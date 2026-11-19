Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

The dramatic stories of Iranians living through a year of protests, crackdowns and war. Rare footage and firsthand accounts of the regime’s campaign to crush dissent, and of life under U.S. and Israeli bombing.

Iranians share their experiences of living through a year of tumult — from widespread protests, to a brutal regime crackdown, to an ongoing war. Filmmaker Gesbeen Mohammad draws on rare footage and firsthand accounts to tell the stories of ordinary people as they navigate life under siege by both the Iranian regime and the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

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