San Diego could host FIFA Women's World Cup up to quarterfinals

San Diego could see more World Cup action come 2031.

The city was one of 20 potential host cities for the 2031 Women's World Cup, according to the bid evaluation report FIFA, the international soccer governing body, released Wednesday.

San Diego scored 4 out of 5 in the facility section for Snapdragon Stadium and a perfect 5 for accommodation.

According to the report, the stadium was proposed to host matches up to the quarterfinals. The report notes that Snapdragon Stadium is already home to San Diego FC, the men's Major League Soccer team, and Wave FC, the National Women's Soccer League team.

"The stadium features modern technical and digital infrastructure designed to enhance the spectator experience, with clear sightlines and a record of hosting national‑level sporting and entertainment events," the report reads.

With a capacity of 32,000, it meets the requirements for matches up to the quarterfinals, according to the report. Snapdragon will also be hosting Olympic soccer matches in 20-28.

San Diego was no stranger to World Cup action. This summer, it hosted two friendly matches between Switzerland and Australia, and Colombia vs. Jordan ahead of the men's tournament.

The FIFA Congress is set to officially announce the women's tournament's host on Nov. 23.

Other potential host cities for the 2031 Women's World Cup include:

