Gun violence rates declined significantly in San Diego County between 2022 and 2025, according to a new report from the county’s public safety office.

According to the report, there was a 44% drop in firearm-related admissions to emergency rooms and trauma centers around the county.

Data from local law enforcement show a 60% decline in ghost gun recoveries.

Lisa Nugent, the program coordinator for the office of community safety, said the drop is attributable to a network of government and community organizations.

"Law enforcement, public health, our schools, community organizations, the sheriff's office — I think what's most important is that … everyone is working together," she told KPBS in an interview. "Everyone's not in their own silos. We are collaborating with law enforcement (and) with community violence intervention programs."

Those programs played an especially important role that’s reflected in the data, she said.

"They help prevent retaliatory shootings and resolve conflicts before they escalate," Nugent said.

The report is part of the county’s Gun Violence Reduction Program, which launched in 2024.

Nugent said the data is important to consider in order to keep making progress on reducing gun violence.

"We are listening to the data and based on that information, we will create our work plan," she said.

One area in need of attention is suicide prevention, Nugent said.

The study found a six percent increase in firearm-related suicides from 2024 to 2025.

She said anyone who owns a firearm can help in the effort.

"If there's a weapon in the home, it needs to be locked up," Nugent said. "Safe storage is the key to preventing gun violence in our county."

More information on the county’s Gun Violence Reduction Program is available on its website.