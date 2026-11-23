On a recent afternoon, visitors poked their fingers into a touch tank at Birch Aquarium. They gently stroked a sea star and observed a squishy sea cucumber in its chambers.

Many people encounter sea creatures in these types of controlled environments. But this week’s king tides will invite explorers to take their curiosity to the coast.

“To see them in the wild is really exciting,” said Grace Gilmore, educator at Birch Aquarium.

King tides are some of the highest and lowest tides of the year. It’s also a popular time to explore the tide pools. But in recent years, the large crowds have damaged sensitive intertidal ecosystems.

“When we have lots of folks coming in, that impact just gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Gilmore said. “And so that's why I always do recommend that you don't touch any of the animals that you see in the tide pools, because you don't know what's on your hands, and if that could harm an animal.”

King tides are a natural phenomenon that occur each year. They happen when the Earth is in alignment with the sun and the moon. During winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the position of the Earth is closest to the sun.

“Since we're closer, that sun has an even greater force on the tides, and that leads to an even stronger tidal force,” Gilmore said. “So we'll see even higher tides and even lower tides.”

This week, the extreme low tides will expose more tide pools. The increased accessibility often draws more visitors to the coastline. But in years, Gilmore has seen the king tides’ popularity explode on social media.

“That caused a lot of destruction to the habitat because with a huge influx of people walking on the rocks or falling or stepping into the pools,” she said.

The large crowds have brought unintended harm to the environment according to Gilmore. She said many newcomers may be misinformed on tide pooling etiquette.

“People often may be encouraged or think it's the best practice to look underneath things, pick up rocks, and moving them,” she said. “And all of that disrupts the habitat and makes the animals scared.”

Moving rocks can cause animals to hide or get injured. Another common tidepooling faux pas is picking creatures up to take a closer look. Touching them can cause injuries, stress, and decrease their chances of survival.

“We want – for many years – people to come and join us at these tide pools and see how amazing they are,” Gilmore said. “ But if we don't take care of them, then these animals might not recover quickly enough for us to see them. Or this tide pool habitat can get changed forever.”

Despite the events’ popularity, these types of behaviors decrease tide poolers’ chance of witnessing wildlife. The constant activity from people causes animals to hunker down and avoid potentially distressing encounters.

“I think that you should find a time to go to the tide pools if you're interested in doing it,” Gilmore said. “But the king tides, really, at the end of the day, is not the only time to go tide pooling.”

She encourages people to become good stewards of their environment.

“Our actions can have a really big impact on their [sea creatures’] lives,” Gilmore said. “And I would never deter someone from seeing those tide pools and getting that better connection to our local ecosystem here in San Diego that we're so lucky to share space with.”