What does the future hold for higher ed policy in California?
November 23, 2026 at 4:41 PM PST
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As a Democratic-controlled Congress takes shape in Washington, D.C., we are looking at one area that could be impacted: higher education.
Monday on Midday Edition, we look at some of the latest news in higher education policy at both the state and federal level — from the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to changes in student loan borrowing — and what it might mean for access.
Guests:
- Mikhail Zinshteyn, higher education reporter, CalMatters
- Jasper Smith, staff reporter, Chronicle of Higher Education
Links:
- "Don’t Bet on the Return of DEI" — The Chronicle of Higher Education
- "U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump’s effort to impose DEI policies on UC researchers" — CalMatters