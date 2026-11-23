S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. Where are the jobs and where is the money in San Diego? We'll dig into the new jobs report to find out. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. San Diego added nearly 20,000 jobs last month , nearly two and a half times the national average , lowering San Diego's unemployment rate to 4.4%. But we know the economy can be a complicated puzzle. So here to help break it's break things down is Daniel Newmark. He is chief economist at the Policy and Innovation Center. Daniel , welcome back to Midday Edition.

S2: Thanks for having me.

S1: So what did we learn from this jobs report?

S2: Yeah , we had reason to be optimistic about this jobs report , because the US data that came out earlier this month was quite rosy. In fact , you know , people expected maybe 60,000 jobs to be added instead of 165,000 jobs were added nationwide. Right. So we thought , oh , it's probably going to look pretty good because the national numbers are pretty good and the local numbers tend to track the national numbers. But actually we even outperformed how things went in the United States. So , you know , we added a greater percentage of jobs than than were added nationwide. Um , but don't try to tell any of your friends that the economy is booming. Right. Because it's a little more complicated than the number of jobs we've added or the unemployment rate.

S1: Yeah , yeah. There's the cost of food and health care and so many other things that we're going to dig into. But what what made San Diego different than the rest of the country saying , why did we outpace the country?

S2: It's pretty broad based , but I would say one area of concentrated growth has been , um , eating establishments and drinking establishments. Basically , restaurants and bars and cafes have been growing where they've been slightly contracting in the United States as overall. Right. And so not too surprising. You know , San Diego is a is a tourist destination. It's a place where people have a little bit higher income than the rest of the country. And so , you know , places that are that are catering both to high income individuals and also to tourists , you know , they're thriving. Okay.

S1: Okay. And so how much of the job gains are a result of of hiring around the holidays?

S2: Um , yeah. We've not really picked that up yet. So we'll see that next month. And of course we're always a month behind with these data releases , right. So you're absolutely right that that's what's going on right now. We just haven't seen it in the data yet. So we'll see that , um , probably in next month's release. And then the month after that there's always a big hiring , um , in in November and December , our most recent look at the data is in October , and so we've not picked that up yet. But of course when when I look at these numbers and when the Policy Innovation Centre looks at these numbers , we seasonally adjust these numbers. And so we try to take out those trends that we understand what's the strength of the underlying labour market , rather than just what happens to be going on at this very moment where we're maybe we're hiring people for Christmas or we're firing teachers , you know , at the end of the school year or whatever it is.

S1: Yeah , it's a bigger , bigger than the snapshot. The current snapshot. Yeah. What types of jobs saw the biggest jump in this report. And you mentioned , you know restaurants and retail. What's what's what's going on here.

S2: Yeah that's that's the area of strength. And and I would say across the board we saw a lot of jobs added. So there wasn't any one place where oh my gosh , so many jobs here. Except for , I would say , particularly in comparison to the US trend. We saw strength in restaurants , cafes , bars , um , where we saw a kind of a disconcerting failure to keep up with , um , pace across the United States is in construction , so we're falling a little bit behind. If we compare what we would , the growth we would have expected to see based on national trends. In the last month , we lost over 700 jobs in construction and in the last three months , close to a thousand. So that's not good because construction is a leading indicator of economic growth. Right. And if you want to grow the economy , you got to build stuff , whether that's housing or childcare centres or transportation infrastructure or whatever it is. You need construction to make things bigger and better. So that is a that's a that's a thing that we're watching and we're watching it over time. And we'll keep keep an eye on that.

S1: What typically happens though when construction goes down. What is this foreshadow? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. I mean , uh , last year I gave a talk at the , at the economic roundtable where you were and , and , um , in it , you know , kind of my central hypothesis was if we don't change course , the danger is that we become Santa Barbara. Right? Santa Barbara is a beautiful place to live , if you can afford it , but nobody can afford it. And so you see that it's shrinking in comparison to peer counties. And that's that's not where we want to be. Right. We don't want to be a Paradise for the lucky few. We want to be a vital , bustling source of economic activity. Right. We want to be a place where families can live and raise their kids , and where you don't even have either. You don't have to have either generational wealth or to strike a big , you know , a you where a professional , a nurse , a teacher , you know , a firefighter can live in the communities that they serve.

S1: On the the construction note as well. I mean , we've talked to you many times about San Diego's need for more housing. What did this job report tell us about housing construction specifically in our region.

S2: We're not able to to separate out different areas of construction because the the smallest industry that we have numbers for is construction. But housing construction is a majority of the construction industry. And so when we see construction going down overall , we worry that that is about housing. And of course , anybody can look around and see , you know , there is a shortage of housing and our our region would be better off with more of it. And I know that there's a lot of smart people working in local government trying to facilitate that. The Policy and Innovation Center has worked with the City of San Diego to to try to see where we can , where we can expand opportunities to build. But , you know , that continues to be a sticking point.

S1: You know , there have been some recent high profile layoffs as well , particularly in tech. Qualcomm just announced 440 job cuts in San Diego. What do you make of that? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. I mean , we're still trying to figure out to what degree AI is contributing to job losses , particularly in white collar jobs and particularly in , you know , engineering and software engineering particularly. Um , it's unclear. It's unclear. We don't know yet. I , I've talked to a lot of other economists who are following this very closely. And , and I asked them , what kind of advice do you give your kids? And , you know , we all kind of say it's hard to know. Historically , technological developments lead to greater employment. They might lead to individual occupations cratering while others grow. You know , when you invent the the car , the the buggy driver goes away , right? But but you typically with , with every major technological innovation historically we've seen job growth overall in response. But of course , AI is a unique technology , and it's one that does aim to replace the work that is currently done by human beings. And so it's possible that what we're seeing is something new and unprecedented , where a technological development leads to an overall decline in employment. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. You know , it's it's one thing to have a job , it's another to have one that pays the bills. As you alluded to , especially here in San Diego , of course. What can you tell us about how salaries are doing in comparison with inflation and the cost of living?

S2: Yeah , there have been periods where , um , wages have outpaced inflation , particularly in San Diego. And in fact , if you started in 2015 , you'd say , yeah , wages are doing pretty good in comparison to prices. But if you looked more recently , you'd see that that's not the case. And and particularly Since the last year or so , we've seen wages not keeping pace with inflation. One of the kind of head scratchers for economists is why people are so objectionable , so object to inflation. Right. Because if wages keep pace with inflation , inflation could be good for a lot of people. Those of us who owe money , whether that's on a mortgage or credit card debt or whatever it is , when wages keep pace with inflation , if you have inflation , then the real value , the real value in terms of compared to wages of your debt decreases. Right. And so that could be good news for a lot of people. But people can't stand inflation. And this is one of the psychological curiosities of of capitalism is people just can't stand inflation even if their wages keep pace. And partly that's because when we see a raise , when we are told by our boss , hey , you know what? We're going to kick your salary up. We think I deserve that. I've been working hard and finally my hard work is being rewarded. We don't associate that with inflation. We just say. Finally , I'm being recognized for my good work. But when the price of the sandwich goes up , we don't think I deserve to have to pay more for my sandwich right there , stealing.

S3: My hard earned raise , you know?

S2: And so that's tough. There's an asymmetry to the way that we look at the world and and people. I have a friend who who in one year increased their salary significantly , maybe 20 or 30%. And then she was complaining to me about the price of the sandwich. And I was like , okay , but you're making so much more. And she's like , yeah , but that's because I worked hard.

S3: You know.

S1: There's a lot of psychology that has human psychology that goes into this. Yeah. And it's it's it actually drives some of these numbers. In what ways. Tell me about. That.

S3: That. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So , um , John Maynard Keynes , the famous economist , had this concept of animal spirits , which is like the degree to which of kind of a you can whip up a frenzy among the population of whether it's excitement about new opportunity. And so people suddenly are investing and they're building more businesses and they're hiring more people , and that can foster growth. Or whether it's a kind of a depression or a cynicism or skepticism about , oh my gosh , we're going to the toilet. And , and and then people withdraw investment , they save more. They , you know , they take actions that result in they sell their stocks , whatever it is. And then those those actions result in economic decline. And and the Nobel laureate economist George Akerlof and Shiller , they , they wrote the book recently all about animal spirits and how , you know , that is a that's a driving force in our economy. And if you look at consumer sentiment , you know , consumer sentiment is at an all time low despite an extended period of time with low unemployment , with , you know , reasonable inflation. Elevated a bit. But , you know , why is consumer sentiment so low? Well , I think a lot of people feel that the direction our economy and our society is moving is not a positive one. I mean , we saw that in the electoral outcomes , you know , and there's a there's a general sense that people feel that the economy and our society is being mismanaged. So , you know , those those kinds of concerns , whether they're individual or collective psychology , really can drive the market. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Yeah. And their money just may not be going as further as far. Yeah.

S3: Yeah. Yeah I mean it doesn't. You know like the.

S2: Department of Commerce defined , um , middle class income as being able to afford a house , 1 or 2 cars , sending your kid to college , saving for retirement , having health insurance , and taking one family vacation a year. Those are like the six elements to a middle class lifestyle. Well , how many people in San Diego feel like that's attainable? It's just not right. Like , who's going to buy a house? On what we might have previously considered a middle class income from 2021 to 2023. The family income required to afford the median home doubled from 120,000 a year to 240,000 a year , largely because of the increase in interest rates , meaning that mortgages are so much more expensive , but of course , also housing prices going up. Right?

S3: Right? Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Yeah , well I want. I mean , what can you tell us about food prices right now as , as we're about to celebrate Thanksgiving? Um , in the last minute and a half that we have.

S2: Well , if you it depends on kind of your starting point. So if you if you in 2015 , you're making $100,000 , today you'd be making 150,000 if your wages kept pace with the pace of wage growth overall average. Um , if you're spending $100 at the grocery store today , you'd be spending 133. So notice that you're spending it's an increase of 33% in your grocery bill , but an increase in 50% in your wages. Right. So over the course of the last ten years , wages actually have outpaced the cost of , of , um , food. But that's not true since 2021. Since 2021 , the cost of food has been outpacing the rises in wages. And then , of course , if you're talking about the cost of Thanksgiving , that also includes driving to see your folks or flying and both airfare and gas , of course , because of the Iran war. Um , are just dramatically elevated. And so people. And then the other thing is , when you go to the grocery store , you're spending the money that you have left over , the money that you have left over after paying your rent , after paying your health insurance premiums , whatever it is. Uh , child care. And so even if prices of food in particular aren't going up , people are feeling the squeeze.

S1: So when we get a report like this , should our focus be on hiring in jobs or should it be on wages?

S2: Are both. Both. Both. Both. They're both essential. Um , I would say that hiring has been relatively strong and consistent over the last few years , but really wages is where we're falling behind. So that's my concern.

S1: I've been speaking with Daniel and Mark. He's the chief economist at the Policy and Innovation Center. Daniel , great to see you again and have a great Thanksgiving. Thanks.

S3: Thanks. You too.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

