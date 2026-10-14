PROFESSOR T: SEASON 5

Stream all episodes before the premiere with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Season 5 airs Sundays, Oct. 18 - Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Tuesdays, Oct. 20 - Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Season 5 finds Jasper Tempest and his team tackling a new collection of mysteries, from an "accidental" death at a luxury spa and a fatal charity boxing match to a murder at a Cambridge comic convention. What begins as a secluded getaway for Jasper and Helena quickly turns into an investigation that reignites his instincts and tests their budding romance.

As Jasper grapples with personal turmoil that clouds his judgment, the rest of the team also faces unexpected challenges. Under Maiya's leadership, Chloe grows more confident, Dan's new romance carries unforeseen consequences, and each case brings darker twists that push everyone to their limits.

Blending clever mysteries with richly drawn characters, the new season continues the series' signature mix of suspense, wit, and heart.

Jasper and Helena test their fragile spark at a secluded spa, but an “accidental” death rekindles his instincts and threatens their new romance. Jasper is soon confronted by personal turmoil that clouds his judgement and shakes his focus while the team faces darker, twisting cases. With Maiya in the lead, Chloe grows bolder and Dan’s new romance threatens to destroy him.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Natural Causes" airs Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 pm on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Weeks after yielding to desire, Jasper and Helena test their new romance at a luxury hotel and spa. But two “natural” deaths rouse Jasper’s suspicion, drawing him into an obsession that threatens their fragile bond. Meanwhile, Dan is pulled toward enigmatic Leonie, sensing a spark that might finally break the grip of his past.

"The Ring" airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - After a charity boxing upset, champ Rhys Gibson is found bludgeoned to death, sparking a deadly fallout. Back from her world trip, Adelaide collapses mid-flight leaving Jasper torn between the case and his mother’s failing health, leaning on Helena for help. But guilt and grief weigh heavy. Dan’s first date with Leonie takes an unexpected turn when her crime-boss father turns up.

"Retreat" airs Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A mysterious death at a spiritual retreat pulls Jasper into the orbit of the enigmatic Lady Cynthia, and the post-mortem shatters the guests’ identical stories of an open and shut case. As tensions spike and a near-confession is abruptly cut short, Jasper’s unresolved grief for Adelaide shadows his every move, heightening the pressure on both the case and his fragile bond with Helena.

"Ghostwriter" airs Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When Jasper’s former mentor, Hamish Maclean, is murdered, a shaky arrest and twisting testimonies expose a deeper conspiracy. Drawn into a maze of old loyalties and buried deceit, Jasper uncovers a cunning plot that forces him to risk everything — including his own life — to unmask the killer. Meanwhile, Dan’s bond with Leonie falters under her father’s quiet sabotage.

"Cipher" airs Sunday, Nov.15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - As Jasper turns to tech to manage his spiraling OCD, the murder of a golf instructor and a taunting cipher ignite fears of a serial killer. A rare error from the Professor heightens tensions as the ciphers grow bolder. Meanwhile, Leonie’s bond with her father, Chester, is pushed to breaking point by his deep-seated hatred of the police as Dan is caught between loyalty and duty.

"The Things We Do for Love" airs Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Dan’s choice to expose CCTV evidence against Leonie’s father jeopardizes their relationship and sparks dangerous reprisals. As tensions explode, a seemingly random Comic Con stabbing reveals a darker plot as Chloe races to unmask the killer. With Jasper and Helena ready to leave for America, Dan’s shocking arrest for murder pulls the team into a finale where loyalty and love are pushed to the edge.

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