Built Different: The Rise of Girls Wrestling in the Valley

S1: What does it feel like to walk into a room where you don't really belong? For me , it was a wrestling room. It was loud , intense , people slamming on the mat , coaches yelling. And for a long time , it wasn't a space for girls like me , but I showed up anyway. I didn't grow up thinking I was going to be a wrestler. I actually said no at first. I wanted to do other sports and wrestling just wasn't something I saw girls doing. But eventually I stepped on the mat and at the beginning it wasn't easy. There weren't a lot of girls. Sometimes it felt like you had to prove yourself just to be there. Like you had to work twice as hard just to be seen the same. But something kept me coming back and now looking at where we are today. It's crazy because girls wrestling in the valley. It's not small anymore. We have full teams. Huge brackets , girls placing at big tournaments and even going beyond the valley. And behind all of that. Our stories like mine. Stories of teammates who became family , of pushing through injuries , losses and doubt , of finding confidence in a sport that once felt impossible. And honestly , I wouldn't be here without the people around me. Especially my best friend , my teammate. Someone who's been there since the very beginning. In this episode , I want to share our story , how we started , what we've been through , and how this sport has changed us. Because this isn't just about wrestling. It's about finding your place even when it feels like there isn't one for you. This is voices that you. So for me , it didn't start with wrestling. It actually started with other sports and honestly a lot of hesitation. Hi , my name is Robel Rascon. I'm 17 years old and I'm a captain of the girls wrestling team here at Central Union High School , and I'm joined by my fellow captain and best friend , Audrina.

S2: That's my name. I'm 16 years old and I'm also the other team captain.

S1: So tell me. Tell me how you started wrestling. Like , what really got you into the sport?

S2: So growing up , my sisters did cheer and , like , dance and all that. And my dad wanted to put me in that. But for some reason I was like , no , I don't want to do girl sport. So then I , I don't know why. And then so he put me in jiu jitsu and I , I loved it , I really liked it. I liked the competing , I liked like everything about grappling. And so then I started doing other sports like MMA and karate. And then towards seventh grade , my dad asked me if I wanted to wrestle , and at first I said no. I was like , no , I don't want to wrestle. And he was confused. Like , he was like , what do you mean? Like you did jujitsu and all that. And I was like , I want to do soccer. And then he just. He told me that I should do wrestling. Like how my older sister did it.

S1: And even before wrestling , I had already been around combat sports. Uh , that it wasn't really me. Like , I didn't really like that. And so I don't know what it was , but one day I had I was probably like 4 or 5 , and I came up to my dad and I told him I was like , I want to wrestle , I want to wrestle. And my dad was like , oh , well , I know , I know , this place is not wrestling , but it's , uh , it's pretty similar , but basically the same thing. And so he started me in jiu jitsu and I was about four , like five years old and from from day one , I just fell in love with it. Like , I just I really , really liked it. Back then there weren't a lot of girls. So most of the time I was training with boys. And so , um , growing up being I remember it was me and probably like three other boys , I there was no other girls at the time when I had started jiu jitsu , because it was really small and , um , you know , it was , it was me and him would always have to wrestle each other and , um , and it was , it was always back and forth because we were really similar. But eventually , like , I just really , really liked it. And so a , a grew and a grew and I got better. And as more people started joining I would see , um , other girls come in and it was really nice because it felt like I wasn't it wasn't just me , but for the most part , I would have to compete with the boys. And it was always like , I don't know , it was gave me sort of like an edge because I felt nice that I could , I could beat them.

S2: Yeah , you could beat a boy.

S1: I could beat a boy. And it was nice because you would see them like go cry to their mom , cry to their mom , and then just like , well.

S2: I did. That.

S1: That. That's what I. Thought.

S2: Thought.

S3: That was way so gracious.

S1: And honestly , that shaped me. It gave me confidence , but it also showed me how different things were for girls in the sport. When I finally stepped into wrestling , it wasn't exactly welcoming. At first , it felt like getting thrown straight into the hardest sport ever. So I had gone to my first wrestling practice all chunky baby baby fat and so.

S2: Lost that real quick. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. In the practice was intense. It was. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. I will say those were not beginner practices. I think , um , we'll get more into this later. But those practices were really hard. They were not like for beginners , like recommend. Like they want your daughter here for day one wrestling. No , it was like immediate into the wolfs. Yes. Non-Stop getting beat up? Yes. And though it was workouts before running before. And then the same thing after the practices. And sometimes we would stay for two practices. Yeah. Or go to central to practice over here too. So it was like a lot of back to back.

S1: Mind you , I'm pretty sure like all those girls in the room were like state placers.

S2: They were , um , ranked. Yeah , a lot of them were , uh , wrestling since they were like two , four.

S1: But at the same time , there was something about it that made me stay. And I wasn't the only one who felt that. What inspired you to start wrestling?

S4: Um , I would say my brother , he's always been a big role model for me , and I remember my parents just putting him in so many contact sports. And I just remember going to each and every practice. Not willingly , of course , but , uh , I would see how he would do , and I. I just thought it looked funny. You know , I started young , too. So to me , like , it was just it wasn't , um , serious at the time , but it definitely looks fun. And my parents were pretty happy of me willingly wanting to go and play those sports , you know?

S1: And did you compete with boys? Did you ever have to practice with your brother?

S4: Um , yes. I would say for most of my years doing any sport or especially wrestling , I definitely competed and started off with only wrestling boys.

S1: Did you ever notice a difference , like in competition against them or like it maybe in training? Were you ever treated different?

S4: Um , honestly. Not really. Luckily , I've been blessed to be in some pretty good rooms who saw me as not just a girl , but , you know , like someone who's willing to put in hard work and who is willing to be trained just like every other boy in that room , you know. Mhm.

S1: I think that's what wrestling does. It challenges you , but it also builds you. One of the biggest things I've seen is how fast this sport has grown. Like it didn't just grow slowly over time. It changed almost overnight. My freshman year I qualified for Masters and there was two two divisions. It was Division one in Division two in in our section. So they're based on population and how many people are well on a team or in that certain area where the school is. Last year , my sophomore year , they added another one. There's three divisions. And this year they've added a fourth division. So it really just goes to show how much it's doubled.

S2: And this is like not oh in ten years five year. This is like year difference. This is like a couple months difference. Yes. Literally one summer.

S1: How exactly how fast it has grown. Yeah. Because Masters went the state , the state qualifying tournament went from eight girls in a bracket to this year.

S2: We have like about 16.

S1: Yeah , we have 16. So it literally has doubled. And I think that's so crazy to think about because you don't really see that kind of growth in , in other sports. And you can feel that change at tournaments too.

S2: It's really cool to see , like from where you started. Like my first. My very first wrestling tournament. Yeah. Eighth grade. Um , my whole bracket was boys. Yeah. And I was like , oh , dang it. And I was winning , winning , winning. And then I went against this boy who you could tell really did not want to lose to a girl. And , you know , I got punched in the face. If you're out there , that was a little mean. You were. You were gonna win either way. But but. Yeah. And now , I mean , I'll take one tournament , for example. We'll say Goddess of Olympia. Mhm. It's like almost 60 girls in your bracket. Yes.

S1: Yes.

S2: I went from like four boys. I think I placed third that tournament. Yeah. You , you went from like 4 or 5 boys and one girl in a bracket to 60 girls in one bracket.

S1: In one bracket. And it's crazy. And that's I think that's really nice because , you know , you hear stories about like , sort of the pioneers of women and girls wrestling , how they would. There were no girls tournaments and , um , they would have to wrestle in the , the boys tournaments and the boys brackets , and it would just be full brackets and then the girl to now to see because even from last year to this year , goddess of Olympia like I think I had like 25 people in my bracket last year. I got curious like , no , my bracket wasn't even that small. Last year , this year I my bracket was huge.

S2: My bracket was huge last year and this year. Dang it.

S1: I think I just got lucky. I still got fourth , but I mean , it's just like those girls like the the amount of growth that has. It really adds to the competition as well because.

S2: It makes you better.

S1: Yeah , definitely. And it's not just here in the Valley. Girls wrestling is growing everywhere.

S4: And especially like coming from starting at a young age , like going through elementary. Going through middle school. Going through high school and just leaving the valley. The small valley that we're in to go to a big state and just to go wrestle there is such like , wow , it's like a game changer. Like it's an eye opener , you know , because you see , there's way more , um , competitors , there's way more coaches make way more athletes. Just just a different , um , scenery , you know. Mhm.

S1: So how does it feel to be an example. Almost a leader for the girls here in the community. I mean you're a trailblazer for I mean girls wrestling here in the Imperial Valley.

S4: Oh well that's so sweet. Thank you. Um. It feels it feels great. Like it's indescribable. It's. I think it's truly such a blessing that I have made a name for myself. Not only just in the valley , but around around the world. You know , like , I just feel like I worked so hard and to see all my hard work just inspire. Just to be a role model to other little girls or other women who are wrestling like it's it's an incredible feeling. Makes me feel like I accomplished something , you know? Yeah.

S1: Seeing that , it makes you realize you're part of something bigger. Still ahead. What this sport teaches you beyond just winning and losing. Stay with us. Wrestling pushes you in ways you don't expect. Not just physically , but mentally too.

S2: Because I like my sophomore year. Okay. No freshman year that's happened every year I've gotten injured and I'm always like , I come back , I come back. And so my sophomore year , I think that was when it was really bad and I had this drive that I just I needed to qualify for state. I needed to do what I needed to do. Mhm. And then the injury just got so bad that I couldn't wrestle. Yeah. And so it took a lot out of me to realize that it wasn't me. Yeah. And that sometimes you do need a break. And so this year I feel like I've , I've taken a lot more like mental evaluation on myself. And I've grown to understand that it's okay to take breaks and that it's okay to not be okay in this sport. And it's okay to be a little weak sometimes to feel like you just you can't carry it all.

S1: And sometimes you start to question yourself. So being a girl in a male dominated sport , was there ever , like , any doubts in your mind about whether or not you belonged?

S4: Oh , 100%. But luckily I had a good support system , a good family. He always told me not to run away from my problems , and I just saw these challenges and doubts as something to overcome. So luckily my family had a big part in my mindset telling me like , okay , like I can't overcome this , you know? Mhm.

S1: And I understand that's a big part of wrestling learning how to overcome challenges as well. Yeah.

S4: Yeah.

S1: Would you say that helps you in your regular life. Like does it help you as a woman you would feel.

S4: Oh for sure. I feel like wrestling shaped me so much as a woman. Like it's something I've done my whole life. You know , I literally grew grew from it. I feel like wrestling in general. Like whatever age you start at , it's gonna it's going to grow you , your mentality , your physical physicality. Like with physical. Yeah. Um , but it's just going to grow you in so many ways. So yeah , I would say like that's a big part of who I am today just because of this sport.

S1: But for me , what made the biggest difference was my team. It's honestly it's amazing to see how much it's grown that I've been able to find my place in the sport , find my place , not just having you like my best friend by my side , but also seeing all these other girls find a place in it. Yeah. Find each other in that. In this same. We all fight the same battles. We all come into practice and work very hard. And we're all in , in a sport where we're. We were never really wanted. Oh , yeah. You know , the , the boys always , always talk , talk smack during practice. But at the end of the day , like I , you know , it's nice that we have that community where we have our girls , we have me and you have each other and we have our girls , and we hype them up and we support each other and we're always there and. And it's so it's so great to see seeing the girls grow. That's what keeps you going , knowing you're not doing it alone. And now there's a new generation watching girls who don't have to wonder if they belong. Because now they can see it. So closing up , would you have any advice for girls from small places like me and you , who hope to also one day accomplish your goals?

S4: Um , I would say keep your head on your shoulders. Stay strong , stay motivated , and just. Just never give up. Never give up with anything in life , especially wrestling , because it's going to teach you a lot in the long run , even though it's super hard and super challenging. Yeah , that's what I would say. Okay.

S1: Thank you. Thank you so much , Savannah.

S4: No , thank you for thinking of me like this is. This is actually , like , really incredible. And I'm. I'm very blessed that you chose me to speak on this.

S1: Of course , I think of everything that you've had to say so far. Like , it's really great , honestly. Like , having this conversation is super interesting. Oh.

S4: Oh. Thank you.

S1: When I first started , there weren't many of us. Now there are teams , there are full brackets. There are girls building something bigger than themselves. And I think that's what makes this sport so special. It's not just about wrestling. It's about growth. It's about pushing through things you didn't think you could. And it's about finding people who make you stronger. For me , that's what wrestling became. And honestly , I wouldn't trade it for anything. This is a little. Different. The rise of girls wrestling in the Valley. Posted by Isabella Rascon supporting guests Adriana Beltran and Savannah Gomez. Edited and produced by Doctor Thomas Tech. Episode music by Spartan Sound Productions. Credits. Music by Emmanuel Wiley. Technical and operational support provided by KPBS. Technical producer slash , sound designer Adrian Villalobos , KPBS audio operations assistant Rebecca Chacon , and KPBS director of audio programming and Operations Lisa Jane Morissette. This programming is partially made possible in part by the KPBS Explore Content Fund.

