The United States will co-host another soccer World Cup in 2031, with the United Kingdom set to follow four years later.

FIFA on Monday confirmed the U.S. will co-host the 2031 Women’s World Cup in a regional project together with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. A UK-bid led by England was also ratified for the 2035 edition.

The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments and to reinvest all the profits in women's soccer. The 2031 edition will be expanded to feature 48 teams for the first time, in line with the men's World Cup.

“This will be the largest women’s sporting event in history,” the U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told FIFA members in a pre-vote presentation at the governing body's headquarters in Zurich. “Which means we have to deliver.”

There were no rival bids for either tournament, ensuring that the U.S. and England — two of the heavyweights of women’s soccer — will spearhead the hosting of the first expanded tournaments.

The 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will have 32 teams.

San Diego may see World Cup action

The U.S.-led 2031 project offers FIFA a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica. San Diego is listed as one of 20 potential host cities.

America's Finest City scored 4 out of 5 in the facility section for Snapdragon Stadium and a perfect 5 for accommodation, according to the bid evaluation report. The stadium was proposed to host matches up to the quarterfinals. The report notes that Snapdragon Stadium is already home to San Diego FC, the men's Major League Soccer team, and Wave FC, the National Women's Soccer League team.

"The stadium features modern technical and digital infrastructure designed to enhance the spectator experience, with clear sightlines and a record of hosting national‑level sporting and entertainment events," the report reads.

With a capacity of 32,000, it meets the requirements for matches up to the quarterfinals, according to the report. Snapdragon will also be hosting Olympic soccer matches in 2028.



UK to host 2035 edition

The United Kingdom bid includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London.

The two bids had been alone in the contest for the past 20 months and were approved Monday by acclamation in an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003. It has won the tournament four times, including the first edition in 1991 in China — when it featured 12 teams — and at home in 1999.

England has never hosted a Women's World Cup. The only time it hosted the men's World Cup, in 1966, it won its only title.



Northern Ireland gets its chance for major tournament hosting role

Northern Ireland has plans to host games at Windsor Park in Belfast at a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium. That is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship.

Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin.

A pair of double World Cup hosting awards with no rival bids

For the second time in less than two years, FIFA is confirming a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids.

In December 2024, FIFA member federations rubber-stamped the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men’s World Cup in 2030 from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That cleared the way for FIFA to also award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a fast-track process that seemed designed to exclude other candidates.

