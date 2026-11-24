The king tides are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters predict they will be among the highest of the season.

That is affecting people and businesses in North County, including a beloved Thanksgiving tradition.

Organizers of the Oside Turkey Trot, considered one of the top holiday races in the country, are changing the route in anticipation of the high tides.

“We don't (want to see) a wave come crash on over someone, knock them down and have them scrape a knee,” Christy Baker said. “Nobody wants to start their Thanksgiving that way.”

Baker, the marketing director for the San Diego Running Co., owner of the Oside Turkey Trot, said it was out of an abundance of caution.

Usually, the race ends on the Oceanside Strand, by the amphitheater. Organizers changed course because part of the route goes through an area known for minor coastal flooding during king tides.

“We'll be moving the finish line up onto Pacific Street, where everyone will still have a beautiful view of the ocean,” Baker said.

Artist Robert Kalafut, who’s been surfing for 35-plus years, said he has a healthy respect for the ocean and king tides.

“I've gotten caught in the king tide, out in the water and slammed on the rocks before,” he said. “And it isn't fun.”

Kalafut is semi-retired and paints and sells his artwork at the beach. The king tide has caught him by surprise before because he wasn’t paying attention while painting.

“(It was) way too close,” Kalafut said. “Because anything can happen after that. You have the next surge that comes in. The water hasn't gone out and then takes your stuff out with it.”

Oceanside lifeguards said they are ready for any conditions to keep people safe.

“For us, it’s just making sure the public’s aware,” lifeguard Sgt. Jonathan Chesner said. “We've worked with our other units to be able to make sure that we're able to anticipate whatever emergency may arise because of (the king tide).”

He said the public should check ocean conditions before going in the water because things could change quickly. And when in doubt, check with the lifeguards.