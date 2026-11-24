A criminal hacker group claims it has stolen eight terabytes of sensitive data from the City of El Cajon, including police internal affairs files and disciplinary records.

The group claiming responsibility for the hack, Rhysida, published a list of records it claims to have pilfered from the city’s database on its own dark web webpage, according to ransomware.live, a website that tracks ransomware attacks.

Ransomware.live said it discovered the breach this month.

The hack was first reported Monday by NBC 7 San Diego.

In a statement, El Cajon’s city manager, Graham Mitchell, confirmed the city experienced a "network security incident" on Sept. 27.

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately began an internal investigation and engaged a third-party forensic firm to conduct a thorough investigation into the nature and scope of this incident," Mitchell said in an emailed statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, the City of El Cajon is working to minimize any potential impact to our community."

Neither Mitchell nor a city spokesperson commented on the data Rhysida claims to possess.

Nikolas Behar, a professor of cybersecurity at the University of San Diego, told KPBS Tuesday it’s too soon to tell exactly what information is out there.

"We'd have to go through all the data and the city would also have to actually confirm that the data was accurate," he said.

If Rhysida’s claims are accurate, then the personal and financial information of thousands of people could be compromised.

Much of what the group claims to have is from the police department.

It says it has undercover unit rosters and the names and phone numbers of police informants.

It says it has a decade of internal affairs files, years of use of force complaints and hundreds of destroyed police discipline files.

It also claims to have years of 911 call recordings as well as GPS location and caller data of who placed those calls.

Non-law enforcement data the group claims it has stolen include IRS documents for more than 1,000 employees, records from the city’s human resources office, city attorney and city council, and the public works and utility billing information for 250,000 customers.

Behar said anyone who thinks they might be impacted by the breach can take steps to protect themselves. He said people should lock their credit with the credit bureaus and lock their cellphone sim cards with their carriers.

"Make sure that you're practicing basic cyber hygiene," he said. "Things like not using the same password for all different accounts, making sure that you have multi-factor authentication turned on, (and) making sure that you have antivirus running on your systems."

Behar said it’s unlikely this attack has anything to do with the wave of outages among major networks over the last few weeks. He said those are more likely the result of security updates the companies did themselves.

