As a Democratic-controlled Congress takes shape in Washington, D.C., we are looking at one area that could be impacted: higher education.

Monday on Midday Edition, we look at some of the latest news in higher education policy at both the state and federal level — from the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to changes in student loan borrowing — and what it might mean for access.

Guests:



Mikhail Zinshteyn, higher education reporter, CalMatters

Jasper Smith, staff reporter, Chronicle of Higher Education

Links:

