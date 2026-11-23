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On Thursday, the University of California announced another deal with OpenAI to give ChatGPT to students. At the same time, California's higher education systems are considering building their own data centers and creating in-house alternatives to ChatGPT, Claude, and other commercial AI products.

College administrators say they want to explore all options without limiting themselves to just one vendor. Some tech leaders say these alternatives to ChatGPT are not only possible but would save money and avoid data security risks. The California Community Colleges system — the largest higher education system in the country — is asking the state for $21 million next year to develop a more independent AI network that would, according to the proposal, be a “fraction of the cost of commercial solutions.”

The University of California is considering doing something similar, though the system has yet to put forward a formal proposal. California State University spokesperson Amy Bentley-Smith said the 22-campus system is having “initial conversations” with the UC and community colleges about collaboration on AI but did not share other details.

While they discuss designing their own AI, the UC, Cal State and community college systems continue to use commercial providers.

UC spokesperson Stett Holbrook told CalMatters the purchasing amendment of the new OpenAI agreement isn't finalized yet, even though the university has already announced the deal. That disclosure emerged after reporters for CalMatters repeatedly asked for a copy of the purchase agreement. The previous OpenAI contract requires the UC to pay a minimum of $10 per user per month for ChatGPT EDU licenses and a minimum of $30 per user per month for another advanced ChatGPT platform. The Cal State system signed contracts with OpenAI that extend through 2029 for roughly $56 million. The community colleges’ chancellor’s office has AI cooperation agreements with Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM but no systemwide financial arrangement with any AI company.

University-designed AI models are cheaper and ensure more privacy, but they’re “not quite necessarily as intuitive,” said Craig Hayward, a strategic advisor to the community college chancellor’s office on AI. “Your prompting game needs to be more on point to get the value out of them.”

Locally, individual universities are already moving forward with their own AI plans. This month, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced the creation of its AI data center, which is intended to serve the whole campus, according to Chris Lupo, the director of the university’s school of applied computing.

The most advanced, university-controlled AI platform is at UC San Diego, where university IT services collaborated with its supercomputing center to create TritonGPT, a nod to the campus mascot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The San Diego platform has licensed or shared aspects of its AI development with other UC campuses to help them develop their own chatbots, including BearGPT at Berkeley and SCOUT at Merced. UCSD was also cited as a partner in the community college system’s AI proposal.

“This is the model that the higher education system in the state of California is trying to expand,” said Zachary Johnson, the senior director of AI strategy for UCSD.

Why sovereign AI is gaining popularity

For the community college system, developing an independent or sovereign AI system comes with three main benefits, Hayward said.

The first is cost. While tools such as Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini are the most popular examples of AI, they’re expensive, with individual plans reaching $200 per month and incurring further costs to go beyond usage limits.

To develop their own AI systems, colleges don’t work from scratch — they use other AI tools, known as open-weight models, including Chinese products such as Kimi or DeepSeek or American ones such as Llama and Gemma. Getting these products up and running can be costly, but once operational, they are often not only cheaper than ChatGPT or Claude but also give schools more control. The code behind these low-cost models is typically free to use or change, allowing colleges to rename and rebrand the AI or even repurpose it entirely.

The second benefit is control. The Cal State contract with OpenAI specifically says that the company cannot use student data to train its models, but Hayward said these kinds of agreements still have risks and unknowns. “There's just this concern that somehow it's going to leak,” he said, adding that internally developed AI tools give colleges “end-to-end control” over the data.

That control is helpful for research and for operations. Campuses can develop AI uses that are tailored to help with other projects that commercial models like ChatGPT or Claude aren’t necessarily built for, such as using AI to help with admissions or course enrollment. Lupo at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo said these more independent AI models also allow computer science professors and students to design their own AI experiments without having to worry that a third-party might change its model in the middle of an experiment.

McKenzie Patterson / CalMatters The San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego in San Diego on Nov. 18, 2026.

The San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego in San Diego on Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by McKenzie Patterson for CalMatters Hayward said the last benefit is environmental. The community college system has lofty climate goals, including reducing potable water usage by 50%. He said that by adapting open-access or open-weight AI models, colleges take on more of the burden of AI computing internally, which means they can more closely track the power and water demands of these systems. “We can better monitor and know our AI footprint,” Hayward said. “It’s somewhat obscured when you use big vendors like Anthropic and Google.”

Pushback to OpenAI

For many UC and Cal State leaders, however, big vendors still hold a lot of sway.

“OpenAI models are more advanced than open-weight models,” said Holbrook, with the UC. He said these commercial models can more easily integrate into sophisticated university systems without requiring schools to build their own large data centers.

In September, an AI committee formed by the UC President’s Office sent a proposal to the UC Board of Regents, recommending that the UC develop its own AI systems along with commercial products. Late last month, the UC Academic Council, which oversees academic matters, sent a letter to UC President James Milliken, saying the council was not properly consulted about the new agreement with OpenAI.

Cal State faculty have also pushed back. In January, San Francisco State professor Matha Kenney circulated an independent petition calling on Cal State Chancellor Mildred García to terminate the system’s contract with OpenAI. “ChatGPT Edu does not use reliable peer-reviewed sources to answer students' questions and is indifferent to whether its answers are correct,” the petition says. It has about 4,000 signatures.

Even UC San Diego, the leading model for university-controlled AI, has integrated commercial products from Anthropic and OpenAI into its AI platform.

Zoë Meyers / CalMatters Students walk through the UC San Diego campus on July 29, 2026.

Students walk through the UC San Diego campus on July 29, 2026. Photo by Zoë Meyers for CalMatters When the university first started developing TritonGPT about three years ago, it was a student project, designed to help the IT department’s help desk, said Johnson, the AI senior director of the university. Over time, users started bringing other questions to the chatbot, realizing how effective it was. Now UCSD operates TritonAI, which includes TritonGPT plus many other university and commercial AI products. Users can choose which model they prefer.

Johnson said that the open-weight AI platforms are adequate for the “vast majority of users” but that some computer science or “heavy AI users” may need commercial models. "We're a university doing really innovative things so we need to have the full range of capabilities available."

8,000 miles of shared power

To compete with the most advanced commercial products, California’s community colleges want campuses not only to develop their own AI but to work together, too.

Underneath California’s schools, libraries and universities is a massive, 8,000-mile network of fiber cables that helps power the state’s educational technology. That infrastructure, known as the California Research and Education Network, dates back to the 1990s dot-com boom, when the federal government worked with states to purchase fiber optic cables for education. Thousands of institutions across the state still use the network today.

McKenzie Patterson / CalMatters The data center at the San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego in San Diego on Nov. 18, 2026.

The data center at the San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego in San Diego on Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by McKenzie Patterson for CalMatters As campuses purchase their own hardware for AI computing, the California community college chancellor’s office wants to connect each campus through this existing fiber network. The goal is to create an interconnected AI and computing platform that’s more powerful than anything a single campus can build.

And that project is already underway, said Tom DeFanti, a special advisor for the organization that runs the research and education network. He said a total of about 20 community college districts, UC and Cal State campuses already have access to AI computing power through the shared network.

The largest data center is at UCSD, which uses its supercomputer center to run AI models, but other campuses are slowly adding new hardware and joining the network. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo built its AI data center after receiving a $3 million donation from the estate of Robert N. Noyce, a co-founder of Intel. Lupo said the campus has yet to attach its AI technology to the broader network but is “discussing” it.

At the moment, California’s shared AI network is dwarfed only by Texas, which has an even larger system with more processing power, said Frank Wuerthwein, the director of the San Diego Supercomputer Center.

But he said compared to the processing power of commercial companies, both states pale in comparison.

Reporter Mikhail Zinshteyn contributed to this story.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

