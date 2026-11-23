Members of San Diego’s Congressional delegation again called for reforms to immigration enforcement in the wake of the arrest of an Encinitas mother after dropping her kindergartner off at school.

Democratic Congressmen Scott Peters and Juan Vargas were joined by newly-elected Democrat Marni von Wilpert and several local advocates at the San Diego immigration courthouse Monday.

Peters said the Encinitas arrest is one example of ICE going after the wrong people.

"This kind of stuff has got to stop," he said. "This notion that we would separate children from their families in the name of safety is perverse … people trying to follow the rules just getting abused by our own government."

Peters is the sponsor or co-sponsor of two bills in Congress that he said should be a priority when the new Democratic majority is sworn-in in January.

He introduced the Stop Excessive Force in Immigration Act last year. It’s a bill he said would require immigration agents to meet the same requirements for employment as local law enforcement officers.

Those requirements include agents showing identification, wearing body cameras and using "appropriate" responses to force, he said.

The other bill would prohibit immigration enforcement in certain places, like around schools.

Rep.-Elect Marni von Wilpert said it’s one of their top priorities going into the next Congress.

"We're going to make sure that our hospitals are places of healing, not places of enforcement," she said. "Our churches are places of refuge, not places of arrest. And our schools are places of learning."

ICE told KPBS in a statement it does not target schools for enforcement and that the Trump administration "will not ignore the rule of law."

New legislation to manage ICE is one of three ways Peters said Congress will attempt to assert its oversight role next year.

Another is funding.

Last year’s Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Donald Trump, gave billions of dollars to ICE. Peters said the agency doesn’t need it.

"We need to claw that back," he said. "It's really money turned back against our own communities by our own government. And we've got to stop that. And through the appropriations and budget process, we'll have a lot more leverage in January than we do today."

The third tool available to Democrats is their authority to conduct investigations and subpoena administration officials to testify in front of Congressional committees.

Trump administration officials have threatened Democrats with prosecution in response to the planned investigations.

