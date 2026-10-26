Metrolink to suspend Oceanside service for five days amid high tides

Metrolink will suspend Orange County Line service to and from Oceanside for five days beginning today due to anticipated high tides along the southern Orange County coastline.

The suspension will run through Friday, affecting service between Oceanside and the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station. Orange County Line trains will operate only between Los Angeles Union Station and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo.

Metrolink will not provide replacement bus service for passengers traveling between Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo.

The temporary suspension is intended to prevent widespread delays and cancellations if high tides disrupt rail operations along the beachfront tracks near San Clemente.

In September, high tides and powerful waves overtopped tracks near San Clemente, causing erosion and slope damage that forced a temporary suspension of Metrolink, Amtrak and freight service while crews made emergency repairs.

By turning trains around at Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo, Metrolink officials said they hope to maintain more predictable service along the remainder of the Orange County Line.

The adjustment is also expected to reduce rail traffic through the vulnerable coastal corridor, potentially limiting weather-related delays for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and freight trains that share the tracks.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains are expected to continue operating through Oceanside and the affected coastal corridor as long as conditions remain safe, according to Metrolink.

"Metrolink will continue to coordinate with rail partners and monitor coastal conditions throughout the week," the agency said in a statement. "Qualified personnel will conduct frequent inspections, and Metrolink will also stage crews and equipment nearby to respond quickly to potential impacts to the track infrastructure."

Metrolink passengers were encouraged to check metrolinktrains.com for service updates before traveling. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers should consult pacificsurfliner.com for information about possible disruptions.