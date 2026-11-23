S1: In November of 1969 , a small group of 20 San Diego State students joined together and formed KCRW radio.

S2: From take two.

S3: Welcome to Basement Beats. KCRW Radio's Deep dive into San Diego sound. Each week we will bring you live sets and raw conversations with the local artists , pushing boundaries and turning up the volume on the city's underground music scene. This week , politic drives high energy rock straight into the basement. Join us as they perform a live set from our studio into your radio , and stick around for a 1 to 1 interview with the band. Now on to their performance.

S4: Last insurance salesman. Mr.. Right to leave this house and do how many? Times you let us watch them. I still might still be shallow. I'll let. You tomorrow night. We. Try to. Tell from the side of the century. What's wrong? We try to not say this , but sometimes it's the best in the world. Understood. She was always a sight to see. The two best in disguise for me. Don't read the letter. I. Don't want. You to doubt me. And you. I said don't drink the water. You. Know from the What's your game? This shows you the moon and Gene are kissing the floor. What's happening? Laughs scared out of place. But I'm gonna make it so no one. Else around. It's gonna go. Out tomorrow. It's gonna burn out. Sometimes I wonder what is life in the cloud? Sometimes Nobody's right. Nobody's sure. Everyone just follows the faithful. See above. All tomorrow we're just gonna go out. Of town. It's gonna blow my. To my skin. I. Hold. On to your skin. I. See? Who are you? Oh , I see. Are you.

S5: All right. Thank you all for listening. Uh , we're politic on bass , Ben Dawson on drums , Joey Carlos lead guitar , Aaron Heckman and myself. I'm Eli Farrar. Uh , and this next one is called. It'll Be All Right.

S4: I'm just an away. Away from you. I'm all alone of you. Since I can't find the face. How's my voice? This is my place. Yeah , yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah , yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

S5: Thank you.

S4: She don't wait. The line. Between the lines of vision. From that moment I came up and heard you say. This is the time where I. I sent you on to say to let it slip away. And to put your thoughts away. To yourself. And your thoughts away. Set you on the same. Civil. List around ten. Take away her shoulders. For a moment where you can make her. All the things. From the love. You want to see. A shift away. To put your thoughts away. To your self. Simply. And to pass away. Don't you want to see the silver?

S5: Thank you everybody. We're. Paul. This next one is called override. We have an EP out called Slip Away. That was Slip Away.

S4: Think of my. Flies in the sky. But all my airplanes in the crash with us. Don't compare yourself to someone else's show. Let the thief of joy. Take what you get. One we cannot do is sit around and let your troubles override. Let them override. Let them over. Let them override. Let the moment. Isn't someone else's show. Let the thief on shore. Take what you. What we cannot do. And sit around and let those troubles over. Split the money. Right. Left. Over. Left. Right. Left sum. Over. Here comes out the Truffle Song issue. Then begs the question. What? You do. What you do. Left him on the right. Left. Some upper. Left and right. It's over.

S5: Thank you.

S6: All right. Welcome back to Basement Beats. I'm Zoe Cashin and I'm here with Politik who just played for us. I'm going to have you guys all introduce yourselves. Give me your name. And will you play in the band?

S7: I'm Joey , Joe Carlos , I play drums. My name's Aaron Heckman , I play guitar.

S5: My name is Eli Farrar and I also play guitar and I sing.

S7: And I am Ben Dawson. I play bass.

S6: So I want to know how you guys all met. And how did you guys , uh , how did the band form? Like , how did this come to be?

S7: So me , Ben and Eli , we all went to high school together. Yeah , we just all sort of jammed together. And then Ben joined us eventually , later on. And then we just sort of made politics from there. And then we grabbed Joey eventually because Lucas went to Boulder. So do you want to? Uh , yeah , I guess I mean , from my.

S8: Perspective , yeah. I was , um , picking up any gig I could get as a drummer because I'm from shout out Mission Viejo , but there's no music scene or anything really tangible going on down there except for , like , retirement. But , um , yeah , I was just trying to catch shows wherever I could , and like , the only music scenes were in like , Laguna Beach or San Clemente or like Huntington Beach , and I was playing a lot of shows in San Clemente and just , like got connected , had to play a show because their drummer , Blues in the out , played a Halloween show at them a couple years ago. And , um , I kind of just kept on filling in when they needed me. And then I guess , yeah , Lucas going to college in Colorado kind of gave me more opportunity to play more gigs , and now we're playing these Sdsu things , and it's pretty fun , just kind of riding the wheel right until the wheels fall off. I guess it'd be the right term for that wave. Right in the way , if that's what I'm trying to say. Thank you Ben. Of course. There we go. And yeah.

S6: Is there a story behind the name? Like , how did you guys decide on the name?

S7: We were jamming at me , Eli , and we were jamming at Aaron's house , and we were playing a gig at our school like a quad cello was or something. We were learning. A.

S6: A.

S7: Quad cello.

S6: Yeah , quad cello.

S7: Playing cello in the quad. Nice.

S6: Nice.

S7: And we were we were trying to learn , um.

S8: Freebird because it's like we actually killed it. Yeah. And then we were like , we need a name to our band. And then we were just mentioned , like throwing out random words from like , classes and then it just like it was. What was it real politic from Euro or something. And then and then we didn't like the real and then we didn't like the politics and then we just kept but we wanted to keep the K to be unique , you know. And it just there's no background behind it.

S6: Um , so I want to know for each of you as individuals , when did your love or passion for music begin?

S5: Mine started very young. My dad would always play like classic rock reggae around the house.

S6: Oh , yeah.

S5: My mom played like acid jazz. Like Jamiroquai. Yeah , um , like 90s hip hop and a bunch of stuff and , uh , and some miscellaneous stuff in there , like some slow , I don't know , Jack Johnson , like. And then some folk , James Taylor , a bunch of stuff. Um , and then when I was older , I got more into it and I just started to , like , pick the guitar up and do a bunch of stuff and I don't know , it , like grew , but the The seed was definitely planted when I was very young.

S8: Yeah , it started when my brother got a guitar. I would always sneak into his room when he was like away , like doing stuff , and I just always fool around with that. And so that's really where it started. And then I was around like seventh grade ish and then. Yeah , just build from there. I got into a bunch of stuff from there. So I was kind of always like a problem child , and I was always filled , filled with adrenaline , even when I was in , like , diapers and like , the only way you would calm me down is if you put on , like , my dad had a really gnarly CD collection when I was growing up in a really sick vinyl collection , and if I was like , the only thing that would ever calm me down was putting on wood. He'd put on a vinyl like I'd be in my diapers. I , like , grabbed the vinyl set and just like , shake to the vinyl , like , that was just like what would calm me down. And I was always like , I've always been a high energy kid. But like , I've always liked to dance along the music and like , listen to music and they're like , why don't we put him in drums? Because he can. Still , it's a good release for all the energy. Yeah. And , that I had. And so I just I kind.

S6: Of saw that.

S8: Today I did. Thank you so much. Yeah , I took it and I went with I ran with it. And yeah , I love them , I love drumming , it's the greatest thing ever. Yeah.

S6: Yeah. And you guys sounded great today , by the way. I forgot to say that at the beginning , but it was it was really , really awesome to watch. Zach.

S9: Zach. Um , I got into it. My dad is a huge grunge head , but , uh , my mom had a huge vinyl collection because she's been going in conscience since she was like a little kid. And I always loved music , but I only learned , like , saxophone in school. And then. But I always loved rock. And then when they were kind of trying to form a band , I was like , I mean , I'd love to do that.

S6: Yeah , I bet. And what's next for you guys? What's coming up?

S5: Uh , well , currently we have an EP out. It's called Slip Away , so give that a listen. Show some love. Um , yeah. Right now , um , just writing more songs. Looking forward to recording the next project. But , um , yeah , I think we're we're looking forward to playing way more show.

S8: Way more shows , way more shows. So many Sdsu shows.

S5: Please summoned SLO to San Luis Obispo.

S8: Couple SLO shows.

S5: A lot in LA and um , kind of just that area as far as what we go for now. But um , until we can expand. But yeah , that's as of currently that's that's our plan. So but. Um.

S6: Um.

S8: Yeah , I'm sorry , but also. Yeah , but like just to go off that like playing cop playing in college is so rad. Coming off of like , playing in high school and playing shows for 25 people and like not knowing , like it's so rad having the platform of a college because it's like , no matter what. I remember my first show when we played here last year. It was in March , like it was like 658. Doors were at seven. I went to the bathroom when I was 701 and the place was filled , like people like actually show up and like the support is really good and like.

S9: They're all new people.

S8: To all new people. And like , I don't know , I think that when you're playing for other musicians and you're playing in a scene , like , people are gonna have an ego to where they're only going to compare what they're hearing to how they sound. But like , you play for these college crowds , and these people come out and like , all they want to do is they want to like your music and they want to listen to you more and they want to enjoy it. And I think that when you have that , you would think that's a normal support system these days. But it's really hard to find and like playing. I don't know how it is at every school , but I know Sdsu music music scene is really strong and like the people that go are really supportive. So.

S10: KCR with another heavy hits.

S3: That's a wrap on this week's Basement Beats. I'm your host , editor and sound designer Kayla Parra. The interview was done by Zoe Cashin. Sami Thomas is our producer. Rudy Shroff and Nolan Conrad are a recording , mixing and mastering engineers. The theme is created by Muto. If you like what you heard , you can find the full session and interview on our website , KCRW , or follow us on our socials at Sdsu. See you next week with more local music and fresh voices.

