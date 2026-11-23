Good Morning, I’m Ashley Rusch in for Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s Monday, November 23rd.

San Diego is bracing for a round of King Tides which often bring coastal flooding.

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

On Friday the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality closed Dog Beach in Ocean Beach due to a sewage spill.

According to the department, roughly 16-thousand gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego River.

Beachgoers were advised that swimming in the water could cause illness.

The beach will be closed until water sampling confirms bacteria levels have returned to healthy levels.

For the latest information on beach closures go to S-D beach info dot com.

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The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System saves county residents an estimated 570 million dollars a year.

The savings come by way of reduced gas, maintenance and car ownership costs.

That’s according to a new economic impact report by the economic research firm ECOnorthwest.

The study also finds that MTS generates nearly one billion dollars in regional economic output and supports almost 48-hundred jobs.

More than 81 million passenger trips were taken on MTS in fiscal year 20-25, the most since before the pandemic.

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This year the United States hosted the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

And now there’s a chance the women’s tournament will be here in 20-31

There’s an announcement happening this morning --- to decide on the host nations for the 20-31 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The U-S is part of a joint bid to host the event. Games would also be played in Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

And, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium is listed as an official venue.

Snapdragon will also be hosting Olympic soccer matches in 20-28.

Follow along for all the updates… at KPBS-dot.org

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From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

SAN DIEGO IS PREPARING FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF VERY HIGH TIDES THIS WEEK.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS A COMBINATION OF EL NINO RELATED CLIMATE EFFECTS AND THE ANNUAL KING TIDES COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT COASTAL FLOODING.

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*nats*

Bulldozers are out along the shoreline at Pacific Beach building sand berms.

It’s one way the city of San Diego is preparing for expected coastal flooding.

Dave Munyan (MUN-yin) is a meteorologist with National Weather Service San Diego.

He says the upcoming King Tides could be historically high Tuesday through Thursday, breaking recent records.

“If we see that combination of higher surf, in addition to the very high tides … even after peak on wednesday.. .we could see quite significant impacts from coastal flooding after wednesday through thursday.”

The city says stormwater crews are also checking pumping stations and placing temporary pumps in areas prone to coastal flooding.

It’s also been clearing sand that washes up against the boardwalks in Mission Beach and Pacific Beach. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

THE CITY IS DISTRIBUTING SANDBAGS IN VARIOUS NEIGHBORHOODS. VISIT K-P-B-S DOT ORG FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF LOCATIONS.

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A MEDICATION ALLERGY LISTED IN A PATIENT'S MEDICAL CHART CAN AFFECT WHICH ANTIBIOTICS DOCTORS PRESCRIBE. BUT ALLERGIES TO MEDICATION CAN CHANGE OVER TIME.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO LOOKS AT ONE SAN DIEGO MAN'S EXPERIENCE THAT HIGHLIGHTS WHY SOME HOSPITALS ARE TRYING TO CHANGE ALLERGY PROTOCOLS .

My name’s Seth Thomas…and I spent my 49th birthday in the hospital.

In May, Thomas went to the dentist for a crown.

When the dental office asked about medication allergies, he checked the box for penicillin.

SETH THOMAS

And I did just because it's something that I've always done.

Thomas had surgery 10 years ago to replace a damaged heart valve.

His infectious disease doctor, George Sakoulas, says his artificial heart valve puts him at higher risk for an infection.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

It's recommended they receive amoxicillin an hour before the procedure. Because when we manipulate the gums vigorously, like with a dental cleaning like that, they're anticipated to get bacteria from the mouth into the bloodstream.

But Thomas's penicillin allergy meant he received a different antibiotic. What happened next was the worst case scenario.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

He subsequently developed an infection on his heart valve from a bacteria that came from his mouth that unfortunately happened to be the type that was not covered by the plan B antibiotic.

Thomas had emergency open-heart surgery to replace his heart valves. He spent nearly a week in intensive care, three days in a coma and had to learn to walk again.

SETH THOMAS

I still have a hard time breathing…it's a really slow, long recovery. And I don't know when, if I'll ever be back to normal.

Thomas's experience is rare. But it highlights a bigger problem with medication allergies. …some allergies stay in a patient's chart for years without being reexamined. Clinicians may choose plan b drugs that are less preferred for certain infections. Those drugs can come with different risks or side effects

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about ten percent of U.S. patients report a penicillin allergy. But fewer than one percent are truly allergic.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

Sometimes patients don't even know that the allergy is in their chart.

Sakoulas says some labels are based on side effects or reactions that may have had nothing to do with the drug.

That was the case with Thomas.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

When you ask the patient, well, what actually was your allergy? It was nausea. It wasn't even a true allergy.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

Not to say you can't prove that he wouldn't have gotten the infection, but you know, it is something. I think it's something for us to be aware of, to really question these allergies.

Logan Vasina is an infectious disease pharmacist at Sharp. She says a penicillin allergy from childhood doesn't necessarily mean you're still allergic today.

LOGAN VASINA

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PHARMACIST

Up to 80% of patients will lose their hypersensitivity over ten years.

Vasina says she also sees patients labeled allergic because of a family history.

LOGAN VASINA

These allergies are not passed down to family members. There's no genetic component.

On a recent afternoon, Vasina is doing a penicillin allergy test with a patient. She started doing this protocol about a year ago.

SOT: So what we're going to do is we're going to monitor your vital signs at 30 minutes and 60 minutes to make sure there's no immediate reactions. If you feel any difficulty breathing. Feel like your throat is swelling. That's something that you would want to tell us about. Of course.

For patients considered low risk, the test can be as simple as taking a small dose of amoxicillin. If they don’t react, the allergy label can be removed from the medical record.

SOT: OK, How are you feeling? Just fine? No reaction. Not from that.

Sharp has tested 15 patients so far. Vasina says expanding the program will take coordination among pharmacists, doctors and nurses.

Scripps Health and Kaiser Permanente are doing it, too.

The question is whether these evaluations can become a routine part of care, instead of happening only when a patient ends up in the hospital.

GEORGE SAKOULAS

Part of the practice of medicine now is we surround ourselves with more data…and we have to sort of question it…especially, you know, a piece of information like this, like like an allergy.

Thomas believes patients need to be more informed about their allergies…and doctors need to do more to question those labels and explain the risks.

SETH THOMAS

Could have been easily avoided had I known, had I heard a story like my own.

Thomas says he plans to get tested.

SETH THOMAS

And I urge other people to do it too, because…there maybe a situation where you may not have the ability to decide. It’s worth checking out, worth getting into it to possibly avoid getting sick., to avoid worse things from happening.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

BIKE AND PEDESTRIAN SAFETY PROJECTS ACROSS SAN DIEGO COUNTY ARE FACING DELAYS AND FUNDING SHORTFALLS.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS SOME CITY COUNCILMEMBERS WANT TO FIX THAT.

BIKEFUNDING 1 (ab) 1:03 soq

DZ: So now we're approaching the end of the rail trail here.

AB: I'm riding bikes with Solana Beach City Councilmember David Zito. At his city's northern edge, a beautiful and low-stress bike and pedestrian path abruptly ends.

DZ: People coming here end up having to go into the street. And you'll notice that we've got a nice bike lane, but it's next to fast traffic here.

AB: Gaps in the regional bike network are well known. There are several projects in the pipeline to fill those gaps. The agency planning them is SANDAG. But rising construction costs have put many of those projects in limbo. Zito says the SANDAG board can fix that by amending Transnet. That’s the local sales tax measure that pays for transportation infrastructure.

DZ: The amount that we've invested over time in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure hasn't kept up with what's gone into vehicle infrastructure. So I think it's justified to consider putting more money of the Transnet funds, which will then help complete these projects.

AB: SANDAG board members are due to discuss bike and pedestrian spending further at their annual retreat in February. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND LOCAL POLITICIANS ARE AGAINST THE IDEA OF BUILDING A DATA CENTER ON THE NAVY’S NAV-WAR PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF SAN DIEGO.

VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS WHY A DATA CENTER IS STILL A POSSIBILITY.

The San Diego mayor and City Council passed a moratorium on data centers. And members of congress found every camera they could to promise action.

A data center on Navy land in Midway is still a possibility though.

The Navy wants a new building to house its NAVWAR operations which includes cybersecurity.

A building like that could cost a billion dollars. Housing is profitable but it may not make enough to both pay for the Navy’s new building and make money for the developer.

They insist they could fit a data center in this spot and still put housing and parks throughout the rest of the property.

Regardless of the city’s moratorium, the Navy can build what it wants. Even if we stopped it from getting electricity, the Navy could build its own power plant there.

For now, the Navy and Manchester Group must study all the options it has equally. And then it will decide which is the best. By then, new people may be in charge of Congress and the Navy.

But it will still want a new building.

For Voice of San Diego, I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. (Tease to Midday podcast). I’m Ashley Rusch in for Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

