTERM.

IT’S SENATE DISTRICT 40. IT COVERS INLAND NORTH COUNTY AND PARTS OF EAST COUNTY.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN HAS MORE ON WHO’S RUNNING AND WHAT’S IMPORTANT ABOUT THIS RACE.

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CASEN40 1(an) TRT 0:47 SOQ

The seat is currently held by Republican Brian Jones, who is termed out.

Vying for his seat are Republican Kristie Bruce Lane and Democrat Mara Elliott.

Bruce Lane is a businesswoman and nonprofit executive. Not much is known about her legislative priorities because she declined an interview with KPBS. She hasn’t spoken to other media outlets either.

Bruce Lane is endorsed by Reform California, a super PAC headed by Carl DeMaio.

Elliott is a former San Diego City Attorney. That’s an elected position. She says that experience will let her get the job done.

“I feel like that's where I can really step up with some ideas about un derutilized land in the state of California that can be put aside so that we can create affordability for everybody.”

She says that’s an issue that affects everyone, from recent graduates to people working in other industries. AN/KPBS

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SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND DEVELOPERS OF A SOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IN EAST COUNTY ARE FACING A LAWSUIT … ALLEGING THE DEVELOPMENT'S ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW DIDN'T GO FAR ENOUGH.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS LAST MONTH THE STARLIGHT SOLAR PROJECT IN THE TOWN OF BOULEVARD RECEIVED UNANIMOUS APPROVAL BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DESPITE COMMUNITY PUSHBACK.

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STARLIGHTSOLAR 1 (1:02) SOQ

The suit was filed in San Diego Superior Court last week by a Boulevard resident group calling itself the Back Country Community Alliance for Responsible Development.

Jamie Hall is the group’s attorney. He says a major concern brought forward in the suit is the potential for lithium-battery fires.

“My client doesn’t believe the county adequately analyzed those impacts, they didn't analyze the evacuation routes sufficiently, they didn't assess whether there was enough water for this particular project.”

Starlight Solar is a 588 acre project that includes a solar farm and a 868 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

Jim Whalen is a land use consultant for starlight solar. He told KPBS that the lawsuit does not have, quote “any merit.”

“We will be addressing the allegations going forward. We're going to try and see if we can settle.”

A spokesperson for the county would not comment, citing the pending litigation. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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RADY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CAN LIMIT GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE TO SOME NEW PATIENTS. THAT’S ACCORDING TO A SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT RULING THIS WEEK

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO EXPLAINS WHAT THAT MEANS FOR FAMILIES.

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TRANSCARE 1 trt: 1:19 soq

The ruling allows the hospital to turn away some new patients.

KATHIE MOEHLIG

If there is a new patient who is on the cusp of starting puberty, they could then provide them with puberty blockers.

Kathie Moehlig has been helping families navigate care through her advocacy organization, TransFamily Support Services.

She says the next closest option for care is Los Angeles.

KATHIE MOEHLIG

Which means parents taking time off work, kids missing school, just to get their child the appropriate health care that they need.

This legal process began in January. That’s when Rady said it would stop providing gender-affirming care because of a fear of losing federal funding.

California sued, arguing the hospital is required to provide the care under conditions tied to its merger with Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

In February, a judge ordered Rady to continue providing care, except for surgeries. Moelig says transgender youth in San Diego will suffer without this care

KATHIE MOEHLIG

00;07;11;00 - 00;07;14;27

This is necessary health care.

Rady told KPBS, quote: “We’re reviewing the details and impact of the ruling. We are unable to comment further on active litigation at this time.”

The next court date is in January.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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LIBRARIANS IN THE GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCED A BIG WIN YESTERDAY AFTER LEARNING THEY'D BE GETTING THEIR OLD JOBS BACK.

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SAYS A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RESCINDS THE SCHOOL BOARD’S DECISION LAST YEAR TO CUT TEACHER LIBRARIANS.

GSULIBRARIANS 1 (1:15) SOC

Stephanie Macceca says she received her job offer on Wednesday.

“I signed the offer right away.”

Macceca is a former librarian. And she’s president of the teacher’s union that filed an unfair practice charge last year with the state’s Public Employment Relations board. They filed the charge after the district’s conservative school board majority cut nine teacher-librarian positions.

Under a settlement agreement announced this week, the district will reinstate the teacher-librarians in the 2027-28 school year. And they’ll have protections from layoffs for two full school years.

“It’s a huge victory for our union. And then it’s also a huge victory for California Teachers’ Association who was really invested in this particular case.”

Brian Jensen is a parent of a Grossmont High School freshman. He says the settlement is fantastic news … but the district still needs to rebuild trust in the community.

“Basically it’s just going to take time. It’s going to take time and effort. And the board is the one that has to regain the trust of the communities.”

School board president Robert Shield said in a statement that the settlement agreement quote “serves the best interest of our east county community.” end quote

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News

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KATA PIERCE-MORGAN ALWAYS SAID HER LES GIRLS THEATER HAD GHOSTS. SO WHEN JON SCHNITZER WAS LOOKING FOR A HAUNTED VENUE IN SAN DIEGO TO PERFORM HIS SOMETHING SPOOKY SHOW, PIERCE-MORGAN SUGGESTED THE FAMOUS STRIP CLUB.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO JOINED THEM TO CHECK FOR PARANORMAL ACTIVITY AT THE NEARLY 60-YEAR-OLD LANDMARK

HAUNTEDLESGIRLS (ba) 4:00 SOQ

Coming up on KPBS, we go ghost hunting at Les Girls Theater…

TZHAUNTEDLESGIRLS Go in the bathroom….You want me to go in the bathroom?... That's where the bad guys were… Are you kidding me? You're scaring the s–t out of me right now. (:11)

And find out just how many spirits might be haunting the nearly 60-year-old venue.

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It’s October 5. 8pm. Les Girls Theater.

JON SCHNITZER I'm John Schnitzer with Something Spooky. It's a paranormal comedy show that I only do in haunted theaters.

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN And I said, you ought to come to San Diego because I can assure you that Les Girls has many ghosts here.

Kata Pierce-Morgan is the owner of Les Girls Theater, and Jon Schnitzer arrived with a spirit box, pendulum and dowsing rods to find out if the venue is indeed haunted.

JON SCHNITZER I brought dowsing rods. Dowsing rods, they can be used to find water, lost objects, and communicate with the dead.

You can be a skeptic and dismiss them as nonsense but Albert Einstein did say, “The dowsing rod is a simple instrument which shows the uncanny reaction of the human nervous system to certain factors which are unknown to us at this time.”

Schnitzer identifies a dancer spirit on the stage and asks how many ghosts reside at Les Girls.

JON SCHNITZER Is it more than 7? More than 9? More than 11? More than 12? More than 20? More than 30? Is it more than 40? No. Okay, so you got around 30 ghosts in here. Did you just touch the back of my neck? I just got this electrical feeling in the back of my neck. Okay, so I just got a feeling in my left arm. Was that you?

Pierce-Morgan seemed pleased that there were dancers haunting her theater.

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN I was totally comfortable with what was happening, and it felt very accurate, a lot of integrity to it, a lot of truth to it. I wasn't like shocked or saying, oh, woo-woo.

But when we went to one of the private rooms Schnitzer encountered the spirit of Angela, a dancer thought to have died by suicide.

JON SCHNITZER… So this is— we're talking to Angela right now. Angela. I'm sorry, I just got a feeling. You can feel the— it's like electrical, and it's also like very sad, you know? It's a very— Okay, I'm gonna sip of water real quick. One second. Oh, that's like a real I just got chills like all over.

Chills because she just revealed she had not died by suicide.

JON SCHNITZER… Let's let's try that again. Let's just double check, Angela. Angela, did you just say that you were were you murdered by your husband? Did your husband try to make it look like? A suicide… She's saying yes and so you did not, you did not commit suicide? Say no if you didn't commit suicide. Okay, you did not.

Pierce-Morgan then directs Schnitzer to the entrance to the women’s bathroom where vice officers often harassed the dancers, and he finds the spirit of a cop lurking in front of the bathroom door.

JON SCHNITZER you're at a place where you're not wanted, in the corner in front of the ladies' bathroom. Can you see how that's a bit of a problem? And maybe you should start thinking about moving on.

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN Go further.

JON SCHNITZER You want— you want me to go further?

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN Go in the bathroom.

JON SCHNITZER You want me to go in the bathroom?

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN That's where the bad guys were.

JON SCHNITZER Are you kidding me?

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN Had the girls pinned up against the wall.

JON SCHNITZER You're scaring the shit out of me right now. Are you— are you inside the bathroom? Stop it. This is like a horror movie right now. This is really scary. Like, you're telling me go for— Oh my God. Maybe we can leave the door open. I don't want the door closed. This is really creepy. I think we should get out of this room. I really do.

We spent two and half hours at Les Girls.

JON SCHNITZER It is very haunted. I could— gave me the chills, and I could feel it. But there were also some spirits in here that don't want to leave, that need to leave.

KATA PIERCE-MORGAN I mean, I've been here since 1970, and I'm telling you, I'm not afraid in here at all. Even with the bad renegade cops, I dealt with them in real life. Them being dead doesn't bother me at all.

JON SCHNITZER We're coming back to Le Girls. Something spooky is coming to Le Girls.

And then you can come decide for yourself if Les Girls is truly haunted.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News

TAG: Jon Schnitzer is confident Les Girls Theater is haunted, so he will be bringing his Something Spooky show there. This Saturday, he’ll be performing it at Soho Playhouse in New York City.

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

