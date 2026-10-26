San Diego County parks department earns national recognition

The San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department earned the highest national recognition for park and recreation agencies in September when it received re-accreditation, county officials announced this weekend.

The department received a perfect score from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, meeting all 154 national standards for strong management, high-quality service and community engagement, according to officials.

CAPRA presented the award at the National Recreation and Park Association's Best of the Best Ceremony.

"Our mission is to provide great parks, facilities and programs that improve quality of life while protecting the natural habitats and wildlife that make San Diego County special," Director of County Parks and Recreation Jason Hemmens said. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work, dedication and passion. It shows our commitment to excellence, accountability and continuous improvement."

The department operates 159 facilities, more than 60,000 acres of parkland and almost 400 miles of trails. The system includes neighborhood parks, sports fields, playgrounds, campgrounds, historic sites, fishing lakes, nature preserves, community centers, teen centers and a botanic garden.

CAPRA commended San Diego County for its "outstanding preparation, organizational professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence in parks and recreation services."

Reviewers identified the Parks Department as a model agency in employee orientation, organizational culture, risk management and recreation planning. They also highlighted the department's strong focus on community engagement through outreach initiatives, volunteer programs, public participation and outdoor-focused activities.

County officials said recent improvements include more accessible restrooms, parking, pathways and playgrounds. Parks including Village View, Heritage and the new Padres Park at San Dieguito now feature upgrades that help people of all ages and abilities enjoy the outdoors.

"This re-accreditation reaffirms the county's commitment to ensuring every resident has opportunities to connect with nature, recreation and one another while preserving the places that make San Diego County special," the county said.