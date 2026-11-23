S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. The push to get more investment in bikeways and walkways across the county. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. San Diego's regional planning agency , Sandag , coordinates county transportation. And right now , several local leaders are pushing for Sandag to spend more money on bike , pedestrian and neighborhood safety. The push comes after the agency returned millions in state grant funding for those projects. Joining me to talk about it is Andrew Bowen , Metro reporter for KPBS. Andrew , great to have you in here.

S2: Hi , Jade. Thanks.

S1: So a recent story of yours actually begins on a bike path. You're riding alongside David Zito. Solana Beach city Council member. When the bike path suddenly ends.

S3: You know , people coming here end up having to go into the street. We've got a nice bike lane , but it's next to fast traffic here.

S1: Well , gaps in the bike network are well known. So what kind of safety issues does that present? I can only imagine.

S2: Yeah , well , you know , bike advocates often talk about how the bike network is only as good as its weakest link. So imagine you're riding on a nice , quiet , separated path. No cars in sight or certainly not close to you. And then it just dumps you out onto this high speed road where you're riding right next to cars , or perhaps even sharing a lane with them. That can be a very dangerous environment for anybody , but especially someone who's less experienced. So Sandag has some really high quality , very safe bike paths that have been built in recent years. The pandemic led to a big surge in biking. There's also the e-bikes that have made biking a whole lot more popular and accessible for all kinds of people. And so I think that's led to a lot more people riding , which is great , but some of them with less experience and not sure how to handle a high stress situation like that. Sometimes they might end up riding on the sidewalk , which , you know , they might feel is safer , but it might not actually be safer for them , and it might not be safe for , you know , the pedestrians who might be using that sidewalk to walk.

S1: You'd think all of this would be a higher priority , but I don't know. Sandag the county's transportation agency. They've got several projects in the pipeline. So tell me a bit about what they are. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So there's a really long list of bike and pedestrian projects that are all across the county , and many of them are little more than a concept or a line on a map. There's not a whole lot of detail attached to some of these projects. But , you know , we know there's a gap in the infrastructure and some improvement is needed. And then there were several as part of that larger package of bike projects , there are several dozen that were selected for sandbags early Action program. And these were determined to be the highest priority projects because of their location. Maybe , you know , it's in a very dense neighborhood. So when you build in a dense neighborhood , you can assume a lot of people have access to that and live close by and can be using it. You know , it might be a part of a project that's incomplete. So there's , you know , gaps on the San Diego River trail , there's a bike path along the San Diego River. And it doesn't always , you know , those those segments don't always connect to each other. So yeah , Sandag has a lot of of projects that I think everybody , you know , all certainly cyclists agree are very high quality , but a lot of them are still in the planning phase or they're not even that far along yet.

S1: So what's standing in the way of those projects?

S2: Well , a big part of it is money. So , you know , a lot of these projects require , say , like a new bridge be constructed or a road has to be completely dug up and re constructed because , you know , it hasn't been touched in 50 years. Some of these projects require relocating utilities. So , you know , there's a water main underground that you have to move to a different spot or electrical wiring underground that you have to move , you know , all sorts of of complicated things that exist in a city in underground that we don't see. And I think there are some you know , those are maybe examples of factors that are outside of Sandberg's control , but some factors are within sandbags control. An example of that would be how much community outreach is. Is the project going to require? There have been examples of Sandag going to local neighborhood planning groups and presenting a project saying , you know , here's , you know , the design that we like. We think it would provide the best and safest protection for people on the road. And then the community planning group doesn't like it and they ask for a different design. And so Sandag works on it and then comes back to them and their , their key. You know , they kept on redesigning these projects , trying to win approval from the community , but that approval never actually materialized. And so you end up in a situation where you've spent a whole lot of money , a whole lot of staff hours working on a project that never actually got built. And there's there's an example of this in a neighborhood in Talmage. The Monroe Bikeway was in the planning phase for , I think , maybe a year or two before Sandag just decided , you know what? We can't win the community's approval of this. And we. It's just time for us to give up and stop working on the project.

S1: What was the community not in an approval of?

S2: So some of these things have to do with new design features , like a roundabout that a neighbor , you know , people might not be super familiar with how to behave in a roundabout. You know , that's still fairly new for for a lot of people. Some of them require the removal of parking or the reduction of the number of vehicular travel lanes. And so people might be , you know , concerned about the impacts to parking or traffic. Um , you know , ultimately that a lot of these projects do come down to trade offs. You know , how what is it? What is the price you're willing to pay for a safer place to walk and bike? And , you know , not everybody. It's hard to get big cities with lots of different people in different ways of getting around to agree on things like that.

S1: Another example of a project that faced years of delays is the Pershing Bikeway. What what is that project and why did it take so long to finish?

S2: Yeah , this is a bike and pedestrian path on Pershing Drive in Balboa Park. It used to have two vehicular lanes in each direction. Now there's one in each direction , and they've constructed a bike path , a sidewalk for pedestrians. And these are separated from the travel the vehicular lanes with concrete curbs , sometimes landscaping and trees. And so , you know , it's a very high quality protection. But this project and certainly higher quality than these flex posts that you see around San Diego a lot , these plastic bollards in the in the pavement that are literally designed to be run over and don't actually don't actually offer a whole lot of protection. But , you know , this project faced many years of delay , the Pershing Bikeway and some of that was because of disagreements between Sandag and the city of San Diego. The traffic engineers just weren't on the same page about exactly like very , very specific design details. And while these delays were happening , two people actually died while riding on Pershing Bikeway. And so it just , you know , really drives home the point that some of these projects can literally be life and death. And whether they get built today or five years from now , that can make or break somebody's life.

S1: You mentioned this earlier , but in September you reported that Sandag returned millions in funding that would have gone to projects like these. Why? Why did they do that? Why would they return that money? Yes.

S2: Yes. Sandag applied for grants from the state's active transportation program , and these are competitive. This is competitive , a competitive part of money. So not everybody's guaranteed to get that money. And the agency basically did not make enough progress on those projects for various reasons , some of which we've touched on already. And the construction cost rose significantly since when they actually applied for the grant. So the amount of money that they had budgeted for to complete the project was not enough. The amount that they got from the state was not enough. And so they were not able to meet the grant deadlines. And in order to remain eligible for this program in the future , they had to return the money , basically because they couldn't meet the deadlines. And they said , you know what? We can't do this now , but we will try again in a future grant cycle.

S1: What's been the reaction to Sandag returning that grant funding?

S2: Well , as you can imagine , a lot of bike advocates are very upset about it. They felt like this was avoidable. And , you know , Sandag could have moved faster on these projects if they had made them a higher priority. A lot of board members were also upset. They discussed this this month , actually. And , you know , they say like these are competitive funds. You know , every politician wants to say , I won this state grant funding. You know , that other communities didn't. And so there were a lot of questions from board members about how to avoid a situation like this in the future.

S1: Local leaders are pushing for new solutions , though , like amending a 2004 tax measure called Transnet. Can you explain what that is and what amending it would actually do?

S2: So this is a half cent sales tax measure and it funds transportation infrastructure. 100% of the funding stays in San Diego County. And it's built public transit projects , highway projects , street and road projects and some bike projects so that the the portion of the total funding dedicated to bike and pedestrian infrastructure is 2% , so 98% of the money from Transnet is going to other types of projects. What some local elected officials and some members of the Sandag board are talking about is , well , 2% is pretty small. Maybe we could pull from some other pot of money and give it to these bike and pedestrian projects that are facing years of delays that , you know , have an uncertain future and that are really , really critical for neighborhood safety. And , you know , basically just change the way that we allocate this money and give more priority and funding to bike and pedestrian projects. And this would require a two thirds majority on the Sandag board. They can't increase the total amount of revenue that's coming in because that would require voter approval. But they can move things around with a two thirds majority on the board. And so that's the concept that's being discussed. I don't know how far it'll get , but it's certainly an idea that a lot of advocates are excited about and , you know , feel that it has been long overdue.

S1: So what's next? I mean , could we expect Sandag to make changes to bike and pedestrian spending anytime soon.

S2: Well , they're going to have a retreat in February and they're going to be talking about Transnet and , you know , this broader issue of of funding for transportation infrastructure. And I expect that , you know , this question of bike and pedestrian safety projects will be included in that discussion. Um , you know , there's another issue separately that's happening with MTS and our public transit operators , where , you know , they are facing a funding shortfall in their operations budget , but they might have funding from a capital project , say , an improvement or a new public transit line that could be , you know , shifted into operations to avoid service cuts. So it's going to be a big conversation at the Sandag board about what to do with this funding. It's not going to be an easy answer , because every dollar you give to one project is coming from another project. But I think it's , you know , certainly there's definitely an appetite from the Sandag board and from the public , I think , to take a fresh look at these projects and say , which are the ones that we really need to prioritize , how can we ensure that , you know , we're not endlessly delaying and , you know , dragging our feet with these projects and make sure that they can get funded and improve people's lives?

S1: All right. Well , my fingers are crossed for a productive retreat. I've been speaking with Andrew Bowen , Metro reporter for KPBS. Check out his reporting on our website , KPBS. Andrew , thanks as always.

S2: Thank you. Jade.

S1: Jade. That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

