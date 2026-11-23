S1: When you hear the word stop , what comes to mind? Maybe you've seen it on YouTube or social media. Video showing abandoned vehicles , desert camps , unusual artwork and people living off the grid. And a lot of those videos use the same words to describe it. Dangerous. Lawless. A place where anything can happen.

S2: Slab city is also practically in our backyard. It's here in Imperial County , not far from the communities where we live and go to school. But even when something is close to home , that doesn't mean we really know the people who live there. So a group of students from Central Union High School decided to find out for themselves.

S1: They traveled to Slab City , talked with teenagers who live there , listen to their stories , and recorded those conversations to create an episode of Voices at Via called Teens of Slab City. But while they were working to tell the stories of those teenagers , something unexpected happened. the students making the episode began changing their own perspectives. The more they listened , the more they questioned what they thought they knew about Snap City , and the more they began thinking about their own lives , their families , their opportunities , and their community they call home. The students went into the project carrying some of the same ideas about Snap City that many people have. Some were nervous about going. Their parents were nervous too. They weren't exactly sure what or who they were going to find.

S2: What they found was more complicated than the versions of Slap City they had seen online. They met teenagers with families , friendships , interest , struggles , and plans for their futures. And as they listened to those stories , they started thinking differently , not only about Slab City , but about their own lives.

S1: In this episode of Voices That Riot were going behind the Slab City podcast with the students who made it.

S2: What did they expect to find? What surprised them? And after spending time with teenagers growing up in a very different part of the Imperial Valley. What do they bring home with them?

S1: That's coming up right after this.

S2: Before students ever went to Slab City. Some of them were expecting the worst.

S1: They heard the stories. Their families heard them. To. Slab city was dangerous. It was lawless. It was a place you shouldn't go.

S2: Then they went there for themselves. So I'll start off. Um , to.

S3: Be honest , when I got out of it was at first some new friends. Like , honestly , like you really didn't. I was like , going into this like , oh , I'm gonna die. Like , honestly , I think I was seeing the worst. Honestly , I was thinking the worst. I'm like your parents. Your mom was thinking the worst. My mom. My mom was like , no , I eat like , don't go. Like , I'm not gonna let you. I'm not saying this paper , it's dangerous out there. Yeah. Like me , who? You can die. And I was just like mom. Like. Just like the people over there. Like , just just a month. All right. I mean , it might look bad , but you got to trust them , so. To be honest , I don't think mom was like , ah , all right. Cool. You'll be safe. I believe it's just like , you know , my mom , my mom's always like , being overprotective and everything , but it's normal , you know , it's mom. And , um , to be honest , something else I got out of it was like , I appreciate more things that I have now than I did before we started any of this project. Like all the little things that you wouldn't really appreciate until you got over there , you go over there and you're like , wow. Like , I really have it good. Even when you don't think you have it good , like you have it easy.

S2: That fear didn't come from nowhere. Slap city has an image , especially online videos are often emphasized danger , isolation and unusual. But after visiting the community , the students started questioning that image.

S1: Seeing a place for yourself doesn't mean ignoring its problems , but it can make those problems harder to reduce to a headline and something surprisingly ordinary. Half the students make that connection. Teenagers acting like teenagers.

S4: And , you know , it's very , um. Subsidies very looked upon as like a entertainment play. Like it's meant for entertainment. You know , they really like Chase and bug the people there for , like , clips or , like , attention. You know , they really they really highlight on the fact of that. It's on a pedestal of. This place is dangerous and this place is somewhere you shouldn't be at. As soon as the sun sets and I mean , they are right. And , you know , it's not a pretty environment , but it's it's the people that make a place , you know , it's really not the place itself. Um , obviously a lot of people have very , very different opinions. You know , if you don't know , it is built on a old military war grounds. You know , there's old bombs , there's , you know , old people that leave for multiple reasons , which we were able to talk to some people that knew , you know , kids or adults that , you know , went for the wrong reasons or they just left because , you know , it's a lifestyle people chase and a lot of people don't understand that. You know , some people just want to live off the grid. And that's something , you know , you can't stop anybody from doing. And so they they took that. And some people. You know , one of the one of the kids we met there , um , she's actually recording one of her own podcasts and hoping for it to go viral for , to for her to get out. And , you know , we were rooting for her. And , you know , we wish the best for all of them because , you know , it's it's a difficult place to be in , but it's not like they didn't choose it. You know , they're happy. They're you know , we're here , you know , having fun. And they so they so are they , you know , so it's it works out. It works out for everybody.

S1: Yeah I agree with what you were saying. Like they wanted to live. They want to live over there. And it's like their choice. And it's viewed very differently online than real life sometimes. Because when we got there , people were like , oh , it's dangerous. Yeah. And , like , it wasn't really dangerous for us , but , like , there couldn't be other people's perspectives on it. And I think it was nice over there.

S4: It was. I think it was really cool. I think the one part that kind of caught us by surprise where , um , there's this one house where , you know , it's known for the way it's decorated. It's called the dog house. But the lady who owns the house , she's not always on her best. So we couldn't visit exactly when we were there because , you know , um , things might have been not that great if we would have gone. But , yeah , you know , it would have been really. It would have been fun to see. But. Yeah , but.

S1: Next time , next time , next time.

S4: But no , I think I think it's just , you know , it's it's something you really have to see for yourself and really get to experience. Because , you know , one thing we did mention me and something in the podcast was , you know , bad things happen everywhere. But it's truly a like , I want to say , path. And like the people you take with you along like it's really what what leads to that if it goes down one way or another , you know , in some cities just it's just another place , just another part of the desert. So , you know , I think it's really cool for people to hear what , you know , these teens have to say on their own side.

S2: A teenager playing Fortnite in the desert is a small detail , but sometimes small details change the way we see someone. The students also met young people with bigger hopes , including Casey , who was working on a podcast of her own. Casey.

S1: Casey.

S4: Casey , there you go. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Casey.

S4: Casey. When she was telling us that she had got there young , I was like , oh , wow. You know , that's that's pretty crazy to want to come to Slab City , especially when if Slab City isn't as deserted , deserted , it is. El Centro is pretty close , especially Brawley , Westmoreland. They're pretty close to it. So , you know , to prefer Slab City at some point in age , you know , it says a lot. It says a lot about these kids , what they went through , what they want. Well , what they might go through in the future. You know , if they don't want to change , if they do want to change , you know , like Casey , I was so happy to hear about the podcast and to hear that she just wants the recognition because , I mean , they deserve it. They deserve good recognition. You know , a lot of people do feed off of their their , you know , so-called rules or no rules , but it's a good town. It's a it's a good place to explore when you know the good parts of it. Even every place has its ups and downs. You know , no matter where you want to say , Vegas has its ups and downs , everywhere has its ups and downs. It's just if you focus on those downs , you're not going to think of anything else in the future. Put those downs so they make it as beautiful as they could. You know , the murals are beautiful. You know , it's all created by random people. People come in. Yeah. These kids are artists. You know , if you if you ever were to visit the mountains , the the more local part. Oh , my gosh , it's gorgeously decorated. Also , don't forget.

S5: One thing Kacey really did kind of like really heavy. Heavily focus on was the fact that it's not lawless.

S1: That raises another question. Who gets to tell the story of the of a community , the people who live there or the people who arrive with cameras?

S2: 40 students. That became one of the biggest lessons of the project. The Slab City they encountered was more complicated than the version packaged for clicks and views.

S4: Yeah , they you you're.

S5: Told it's zero laws , you know. No. No cops , no nothing. And Casey was , you know , was literally complaining to us how they were getting stopped for running a red light , or going too fast , or going too slow , or not having their seatbelts on. So it's not like it's not like what TV says it is. You know , and even right now , if you search up Slab City on YouTube , I guarantee you there is a video that's just been updated , like uploaded maybe three weeks ago , a few few months ago , and it's with the title , with the city , with the. Title.

S4: Title.

S5: Being like Danger and Warning. Like , yeah.

S4: Oh my gosh. And I seen the same thing for El Centro. It was named number one Worst Places to Live. I was like. Oh.

S5: Oh.

S4: I didn't even know that bad. I think it's so funny because it shows how social media can alter an image like crazy , you know? And Slab City is a big example of just what it is and what it could be. But you can't change what it is and it truly is. And then how. Draining.

S5: Draining. Knowing that the place where you live. Yet place where you sleep at. It's it's it's entertainment. You you're like a monkey in a zoo , you know , like you're looked at through a glass cage , you know , and you're seeing that as as entertaining. Yeah. They're like , oh , we're gonna record you because you live in such a bad place. Like , how can you say that to someone , you know , how can you come to. People were born there. People were kids were born. They're like. And it's what they only saw. Yeah , we only saw three teenagers of what could be something of a school field of kids in there , you know? So all of them have different stories. All of them take different routes. You know , some get better , some don't. And it's like , how can you just go to the house and be like , this is this horrible? How can you live like this?

S4: This is the worst of them all.

S5: You really and they they have a lot of good stuff. There's so many volunteer shelters over there , and there were so many people that when we showed up , they were actually providing food. They were taking shelter , cases of food.

S4: And while they were doing another podcast , they are like a documentary or. A.

S5: A.

S4: Documentary or something. Yeah. I remember the guy he was. He was talking to us saying , you know , we should be doing good for ourselves. And it's true , you know , these kids , they're brought up not the best. And they see they'll only act on what they see. And it's just it sucks to see that this is what they ended up wanting. Because now that they are , you know , more grown , they have more , um , choices to have. But hey , they are really are they really are making it the best. And they really did make the city beautiful and a lot of parts of it.

S1: The students went to Slab City to learn about other teenagers , but by the end , the project had also made them think about their own lives , especially as they prepare to graduate.

S3: When I was , I was thinking was like , I feel grateful that my parents and my mom and dad are like , always supported you. It's always supporting me , always like trying to get me out of the valley , trying to make sure like I'm in. Especially right now. Dude , we have two days till we graduate. Time is taken down , like. And we got to go. Yeah , 48 hours. That's it? Yeah , 48 hours. And we got to go. And I'm sure the Slab City kids , they have that same drive , but it's different. They don't have that push or they don't. It's not all around them like how we are. Like you look over that chick that you've been sitting next to for your whole life , like she's going to UCLA. Shout out Ari! Haha. And it was just like , uh , it's just so crazy that it's coming to an end. Like high school is coming to an end for us. 48 hours and we're out. We never got to set foot in this campus. We don't want to , but , uh , grateful for that. Grateful for for this this podcast experience , this this podcast is really , like opened my eyes , really helped me experience really get closer to my boys , honestly , Isaac and Benny. Like , we spent so much time together because of this. And and then we spent more time outside of school. I never got away from you. So it was this whole these every single weekend. Every single weekend hanging out no matter what it was. But , uh , just having that opportunity , like being able to hang out with the boys so much was was great and Stop Cities was Slab City. I'll never I never forget this. Never forget this experience for real. Like great experience.

S2: And there was one more thing they took away from the experience. They learned how to tell a story recording , interviewing , editing , and spending hours turning raw conversations into something that other people could hear.

S3: Um , but I came out of this experience like , super blessed , super happy. And , uh , this this is this is majority of our of our senior year project. Like , we , uh , at the start , we volunteered to two just to do this Lob City podcast. And uh , and we spent our whole , our whole time and class working on it , you know , whether it was recording , uh , after school or our , um , on Saturdays , just , uh , coming in and just working on it , editing. Uh , Isaac was the big editor of this project , and I was so proud of this guy because he really stepped up for us.

S1: By the end , they understood that this really was their project.

S3: But thankfully , thankfully , God protected him and provided him with the opportunity to let us make our own podcast. Like , honestly , Doctor Starkey provided us with the materials , but we generally just built the house on like , honestly , like like we did the editing , we recorded the we recorded the audio and Doctor Taki , he provided us with the recording equipment and some questions , but other than that , it was all us at the end of the day. And I just want to thank him for that because I generally like it helped me learn Like , what if I want to do a podcast? Now I know , I know , I pretty much know the basics and how to do it.

S1: Maybe that's the biggest lesson from this project. A place can look completely different depending on who's holding the camera and who's been given the microphone.

S2: Slab city didn't suddenly become simple after these students visited. There are still hardships , contradictions , and stories they had never had the chance to hear.

S1: But instead of leaving with a headline , they left with names , conversations , memories , and a different way of looking at a community not very far from their own.

S2: And they learned that sometimes the best way to understand the place is to stop talking about the people who lived there.

S1: And start listening to them.

S2: You've been listening to voices the value produced by students at Central Union High School in California's Imperial Valley.

S1: Thanks for listening.

S6: The making of the teens of Slab City. Reflections by Sofia Ayala , Isaac Garcia , Margarita Guillen , Benny Lopez , Michel Martinez , Kenyon Thomas , and Santiago Valdes. Hosted by Margarita Guillen and Xavier Jordan. Edited and produced by Doctor Thomas Taki. Episode music by Spa and Sound Productions. Credits. Music by Emmanuel Wiley. Technical and operational support provided by KPBS. Technical producer sound designer Adrian Villalobos , KPBS audio operations assistant Rebecca Chacon , and KPBS Director of audio Programming and Operations Lisa Jane Morissette. This programming is partially made possible in part of the KPBS Explore Content Fund.

