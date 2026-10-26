Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Metrolink to suspend Oceanside service for five days amid high tides

By City News Service
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:51 AM PDT
Metrolink train on the I10 highway in an undated photo.
Courtesy of Metrolink
Metrolink train on the I10 highway in an undated photo.

Metrolink will suspend Orange County Line service to and from Oceanside for five days beginning today due to anticipated high tides along the southern Orange County coastline.

The suspension will run through Friday, affecting service between Oceanside and the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station. Orange County Line trains will operate only between Los Angeles Union Station and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo.

Metrolink will not provide replacement bus service for passengers traveling between Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The temporary suspension is intended to prevent widespread delays and cancellations if high tides disrupt rail operations along the beachfront tracks near San Clemente.

In September, high tides and powerful waves overtopped tracks near San Clemente, causing erosion and slope damage that forced a temporary suspension of Metrolink, Amtrak and freight service while crews made emergency repairs.

By turning trains around at Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo, Metrolink officials said they hope to maintain more predictable service along the remainder of the Orange County Line.

The adjustment is also expected to reduce rail traffic through the vulnerable coastal corridor, potentially limiting weather-related delays for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and freight trains that share the tracks.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains are expected to continue operating through Oceanside and the affected coastal corridor as long as conditions remain safe, according to Metrolink.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Metrolink will continue to coordinate with rail partners and monitor coastal conditions throughout the week," the agency said in a statement. "Qualified personnel will conduct frequent inspections, and Metrolink will also stage crews and equipment nearby to respond quickly to potential impacts to the track infrastructure."

Metrolink passengers were encouraged to check metrolinktrains.com for service updates before traveling. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers should consult pacificsurfliner.com for information about possible disruptions.

Tags

Public Safety North County

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News