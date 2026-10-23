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Politics

San Diego County registrar reasserts confidence in system as voting centers open

By Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:28 PM PDT
Shawn Brom, San Diego Registrar of Voters, poses for a photo at the San Diego Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, Calif. May 22, 2026.
Lara McCaffrey
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KPBS
Shawn Brom, San Diego Registrar of Voters, poses for a photo at the San Diego Registrar of Voters office in San Diego, Calif. May 22, 2026.

In-person voting centers open across San Diego County Saturday.

Workers are already busy sorting ballots in the lead-up to Election Day, Nov. 3. More than 320,000 mail ballots had been returned as of Friday morning, about 16% turnout.

San Diego County Registrar Sean Brom said that was about one-third higher to date compared to the last gubernatorial election in 2022. He encouraged others to vote early too.

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“Not only do you avoid long lines on Election Day — voting early also helps us get out the results quicker to you on election night,” he said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly, and without basis, pointed to California's lengthy ballot count as evidence of widespread voter fraud. County elections officials have 30 days to count ballots, address incorrect or missing mail ballot signatures then ultimately certify results.

Forty-one county voting centers open Saturday, with daily hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 31, the county will expand that total to 221 locations. Residents will be able to drop off a mail ballot, vote in person or fill out a same-day registration form at the centers.

“We want voting to be easy, accessible, and secure for every voter,” Brom said.

The centers are opening just a few days after federal officials announced charges for four green-card holders who allegedly cast fraudulent votes in San Diego County in 2024. The Trump administration had previously requested California officials set aside ballots for more than 20,000 alleged noncitizens, as part of a wide-ranging national probe. But a judge halted that order, saying the government’s list is “unreliable.”

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Friday, Brom reasserted his confidence in San Diego County’s voting procedures.

“We ensure only one vote per voter, through envelope tracking and signature verification,” he said. “And we follow state-mandated check-in processes at vote centers.”

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to cast their ballot in person. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

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Politics Public MattersKPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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