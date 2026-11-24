EPISODE 247: Scoring Godzilla

TRT 57:05

Note: this is an automatically generated transcript and may contain inaccuracies.

BETH ACCOMANDO

November marks the birthdays of two cinematic icons: Godzilla on November 3rd and James Bond on November 11th. So this month, I'll be celebrating both in a pair of podcasts to close out the month. First up, Godzilla's back in cinemas with Godzilla Minus Zero, and so let’s start with a little look back on the iconic kaiju.

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It's Godzilla! Godzilla is headed on the east coast of Ibaraki. The government is holding an emergency cabinet meeting, and they're sending the army to the presumed landing spot. Godzilla needs to be studied. He's a gold mine of knowledge. But you couldn't care less. You just want to kill him before we fully analyzed him. And in the meantime, he just levels Tokyo. Bastard. You really think you can kill Godzilla? But where is Godzilla? That is the question I've never seen Godzilla this close before. Why does he keep protecting us? Maybe because Godzilla is inside each one of us. We're all gonna die, and I'm part of the reason! Godzilla!

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BETH ACCOMANDO

Welcome back to listener-supported KPBS Cinema Junkie. I'm Beth Accomando.

Cinema Junkie Theme Bump

BETH ACCOMANDO

In addition to Godzilla's birthday and a new Godzilla film, November also serves up the opportunity to preorder a new book called Scoring Godzilla: An Analysis of Akira Ifukube's Musical Narrative by Eric Homenick. The book is a deep dive into Ifukube’s music, a bio on the composer, and a loving tribute to Japan's internationally renowned monster. As Homenick points out: The Godzilla franchise, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is the longest-running ever continuous franchise in all of cinema. It begins in 1954 with the first one, and we're still talking about this and seeing these movies now.

BETH ACCOMANDO

I need to take one quick break, and then I'll be back to talk about Scoring Godzilla with its author Erik Homenick.

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BETH ACCOMANDO

Welcome back to KPBS Cinema Junkie, I’m Beth Accomando. Eric Homenick has a new book called Scoring Godzilla, about the music created by Akira Ifukube for the Godzilla films. But since Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to Godzilla Minus One opened earlier this month, I wanted to start my interview with Erik by getting his reaction to the new Godzilla film.

ERIK HOMENICK

I liked it. I had to see it a second time in order to really make that determination. I liked it. And in fact, to be honest with you, I had to see Godzilla Minus One a second time before it really registered with me because both of them are rather complex films, really. Mm-hmm. I mean, there's a lot going on in both of them in terms of text and subtext and discussions on memory of the war and Japan's path forward in the postwar era. So it's a type— these both are types of films where you really have to think about them and see them a few times, I think, before you can really know what you think. But I liked it. It was not quite as good as Godzilla Minus One, But it carries over, I think, a lot of the same themes and discussions, particularly the theme of redemption where these characters are faced with their memories of what happened during the war and what their position is going to be in the postwar era. Characters like Shikishima, the failed kamikaze pilot who carries a lot of guilt about the war, not just survivor's guilt, but also that feeling of guilt when towards the beginning of the movie when he comes back to his neighborhood, which has been completely obliterated by the American firebombings.

ERIK HOMENICK

He realizes that his parents are dead. And his next-door Sumiko, she sees him and rather harshly chastises him. She says to him, you know, had you done your job as a kamikaze, my children would still be alive. So there's this guilt he carries. Like, I chickened out. I didn't do my duty as a soldier. And I could have protected the nation or at least my immediate neighborhood had I bravely gone through with my duties. And of course, at the end of that film, he's able to redeem himself. He's going to go do his kamikaze mission. Of course, the little twist at the end is that there's the ejector seat and he lives. But this is carried over into minus Zero. For example, the character of Miss Aoyama, the weather predictor. There's a moment in the film where they talk about she was supposed to have predicted a typhoon, but she messed up in her prediction and it came and killed a lot of people. And she holds a lot of guilt over that. So in her efforts to help take care of the new problem as posed by King Ghidorah, she can kind of redeem herself and use her knowledge of the weather to predict his movements and hopefully get a handle on that challenge.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Well, it's interesting because if we look at our current politics where people don't want to take responsibility for things, the film is interesting in that these are all characters who carry that guilt you talked about as responsibility. Like, they are concerned about what their role was in it and how much they're responsible for and what they should be doing to kind of either make up for it or come to terms with it. And it gives it an emotional richness that you might not expect in a film that has the trappings of a popcorn movie, which is, you know, what it kind of presents on one level.

ERIK HOMENICK

Yeah, absolutely. It is that combination of a very, very well-crafted popcorn movie with a rather nuanced and elegant, really, meditation on these questions. And it's very interesting for us to see that in a Japanese film because the Japanese have been still, even all of these decades on, have still really been coming to terms with their role in the war and the aftermath of not only what they did, but what happened to them. It's really fascinating to see such a nuanced and difficult subtext come to the fore in this blockbuster, very loud action film. It's fascinating. It's something you would never see in an American Godzilla film. The American Legendary Pictures, the American MonsterVerse films, would never address the American side of things. In other words, the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They would never address the firebombings of Tokyo. The nuclear issue is just sort of a kind of a MacGuffin, a means to an end in those movies. Like, oh, yeah, Godzilla is nuclear. Isn't that interesting? And then they move right along. Whereas in the Japanese films, they really do tackle it with a certain... earnestness that I think is very, very interesting and even refreshing.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Yes. And also, I think for American audiences, I think they are getting to see a Japanese perspective on the bombing and the aftermath that we generally don't get. You know, if you look at our textbooks or what we were brought up on, it's like those bombs were dropped to bring an earlier end to the war and to save lives. But this Godzilla Minus Zero shows us how horrific that was and the kind of trauma that it leaves behind with these people. And also how there is a sense of anger at the US as well. So as you mentioned, it's a complex set of questions and emotions.

ERIK HOMENICK

Yeah, the second time I went to see it, I went to go see it with a friend of mine, Bill, whose father was actually around Pearl Harbor when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese in 1941. So growing up, he was talking to me about how he, because of his father, had a very, shall we say, negative perspective on who the Japanese were during World War II, what they did and how they did it, this sort of thing. And we walked out of that movie and he said the same thing to me that I said to you earlier about needing to stew over it. He said to me, he goes, I really need to think about this. I really have a different perspective on what happened during the war from this point of view. And he wasn't expecting himself to say that at all, especially after coming out of a Godzilla film in IMAX.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Exactly. Now, your book is about the composer from the original Godzilla film and multiple other ones. And let me get his name right, if possible. Akira Higuchi. Yves Couperin?

ERIK HOMENICK

That's right. Akira Yves Couperin. Very good.

BETH ACCOMANDO

So although he composed these older films, there are some musical references to him. So how did that come up in this new movie? And what did you think about kind of the places where it did occur?

ERIK HOMENICK

In Japan, the Godzilla theme, da da da, da da da, da da da da da da da da, everybody knows that tune, even if they have no idea who composed it. They know, oh, that's the Godzilla theme. It's sort of the same thing as everyone knows the Star Wars theme by John Williams. If you hum that, even if you've never seen a Star Wars movie, people are gonna say, oh yes, that's Star Wars. So it's an element of the character, of the characterization of the monster, that is so deeply entrenched and so just intrinsically connected to the character that when the director of Minus One and Minus Zero, Takashi Yamazaki was discussing with his composer for those 2 films, Naoki Sato, a very good composer, by the way, as far as I'm concerned. Apparently, the discussion came up that, especially in the first film, when Godzilla comes on screen, we kind of need that moment. We kind of need that music. So they gave it a test run. They had Godzilla make his first appearance, and they played that famous music to accompany that appearance. And apparently, as the story goes, they kind of looked at each other and said, yeah, that's, that's it.

BETH ACCOMANDO

That's goose pimple moments.

ERIK HOMENICK

Oh, I totally agree. Yeah.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And what do you think gives Godzilla kind of his longevity? Because this is like, what, almost 40 films?

ERIK HOMENICK

39, I believe.

BETH ACCOMANDO

39. And it's been decades. What do you think makes him maintain this popularity over decades?

ERIK HOMENICK

This question about what makes Godzilla so enduring is a question that I've thought about a lot, and I, for the longest time, never seemed to really get a good answer for, you know, thinking about it for myself. But while I was researching this book, I actually came across a quote in a book chapter by a scholar called Robin Jeremy Land. And he says, and I'm going to paraphrase, that Godzilla is such an effective blank canvas onto which audiences can project their ideas, or filmmakers can project their ideas, because Godzilla has no psychological development. So I had to think about that, and then it made perfect sense. Godzilla, for the most part— of course, there are exceptions— but if you think about it, for the most part, when you see Godzilla up on screen, we don't have much of an indication as to what his inner world is like. We don't really know, is Godzilla happy at this moment? Is Godzilla sad? Is Godzilla frustrated? Can he even be frustrated or happy or sad? I compare it, say, for example, to Boris Karloff's Frankenstein monster or even Willis O'Brien, the man who animated the original King Kong puppet in 1933.

ERIK HOMENICK

Now, these are both very iconic monsters too. But with them, when we watch those performances, we have an insight into what their inner world is like. Take Frankenstein's monster. We know when he's curious. We know when he's scared. We know when he seems even happy. We also see this with King Kong. The guy who animated King Kong, Willis O'Brien, did an amazing job animating this stop-motion model, this puppet. And we can see when Kong is curious and sad. And of course, the final scene atop the Empire State Building, we weep for Kong because we can see the agony in his face. So with those characters, it's, I think, a little bit harder for us to project this, that, and the other because we have an idea of what their inner world is like, what their psychology is like. Godzilla doesn't do that. Godzilla is like this Rorschach test that is so nebulous and amorphous that various people, even though it's the same— everyone is looking at the same shape, because he is so lacking of psychology, it leaves the door wide open for us to project our own psychology onto him. So that's why Godzilla is sometimes a villain.

ERIK HOMENICK

That's why sometimes Godzilla is portrayed as a hero. That's why sometimes Godzilla seems, I guess, kind of goofy. Sometimes Godzilla seems kind of serious because these filmmakers have that blank canvas to work with, and it works every single time.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Now, what inspired you in particular to write this book and focus strictly— or not strictly, but to make the music the focus of the book?

ERIK HOMENICK

Well, I grew up being a big Godzilla fan with my brother Brett. And I can tell you that one of the things that always stuck out to me in these films, aside from the fun special effects, was the music. And this goes back to ever since I was a little kid before I even had a concept of what a composer was or what a film composer was. I knew the music, but I had really no concept of who the person was that would have written it. Now, when I was in high school in the 1990s, they started releasing these Japanese-produced CDs of these entire Godzilla scores. They had never been available on CD like this before. So you could get the original score for the 1954 Godzilla. Godzilla! Any and all of them that were available at that time. And I started to get these, and listening to the music on its own, on a CD, on a recording, separate from the images, you can focus on it more readily. And I found myself saying, wow, this is really, really great. I mean, I know this music, but I've never listened to it with so much depth.

ERIK HOMENICK

I— who exactly was this person that did this? So I started researching it, and I said, ah, so it's this Japanese composer, Akira Ifukube, who was not only the composer of Godzilla films and other Japanese films, but he was also considered to be one of the most famous composers of concert music to ever come from Japan. He had a whole history. that I began to delve into and found very, very interesting. So this led me in 2006, exactly 20 years ago, when the composer died. He died at the age of 91. I was very moved by that. This was someone I had never met, but someone that I felt kind of, I suppose, close to because I had become such a huge mega fan of his music that I decided to start a website about him. There was no website about him. There was no book about him. There was no real English language material available about him anywhere. So I started this website. And because of that website, I eventually was contacted by the late composer's son, Kiwami, in Japan, who had seen it. And I remember I got an email one day and its subject was Kiwami Ifukube from Tokyo.

ERIK HOMENICK

And I thought to myself, oh no, what is this about? Is this going to be like a cease and desist or something like that? And I opened it up and he was absolutely impressed, amazed really, that an American would take so much interest in his father and create this website. And he essentially said to me, I like what you're doing. If there's anything I can do to support you, please let me know.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And he supported by providing some documents and photos and things like that. What was that like kind of going through that and being able to pick some things to put in your book?

ERIK HOMENICK

Oh, yeah. The generosity that he showed me was incredible. And on this website, you know, I'm trying to put together this virtual museum about the composer, which I— in which I wanted to include also rare photographs if possible and that sort of thing. And he's sending me all of these photographs of his father when he was a young man in the 1920s in northern Japan, in Hokkaido, pictures that had never been published anywhere in Japan before. And then Kiwami got me in touch with his cousin Atsushi, who himself had a bunch of old, never-before-published photographs of the family and the composer, you know, portrait of the artist as a young man sort of thing. And yeah, Eric, go ahead, use these for your site. We like what you're doing. And it was incredible. And you mentioned like the manuscript materials, you know, he was very generous to send me electronic copies of the handwritten manuscripts for the composer's scores for, like, Godzilla, 1954, King Kong vs. Godzilla, 1962, The Mysterians, 1957. And I'm looking at these scores like, wow, that's in his own handwriting. That's what he took to Toho Studios, the Japanese production company that made these films.

ERIK HOMENICK

And that's what he said to the orchestra. this is what we're going to play for this movie. It's absolutely fascinating and exciting to look at.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And what was kind of your goal in putting this book together? I mean, what did you want to accomplish and get out there to the public so that they would know?

ERIK HOMENICK

Well, the book is actually based on my doctoral dissertation, which I completed in June 2024 at UC San Diego. I was a PhD student in the literature department. And the literature department over there is a very film studies intensive program, actually. And that's sort of— I was more on the film studies side of things than literature. But what I wanted to do with the book, and of course, the dissertation before that, was not just talk about the composer's music as a form of trivia, like on this date, the composer wrote this. And then in this particular musical cue, there are horns, and there are strings, and there's pianos. I wanted to explore how this music in Godzilla films could be considered a legitimate form of narration. Not just background music in a film, but an expression of the composer trying to convey certain ideas or messages. And the reason why I wanted to do that with this composer in particular was because he was known as what you might call a nationalist composer. Now, what that means in the realm of music is that, as a composer, his objective as an artist was to write original music using the Western-style orchestra to project notions of his proud Japanese and Asian identity on a world concert stage.

ERIK HOMENICK

He didn't want to write music that sounded like European music, like Beethoven, Mozart. Using a Western orchestra, he wanted to create music that had a very distinctive Japanese or Asian sensibility as a mode of empowerment, as saying, this is my Japanese voice on the hallowed space of the world concert stage, which is so usually dominated by say, Caucasian composers from Europe and North America. I feel that in his Godzilla scores, he is doing the same thing. He once said, I really don't change my style from my concert scores when I compose film music. So I got to thinking, if he is seeking to establish these discussions and these notions of an empowered Japanese or Asian identity in his concert scores, how might we be able to find that at play in his Godzilla scores? And once we discover that, or once we determine, oh, I think I know what he's doing there, how does that change our perceptions of these Godzilla films? And how does it open the door for new kinds of music-based analysis and interpretation of them?

BETH ACCOMANDO

So with that being your goal, people reading this book don't have to know about music. You don't have to be able to read a music score or anything like that.

ERIK HOMENICK

Well, I would say it would help. It would help. When you write a book about music, inevitably you're going to have to use musical terms and describe things in a certain way that people who are in the know about music can understand. So if you do have some prior knowledge, of music when I'm talking about things like triads or the Phrygian mode or something like that, which are recurring throughout the book. If you have a built-in knowledge about what those are going in, that's going to be very helpful. I do my best to explain what those are for the more novice reader. But even then, I understand that it can be somewhat of a challenge. So I did write the book However, with this in mind that not everybody coming to it is going to necessarily be well-versed in this, and it's my hope that through the parts that are a little bit more musical, readers will be able to intuitively kind of work through those moments, get the gist, and move on to the other things. There's plenty of other things in the book that require absolutely no musical knowledge that I hope readers will find interesting.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And part of the book too is giving us a little of who he was, a bit of a biography as well. And that was important to you also?

ERIK HOMENICK

It was because I think you can't understand what I'm trying to argue about what I believe he is expressing in his Godzilla scores if we don't know something of his background. So in this sense, this is an auteurist approach to Godzilla films, but not through the auteurism of, say, the director Ishiro Honda. who's usually— when there are auteurist discussions of Godzilla, it's usually Honda's biography, Honda's worldviews and experiences during the war that inform interpretations of Godzilla. They sort of provide a roadmap for how we should read these films through that Honda-centric lens. In order for us to do this with Yves Kubey, which is what my book attempts, we kind of have to trace his history from growing up in very rural part of Japan, northern Japan called Hokkaido, his formation as a composer, his— the formation of his artistic project as a nationalist musical project, and then also his involvement as a composer for the Japanese government during the war and also his involvement as a research scientist for the Japanese government during the war. And then after that, his absolute disillusionment with science technology at the end of the war. As a scientist, he believed that through an embrace and engagement with science, Japan could defend itself from its Western aggressors.

ERIK HOMENICK

But as it turns out, it was the superior science and technology of the United States, the atomic bombs that brought Japan to its knees. And this was a real moment of revelation for him that, yeah, science and technology is not entirely a productive force. It's actually quite destructive. Look what it did to us. Look what it did to Japan. And in the postwar, he became— the word I use is anti-modern or anti-civilization. It wasn't a rejection of science and technology, a total rejection of science and technology per se, but certainly an entrenched and very vigorous skepticism of science and technology as this ultimate means of progress and the way forward. And again, I believe that all of this discussion, all of this worldview, all of this philosophy imbues itself into his music, and I'm looking for it in these films.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Was there one thing in particular that struck you about him when you were doing the research, something that either surprised you in discovering it or just you felt like, this makes a lot of sense?

ERIK HOMENICK

Some of the things that certainly surprised me was when I was looking at his musical scores, the manuscripts. His music has a very sort of primal, dare I say, tribal sound to it, and the music is very rhythmic, and it's very loud and aggressive, and it has a very— it sounds very simple, like simple rhythms, simple melodies. Almost seems too simple. But when you look at the manuscripts, you can really see just how intricate and detailed every measure of the music is. And I found that extremely surprising, like, wow, I see what he's doing here, or that's an interesting little twist of the orchestration, or wow, look at how he's using this scale, but then he's modulating to another scale of his own invention that seems to resemble the scales of Japanese folk music. And it's really quite fascinating. The other thing too also was that while I was researching his— not just his musical nationalism, but his ideological nationalism. I think a lot of people in this country, in the United States, have wrongly thought that Ifkube, as a— because he was a nationalist, he must have been some sort of ultra-nationalist, emperor-worshiping, you know, sort of the Hideki Tojo type of World War of World War II, that he must have been of that ilk, which he wasn't.

ERIK HOMENICK

His nationalism, the way I explore it, I don't ultimately draw any definitive conclusion on that. I leave that up to the reader to make up their own mind. But his nationalism sort of straddles a little bit of everything. It's— he was definitely working for the Japanese war effort during the war, but he was kind of conscripted into that. Now, when he did his military marches and his musical propaganda for the Japanese military during World War II, even though these were commissions that he couldn't say no to, he still produced very solid works that meet his normal artistic standards. So you could tell that he was putting his heart and soul into them even though they were They were essentially demands that he— offers that he could not say no to. So delving in and being able to get a finer point on the nature of his nationalism which is, as I mentioned, really quite hard to define actually, I thought was very important because I think people do need to understand that the nature of his nationalism was much more complex than people usually give him credit for.

BETH ACCOMANDO

I need to take one last break and then I will be back with author Erick Homenick to discuss how composer Akira Ifukube and Godzilla have something surprising in common.

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BETH ACCOMANDO

And when you started to investigate the way he was scoring these Godzilla films, how did you kind of see his approach as being different to what a traditional Hollywood movie at the in the 1950s or in the 1960s would be? What kind of made him unique?

ERIK HOMENICK

There's a very big difference between the Japanese style of film scoring of that period versus the American style of film scoring from that period. In 1933, when Max Steiner wrote the score for King Kong, that sort of set the stage for how Americans would score films up until at least the 1960s, which was this idea that there would be continuous music throughout a film when people are having dialogue or throughout the entire thing, just kind of constant music. Go back and watch Casablanca. Go back and watch some of these older films. You'll see what I'm talking about. There is constant music. And there was also something that Max Steiner did, something— a technique called Mickey Mousing, which is, for example, if somebody is walking and then they fall, Mm-hmm. the orchestra might play a doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, you know, a descending figure to sort of match and reinforce the notion that the person on the screen fell. Ifkubey was very much against this kind of film scoring. He was much more impressed and interested by the European methods of film scoring, which was that music should only appear on the soundtrack when it was absolutely needed to drive home a certain point.

ERIK HOMENICK

Otherwise, the composer should back off and let some of the other elements of the drama play out. So when you watch his kaiju films, especially 1954's Godzilla, you'll notice that when the music is on screen, it feels very prominent and impressive. And I think part of the reason why is because he doesn't jam up the soundtrack with constant music in that film. It only shows up at the most strategic and necessary points to make their full impact as narrative support, to make their full impact in heightening the mood or the emotion of a scene. There's plenty of moments in that film where there's no music at all. And that's more of the European style that he admired. So that's I think, a very, very big difference. Not only is the music itself so memorable, but it's used sparingly. So when it does show up, it's so much more impactful.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And also, you know, I mean, Godzilla as a film, when it first came out as Gojira, it wasn't meant to be a drama in a typical sense. It had these fantastical elements, and it had a monster, and it had action. Yet the music has, like, a real tragic sense to it. I mean, there's so much more in the music than you would expect in kind of that style of film, at least here in the United States. So it's interesting that he kind of gave these kind of extra dimensions and richness to it.

ERIK HOMENICK

Yeah, I think a big part of that was if we go back to the final months of World War II, I told you he was basically conscripted as a research scientist for the Japanese military. Well, in 1945, the Japanese military shot a British-made airplane called the de Havilland Mosquito over China. And they took this plane that they shot down and shipped it off to Yves Kube's laboratory in Hokkaido for research. Reason being is that the de Havilland Mosquito is made mostly of wood. The reason for that is so that it could more easily avoid radar detection. So the Japanese government wanted to understand this technology, so they sent it to Yves Kube, who was working at this lab, and he was assigned to study the structures of this airplane, which included using copious amounts of X-rays to look at how the— there were no rivets. The airplane was held together with various kinds of glues. And Yves Coubé was using X-rays to examine these structures, to examine how the panels and the pieces of the airplane fit together. But he was doing these X-ray experiments without a protective lead suit because of wartime austerity. So he's exposing himself constantly to X-rays, to radiation.

ERIK HOMENICK

Days after the atomic bombings, he coughs up blood and is taken to the hospital. And it's determined that he had radiation sickness. And he thought that was a bizarre irony because all of the people who survived down in Hiroshima and Nagasaki who survived the bombs were experiencing similar illnesses. And he said to himself, I felt a sense of dread, as if I was carrying the bomb inside of my body. So the point I'm making is that in Godzilla, where this theme of the horrors of nuclear war are front and center, he's pouring his heart and soul into that music because he experienced something like that. Of course, he was not in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, per se, but he was experiencing that same kind of radiation sickness, and he understood how painful and awful it was. And I think that's one of the big reasons why that music is so haunting and so memorable, because it's, it's being written by somebody who has a legitimate notion of, of what that was like.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And in the book, you talk about the fact that he had 4 principal functions for music in film. So what did he see as these 4 functions?

ERIK HOMENICK

It's very interesting because he did have these 4 functions of film music. I'll talk about those in a moment. One of the main points of my book is to show that even though he claimed that he only— that music could only do these 4 functions, I'm arguing that For him, music could say a lot more, and I'm looking for those areas where he does say more. But for the 4 functions, those are emotion, situation, sequence, and photogénie. Photogénie in French. So for emotion, it's very, very simple. If you've got a happy scene, you can include happy music to heighten the mood. If you've got a sad scene, sad music. Then there was something, a subheading under there called contrapunkt or counterpoint that If you have a sad scene, but you have happy music, that can heighten the emotion of the scene in a rather different way. Situation just establishes a setting. If we see a scene of Paris and we hear an accordion in the background, we know we're in Paris. He said that in a Japanese film, if you see somebody sitting in front of a paper screen drinking sake and you hear the sound of a shamisen, which is a 3-stringed plucked traditional Japanese instrument, you know you're in a restaurant.

ERIK HOMENICK

That's situation. Sequence is music that acts as a glue or a common thread, a through line, that can take various disparate shots that would seem unrelated to each other without music. But when you have music that is playing underneath this sequence of shots, it comes together as a comprehensive drama. So for example, you might have somebody sitting on a chair on the beach, sipping a tropical drink out of a coconut, and then the scene cuts to somebody playing golf in the rainy, chilly Highlands of Scotland or something like that. His theory is that those 2 scenes may seem completely separate from each other, but if they're linked with music, then they come together as having meaning, as being connected to each other with some amount of coherence and meaning. And then finally is photogenie, which is music that is added to an image to fulfill none of the above— None of the above needs, but just to make an image beautiful. So you might have an image of a beautiful sunset over a northern forest, which is beautiful all by itself without music, but to add music to it just makes it even more beautiful.

ERIK HOMENICK

Those were his 4 functions.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Now, when he came on board for Godzilla, there were other creative people already in place. Did they all agree on what Godzilla should be like or what the music should be doing in terms of defining who Godzilla was?

ERIK HOMENICK

Yeah, so the director Ishiro Honda, who was also the co-writer of the screenplay, was in agreement with the producer Tomoyuki Tanaka that Godzilla should represent the horrors of nuclear warfare. In other words, Godzilla is this grand metaphor. He is the atomic bomb incarnate. When we see Godzilla rampaging through Tokyo, that's the atomic bomb doing its wicked and terrible things. If Kubrick, on the other hand, when he received the screenplay, he was really exhilarated and excited by it because he did not see it quite the way that Honda and the producer Tanaka did. He saw Godzilla Godzilla as a very sympathetic character. Not the enemy, not the bad guy, but the good guy. An ancient primordial force, a dinosaur that has endured from prehistory into modern times, who sees what Japan has become in the postwar era as a company that has been that is actively modernizing and in so doing is forgetting its true sense of spirituality, its true sense of morality, its true sense of culture, what it means to be Japanese, which of course was such a big part of his artistic project in general. What does it mean to be Japanese? What does it mean to stay in touch with our spiritual identity, to stay in touch with our traditional culture?

ERIK HOMENICK

Well, Godzilla comes up And all of these modern buildings, Godzilla just wipes them out. All of the technological weapons that brought Japan to its knees, the tanks, the jets, Godzilla steps on the tanks, swats the jets out of the sky. Godzilla is much more powerful than any of this. And there was a quote by Yves Coupet, and a very candid quote, I must say, where he said, yeah, when you watch Godzilla normally, you do get this feeling that it's a scary— it's a scary movie where this giant monster comes up and completely demolishes Tokyo. But when you think about it in another way, when you think about Godzilla coming up from the ocean and essentially wiping out Tokyo and wiping the slate clean of all that modernity, isn't that also joyful? The composer admitted that he was viewing the monster— he said this— as sort of taking a personal revenge for him. Godzilla, like him, was also exposed to radiation. Godzilla, like him, has a connection to the older ways, a sort of ancient Japanese spirituality. And of course, in the film, Godzilla is worshiped as a Shinto god, as a indigenous Japanese god. So Yves Coupet said that he felt that the monster basically coming onto the scene and wiping the slate clean of all this modernity was like the monster taking personal revenge against modernity for him.

ERIK HOMENICK

And he said, I became more excited about writing the music for Godzilla than I probably needed to be.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And how do you think the music helped to define who Godzilla was? Because this is the first film that Godzilla appears in. He's paired with this music from day one on this. So how do you think that helped to define who he was and help him become this iconic character?

ERIK HOMENICK

Well, we talked earlier about that famous iconic theme, the da-da-da-da-da-da that everybody knows. What's interesting about that music was that its first appearance, yes, is in the 1954 Godzilla film, but it was not composed to represent the monster, and the composer admitted as much. That music was actually written to represent the human response to Godzilla. Now, if you hum it, da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, a lot of people say it's a march. Kind of, but not really. The first part of it is in 4/4 time, which is a nice 1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4, which is a nice steady march trajectory. But then the second part is in 5/4 time, which is an a much more awkward meter. You can't march to it. So the music alternates between this 4/4 and this 5/4. It's very awkward, actually. It's— the music stumbles. And the composer said he wrote the music that way in order to represent that the human response to Godzilla is not sure-footed, that it is stumbling. They're panicking. They don't know what to do, and their response is impotent. It's going nowhere because the music really can't go anywhere either. That melody stuck out in people's mind as being representative of the monster, even though in the 1954 film, he wrote another piece of music to represent the monster, which is this...

ERIK HOMENICK

It's this rising C-sharp minor scale, kind of the— it rises like a scale in order to sort of illustrate the height of the monster. But nobody really seemed to remember that as well as that theme, as that original theme from the opening titles and when we see the counterattack to Godzilla. So, in 1975, when they made a movie called Terror of Mechagodzilla, It was going to be the last Godzilla film produced at Toho for a while. And they wanted to bring back the director Ishiro Honda and the composer Yves Kube to give the monster a proper send-off by bringing him back to his roots. And Toho had a very interesting directive for Yves Kube. They said, yeah, in this movie, can you make that theme actually the monster's theme? Because in everyone's mind, that music doesn't represent the human response to Godzilla. It represents Godzilla. So Yves Coupet said, okay. And ever since then— well, actually prior to then, but ever since 1975 officially, that has gone on to represent the monster. But it's a simple theme. It's got a very— even though it's an awkward— it's got awkward rhythms, they're very infectious rhythms. There's just something about that theme that once you hear it, you can't get it out of your head.

ERIK HOMENICK

It's kind of the ultimate earworm. And I think that's part of the reason why it has endured every bit as long as the monster that it now represents.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And he also used— like, incorporated some sound effects There's the footsteps and the roar, and is that considered part of his music?

ERIK HOMENICK

Oh, yes. In fact, when you look at the manuscript score, you actually see how he notates the monster's sound effects, which include the roar and the footsteps, and it's very interesting how those came about. Now, there was a sound technician at Toho called Ichiro Minowa who went to the Tokyo Zoo, the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, and tried recording the sounds of various animals, in particular birds, actually, to try to see if they could manipulate those sounds to create a convincing roar for this monster, and nothing worked. So they went to the composer and they said, you know, Mr. Yif Kubey, you're an expert in acoustics and sound. Can you come up with something? So his thoughts, of course, turned to musical instruments, and his thoughts turned to the double bass or the contrabass, which is the largest stringed instrument of the orchestra. So what he did was he had his assistant, another Japanese composer called Sei Ikino, they loosened the E string, which is the lowest-pitched string on a contrabass, from the peg box at the top of the instrument. Ikino put on leather gloves that were coated with pine tar. He grabbed that E string with those gloves as if he's like, you know, playing tug-of-war with the string.

ERIK HOMENICK

And he dragged his clasped hands up the string, which causes this guttural, bizarre groan. They recorded that. They gave that to Minowa, who was able to— it was on magnetic tape, so he could physically manipulate it and slow it down and speed it up. And they said, yeah, that's the roar. That sounds really otherworldly and sort of unnatural but kind of animal-like at the same time. It works. And the footsteps— there was a person who was working at Toho who had developed a sort of crude amplifier box. One day, Yves Coupet was walking around Toho, and he accidentally bumped into this box, and it created this awfully jarring roar, kind of a boom sound. And he had remembered this. So when he was also asked to create the sound effect for the footfalls, he said, I've got just the sound. So he went to the person— a person by the name of Tonegawa-san, who had created this amplifier box, and he said, Mr. Tonegawa, would it be okay if I recorded myself striking this box so I could create these Godzilla footfall sound effects? And Mr. Tonegawa said, sure. So that's what you hear. And what's very interesting is when you look at the manuscript score, when Yves Coupet includes notation for the footfall sound effects, he notates it in English as magic box.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And did the score change from when he kind of conceived it to when he actually saw footage of Godzilla?

ERIK HOMENICK

There's a very famous story about that. He had seen pictures of what Godzilla was going to look like— what Godzilla was going to look like, and he was provided those pictures to give him inspiration to write the music. But if Kubey was having trouble, he said that he needed to see the monster in action, to see the monster moving in order to really get a feel for how the music should be written. So he approached the special effects director, Eiji Tsuburaya, who was notoriously secretive. He would not even show his special effects preliminary footage and rushes to the director, Honda. He liked to keep everything very, very top secret. He showed absolutely nobody. So Yves Coupet approached him and said, could you please— I know you're not showing the director, but could you show me some of your rough rushes, your preliminary effects footage of Godzilla in action so I can really get this music right? And initially, Tsuburaya said, no, I can't do that. Just imagine a large monster and compose with that idea in mind. And then Yves Coupet actually became very emotional, and he said to Tsuburaya, Look, I need to get this music right.

ERIK HOMENICK

As somebody myself who was affected by radiation, just like Godzilla is, just like Godzilla's victims are, this is not just any old film scoring assignment for me. This is something that I need to get absolutely right. And I need to be able to see the monster moving in order to do that. That seemed to convince Tsuburaya, and Tsuburaya did allow when he wouldn't even allow the director, but he allowed the composer to see the footage. And that's what helped inspire the composer to write the music that eventually ended up in the film.

BETH ACCOMANDO

And you mainly focus on 2 films, which is Gojira, the first film, and then a wildly different in terms of tone, the King Kong vs. Godzilla. So kind of what made you— what prompted you to pick those 2 particular films? And what did you feel that you kind of culled from this one that had a very different tone and style.

ERIK HOMENICK

Indeed. Godzilla is a very dark and funereal score. And I feel that it's not only his best Godzilla score, but I think it's his best film score, period. And I think the amount of work and the amount of attention and blood, sweat, and tears that went into that score, you hear it in the quality, as we've been talking about. And I feel that of his Godzilla scores, it's the most purely narrative of its kind. I think that every single cue in that film has something very interesting to say. And of course, in my chapter on the Godzilla score, I look at each cue individually and examine what is going on musically. And then I give my good faith interpretation as to how we might be able to interpret that as a narrative voice. King Kong vs. Godzilla, as you know, Beth... ...is a very brightly colorful film. It's a, it's really kind of a comedy. It's a satire on Japanese commercialism. It's a satire on Japanese television and the sensationalist programming that was in Japan at the time used to sell products. It's a very satirical film where the monster action is much, much more whimsical.

ERIK HOMENICK

And the score, Ifukube's music in that film is still very impressive, but it's not nearly as dark and as brooding as Godzilla. The reason why I picked that one is because I feel in that film there is a very distinctive dialogue or even debate happening between the director Ishiro Honda and the composer Akira Ifukube in how the Faroe Islanders in that film should be depicted. depicted. Now, Faroe Island is not a real island, but in the film it is situated in the Solomon Islands, which is of course a real archipelago, a real chain of islands to the north of Australia. In the film, Japanese explorers from— on behalf of a pharmaceutical company come to Faroe Island to kidnap King Kong, take King Kong back to Japan so they can use King Kong in their commercials to advertise an energy product. I guess sort of like a 1962 version of Monster energy drink or something, but literally with a monster, right? Yeah. So when the explorers arrive on Ferro Island, it's very comedic. And the director Honda has his actors portraying these islanders in a very unsympathetic and dare I say even racist way. These are Japanese actors who are smeared from head to toe with dark makeup.

ERIK HOMENICK

They are depicted as being gullible and backward. And when the chief is speaking to the Japanese through a translator, it's mumbo-jumbo. It's gibberish, made-up sounds with a little bit of pidgin English thrown into the mix. And they're portrayed as completely unsympathetic. Yves Coubé, on the other hand, when he wrote their chants for them, their chanting music that they used to worship Kong, it's apparent, it's obvious that Yves Coubé is trying to rescue their dignity as indigenous people through his musical depictions. of them. He went to a lot of trouble to study the music of that part of the world, Oceania. And he discusses how in that part of the world they use certain modal scales which are outside of your standard-issue Western major and minor. He writes the Kong— the main Kong chant in a very folkloric scale called the Phrygian mode. And he also took the time to research the actual languages of that part of the world. So the Kong lyrics that you hear are in a real language called Monoalu that he took the time to research and include into that chant. So while Honda portrays them in the, the main narrative as backward and stupid, and when they talk, they're speaking in a ridiculous gibberish.

ERIK HOMENICK

It's as if Yves Coubé is trying to give back to them a more dignified, authentic voice by representing them musically in a way that has some level of, dare I say, authenticity, and also giving back to them their own language. So when they chant to Kong. It's not nonsense. It's actual words from an actual language. So I explore that in depth, how it's like a tale of two narratives as the islanders are portrayed. And again, I see that as a very interesting artistic debate happening in real time in one movie, which I find completely fascinating. And I hope my readers of the book will find it equally fascinating. as fascinating as I do.

BETH ACCOMANDO

Well, I want to thank you very much for talking about all things Godzilla, and especially the music. And I encourage people to get the book because it'll make you want to go back and watch with an ear for the music.

ERIK HOMENICK

Thank you, Beth. It's been a lot of fun.

BETH ACCOMANDO

That was Erik Homenick, author of the new book Scoring Godzilla: An Analysis of Akira Ifukube’s Musical Narratives.

Erik’s book is available for pre-order at McFarland-books-dot-com. That wraps up another edition of KPBS listener supported Cinema Junkie. If you enjoy the podcast, then please share it with a friend because your recommendation is the best way to build an addicted audience. You can also help by leaving a review. Next up, One Man Bond creator Tom Steward and I will discuss the recent announcement regarding Robert Pattinson being cast as the next James Bond. It’ll be a couple of nerds with a license to rant and rave.

Till our next film fix, I’m Beth Accomando your resident Cinema Junkie.